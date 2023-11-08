Sherbrooke Real Estate Broker Matthieu Pépin Expands his Operations by Opening a Second Office in Magog, Québec

Magog, Québec – Experienced Sherbrooke Real Estate Broker Matthieu Pépin is thrilled to announce that he has recently expanded his operations by opening a second office in Magog, Québec.

With extensive experience in the Québec province working with a diverse range of clients to help them successfully sell or buy a new home, Matthieu Pépin’s second office is designed to give residents in Magog the opportunity to access his expertise, property advice and range of renowned real estate services.

“Magog is a lovely city in the Eastern townships in the province of Quebec, Canada,” said a spokesperson for Matthieu Pépin. “Whether you enjoy alpine skiing with Mount Orford or you like nautical activities, Magog is a great place to live full-time or to own a property. For people who want to sell or buy a property in Magog, Matthieu Pépin will gladly serve you!”

In addition to his new office, Matthieu Pépin (https://courtiersherbrooke.ca/fr/secteurs/courtier-immobilier-magog/) has also added a new useful section all about Magog on his website to provide potential clients with all the necessary information about the town. An extract has been provided below:

Magog is a small town that looks like a village. Everyone knows each other, everyone talks to each other, and everyone loves each other. The people of Magog have their own way of living: in harmony with nature and people. With its hundred-year-old houses and its multitude of activities, it attracts thousands of tourists every year in search of adventure and tranquillity. With its legend about a monster called the Memphré Monster, the stories of great fishermen having seen it will make individuals shiver.

Where is the city of Magog located?

Less than an hour from the US border, Magog is located in the MRC Memphrémagog. It is the third largest city in Estrie. It is part of the Eastern Townships tourist region.

With more parks than schools, visitors won’t run out of ideas for stretching their muscles and discovering places that are just as beautiful as each other. For the complete list of parks, individuals can go to the City of Magog website.

Merry Point Park

Park of the Bay of Magog

Hautes-Sources Park

Horan Park

Townships Beach Park

Braves Park

Dog Park

Activities

In Magog, activities are everywhere! There is not a day when visitors will have nothing to do. Here is a quick list of activities:

The Lake Memphremagog

La rue Principale (several local businesses and a panoply of stories to learn about the businesses)

The Merry House

The Mont-Orford

Quebec’s Gourmet Festival

The harvest festival

Boat trip on Lake Memphremagog

The Circus of Stars

The Cherry River marsh

About Courtier immobilier Magog Matthieu Pépin

Matthieu Pépin is a Sherbrooke Real Estate Broker who utilizes his years of experience and market knowledge to help his clients successfully purchase or sell properties, such as houses, cottages and even land in the region.

For more information on Courtier immobilier Magog Matthieu Pépin and the opening of his second office in Magog, Québec, please visit the website at https://courtiersherbrooke.ca/.

