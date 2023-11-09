EBenefitsHub Announces MyHealthily as Exclusive National CorePartner

The MyHealthily Platform was built with agents in mind to help them spend more time in the roll of trusted advisor and less on redundant paperwork.” — Micheal Malhame, Owner &CEO of MyHealthily

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBenefitsHub is pleased to announce its addition of MyHealthily as an Exclusive National Core Partner. “We are excited to include the brilliantly bundled, all-in-one employee benefits dashboard of services and products assembled by the MyHealthily team,” said EBenefitsHub Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE. “Benefits Professionals are increasingly in search of ways to differentiate themselves with their clients and prospects while showcasing the value they provide; all while becoming more efficient and profitable. With the help of MyHealthily and our other CorePartners, EBHub can assist BenefitsPros in doing just that.” said Gregory.

“We are excited to be asked to join the EBHub group of CorePartners. The MyHealthily Platform was built with agents in mind to help them spend more time in the roll of trusted advisor and less on redundant paperwork. We are shifting the health benefits ecosystem, ensuring a simple and streamlined process that helps everyone involved. Through our platform, advisors save time selling and servicing their clients, while differentiating their brand, and increasing closing ratios and profitability.” notes Owner & CEO of MyHealthily, Michael Malhame.

With this announcement, MyHealthily joins a collection of exclusive, best-of-breed CorePartner organizations to provide services and products to BenefitsPros across the country. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, technology, and products to create a synchronized hub for BenefitsPros and their business clients.

About MyHealthily Insurance Solutions, LLC

MyHeathily Insurance Solutions is a complete workflow platform for small group health insurance brokers and agents. Our ridiculously simple platform allows brokers to quote, enroll, manage, and renew small group health benefits while differentiating themselves through plan options, streamlined software and profitability. Learn more at: myhealthily.com

About EBenefitsHub

EBenefitsHub has engineered a modernized suite of snap-on digital solutions synchronized within its holistic EBHub Dashboard and “white label” All-In-One MobileFirst App. The EBHub “ecosystem” is coupled with an arsenal of resources necessary for benefits professionals to prevail within today's competitively complex benefits landscape. BenefitsPros can design/build their digital benefits hubs . . . on their terms. With the help of EBHub CorePartners, BenefitsPros can embrace the digital revolution; bridging the gaps while cutting away the bad plumbing of detached digital and manual processes. They can neutralize competitors, expand client offerings, harvest more clients and future-proof success. In a sea of sameness, BenefitsPros can brand, position and differentiate to create an unfair advantage.

The result is seamlessly harmonized employee benefits, engagement and communications, merged into a powerfully holistic platform for BenefitsPros and their clients: Design • Quote • Present • Enroll • Engage • Communicate • Enhance Renew • Manage

Learn more: MyEBenefitshub.com Grow@MyEBenefitshub.com 407-878-3520