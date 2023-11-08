Healio releases special report on Threads

Aims to provide clinicians with guidance on navigating the newest social platform

Thorofare, NJ, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healio announced today the release of a new resource for health care providers looking to expand their social media presence to Threads, the newest social platform.

How to Unleash the Power of Threads: A Healio Guide to the Platform provides clinicians with guidance on everything from joining the platform to cultivating content and finding the right communities.

“At Healio, we're committed to staying a stride ahead with the changing trends and tools our audience craves, ensuring every moment they spend with us is one step closer to mastering their ever-evolving social and community landscape," said Stacey Adams, Vice President, News and Initiatives at Healio. "After reading this Special Report, you'll know exactly how to quickly navigate Threads with ease.”

This is a must-read for physicians aiming to keep pace with the evolving social media landscape and seeking to utilize Threads as a useful professional development and networking tool.

Key highlights of the report include:

How to set up a threads profile

Cultivating your community and content

What early adopters are saying

Physicians Amy Comander, MD, DIpABLM; Don Dizon, MD; Shikha Jain, MD; Douglas Jones, MD; and Dagny Zhu, MD, contributed to the discussion for this report.

You can download the special report at Healio.com/Threads.

###

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio’s core News, CME and Clinical Guidance channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com.

Lee Gaymon Healio 8569949900 lgaymon@healio.com