Planet Home Lending Opens Nevada Branch
National lender to help borrowers in the Henderson area
The thriving Hispanic community will appreciate our fluency in Spanish and our Spanish language materials that educate borrowers on the loan products available at Planet.”MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has opened a branch office in Henderson, Nevada. Led by Branch Manager Alvaro “Al” Lizarralde, Jr. (NMLS# 371336), the office will serve homeowners and buyers in the area, providing access to Planet’s many tools to help borrowers navigate the current market.
During his more than two decades in the industry, Lizarralde has been known for providing excellent customer service to homebuyers and homeowners and for his commitment to the community.
“Working with Planet gives our team the ability to help so many people in the Henderson area who can benefit from Planet’s specialized home loan products,” said Lizarralde. “The thriving Hispanic community will appreciate our fluency in Spanish and our Spanish language materials that educate borrowers on the loan products available at Planet. We’re excited to get started and couple our personal, hands-on approach with Planet’s unmatched offerings.”
Planet Home Lending offers an array of products, including a buydown to lower effective interest rates, home loans for people who fall outside the standard credit box, and home loans for self-employed people, business owners, retirees, and real estate investors.
To help homeowners concerned about affordability, Planet provides a no-lender-fee refinance option to reduce costs for homeowners who plan to buy now and refinance when rates drop.
“Planet is thrilled to be able to help borrowers in the Henderson area, which attracts many diverse residents not just for its access to the Vegas Strip, but also because of its nature trails and vibrant community,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Planet has the tools borrowers in Henderson need to achieve their goals in this market, and we’re excited to serve them.”
With a nationwide footprint, Planet is committed to giving back to the planet, people, and local communities through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of nearly a quarter million trees in our National Forests, helped move 70 million pounds of food to hungry families, and endowed a scholarship for military service members.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.
