Sequentur Honored as the Channel Futures MSP 501 2023 Woman-Owned Business Award Winner
We're honored to be acknowledged as a top women-owned business, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional IT solutions and services.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur, a leading provider of IT Solutions specializing in Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Managed Services, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with receiving "The Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 Woman-Owned Business" award.
— Laura Gruzdev, Sequentur Co-Owner & CFO
Sequentur, who earlier this year was named as a Top 13 MSP in the World by Channel Futures, continues to be a leader in the IT sector, consistently delivering innovative solutions and services to businesses and organizations.
This award is a testament to Sequentur’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier IT services in the IT industry, championed by Laura Gruzdev, co-owner & CFO. Laura has been instrumental in shaping Sequentur's path to success, and her leadership is complemented by a team of accomplished female executives who drive innovation and excellence within the organization.
"We are humbled and proud to receive this recognition from Channel Futures," said Laura Gruzdev. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, our commitment to serving our clients, and our passion for advancing in the IT industry. We're honored to be acknowledged as a top women-owned business, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional IT solutions and services."
Channel Futures selected Sequentur for this award after an exhaustive evaluation of industry leaders. This recognition reflects Sequentur's consistent delivery of high-quality IT services, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technology landscape. With a focus on innovation, Sequentur is committed to supporting its clients' IT needs and continuing its mission of excellence in the IT industry.
For more information about Sequentur's award-winning Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity & Compliance solutions, please visit please visit www.sequentur.com.
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a leading provider of Managed IT and Cybersecurity services that specializes in empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel in today’s digital world. Sequentur has won numerous awards that showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to helping clients create a world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
