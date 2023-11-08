The New York Women's Foundation Radical Generosity Dinner 2023 Honors Bisa Butler, Molly Gochman and Lorelei Williams
New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo
NYWF 2023 Honorees (left-Right: Lorolei Williams, Bisa Butler, Molly Gochman (Photo Credits: PMC / Dave Kotinsky)
We are privileged to recognize the important work of these honorees who are activating the power of art to create social change”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) held their annual Radical Generosity Dinner in New York City celebrates the work of the Foundation and honors visionary women who are advancing justice at the intersection of art, activism, and philanthropy.
The 2023 honorees were Bisa Butler, an award-winning African American textile artist; Molly Gochman, award-winning artist, activist and founder of Stardust; and Lorelei Williams, an award-winning writer and catalyst of justice and equity for African and Afro-descendent communities across the globe.
The Radical Generosity Dinner celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields while supporting gender equity and social justice. This year's event highlighted honorees who use their artistic talents to help shape our world in alignment with the vision of gender, racial, and economic justice through various mediums, including textiles, writing, and storytelling.
Notable attendees included: Ana L. Oliveira, Bisa Butler, Molly Gochman, Lorelei Williams, Richard Brown, Donna Wilson, Susan Taylor, Yvonne Moore, Susan Sawyers, Anne E. Delaney, Jean Shafiroff, Anastasia Somoza, Tia Hodges, Adrienne Becker, Michelle Coffey, Rebecca Seawright, Jay Hershenson, Lilliam Barrios Paoli, Karen Ford, Benita Miller, Jeanne Mullgrav, Nadja Sayej, Daniel Finch.
Event chairs for the 2023 Dinner included; Helene Banks and Michael Cioffi, Karen Choi, Anne E. Delaney, Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller, Lawanna Kimbro, Yvonne Moore, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Lola C. West and Donna Wilson and Richard Brown.
“We are privileged to recognize the important work of these honorees who are activating the power of art to create social change,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. “Through their artistic mediums, they are able to shift our consciousness toward justice and equity, which is essential to bring about the progress that our city so desperately needs.”
About The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF):
The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and gender-expansive people and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most underserved women. The Foundation has distributed more than $114 million in its 36-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org. I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn
