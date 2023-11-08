Indiana FFA Students competing on the national stage

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 25, 2023) —Indiana has 100 students from across the state competing at the National FFA Convention next week in a variety of Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events.

“I am incredibly proud of these hardworking students,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Being able to showcase their talents and skills at the 96th National FFA Convention right here in their home state is extraordinary and I know they will make our Hoosier hearts proud.”

Students will be competing in career leadership events such as Environment and Natural Resources, Forestry, Veterinary Science and Floriculture. Others will be competing in leadership development events such as Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Agricultural Issues Forum and Creed Speaking.

“I know how stressful these events can be and how much preparation goes into making it to the national level- I am so proud of each of these students,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “I also want to highlight each FFA advisor, mentor and parent that helped these students along the way; I also know how hard you work as well and how much you deeply care for these students, thank you.”

The following students will be competing at the 96th National FFA Convention.

Chapter name

Student name, event

Adams Central FFA

Lindsey Gilbert, Prepared Public Speaking

Argos FFA Chapter

Ellie Bollenbacher, Milk Quality & Products

Zayne Ruby, Milk Quality & Products

Hunter Davis, Milk Quality & Products

Whitlee Singleton, Milk Quality & Products

Bellmont FFA

Emma Howell, Poultry Evaluation

Tessa Melcher, Poultry Evaluation

Keven Loshe, Poultry Evaluation

Abby Werling, Poultry Evaluation

Blue River Valley FFA

Gabe Sayre, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Eli Sayre, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Tyler Flynn, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Samuel Morton, Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

Stella Freuchtel, Veterinary Science

Maddie Denton, Veterinary Science

Faith Martin, Veterinary Science

Morgan Jones, Veterinary Science

Stella Freuchtel, AgriScience Research-Animal Systems & Food Products Division 5

Cascade FFA

James Searcy, Diverse Crop Production Placement

Columbia City FFA

Sarah Landers, Floriculture

Makenzie Hoskins, Floriculture

Caden Poling, Floriculture

Carly Linnemeier, Floriculture

Karaline Schuman, Creed Speaking

Connersville FFA

Cora Nobbe, Food Products, Division 1

Emma Ruf, Plant Systems, Division 3

Christina Caldwell, Social Systems, Division 5

DeKalb FFA

Owen Long, Forestry

Hannah Garrison, Forestry

Abigail Paulsen, Forestry

Bridget Dunn, Forestry

Logen Brand, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Matthias Hefty, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Issac Schweitzer, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Cord Akey, Farm & Agribusiness Management

Stephanie Harig, Food Science & Technology

Olivia Rigby, Food Science & Technology

Layla Cuautle, Food Science & Technology

Natalie Schultis, Food Science & Technology

Mathias Hefty, Animal Systems, Division 5

Olivia Rigby, Plant Systems, Division 5

Eastern Hancock FFA

Madison Engleking, Dairy Handlers Activity

East Central FFA

Bryson Dossenback, Environment & Natural Resources

Isabelle Leurck, Environment & Natural Resources

Alayna Workman, Environment & Natural Resources

Shelby Dawson, Environment & Natural Resources

Kody Schilling, Nursery/Landscape

Aidan Roberts, Nursery/Landscape

Josilyn Tidwell, Nursery/Landscape

Johnathan Kathman, Nursery/Landscape

Fountain Central FFA

Jaylin Payne, Agronomy

Jessie Frazee, Agronomy

Erin Sillery, Agronomy

Anothony Lopez, Agronomy

Gibson Southern FFA

Isaac Pohl, Nursery Operations

Hamilton Southeastern FFA

Ellie Taylor, Marketing Plan

Meghan Haws, Marketing Plan

Eliza Uliczny, Marketing Plan

Audrey Hostrawser, Equine Production Placement

Indiana Ag & Tech FFA

Hunter Hendricks, Ag Mechanics Design & Fabrication

John Glenn FFA

Alisha Smith, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Adin Daren, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Grace Wade, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Nora Guseilla, Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Lebanon FFA

Lauren Argotte, Agricultural Communications

Aaliyah Carlisle, Employment Skills

Ava Susong, Agricultural Communications

Breanna Stratton, Agricultural Communications

Thomas Thompson, Agricultural Communications

North Putnam FFA

Heath Livingston, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

James Thomas, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Atticus South, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Sydney Williams, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Allison Skirvin, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Gavin Simonson, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Chase Abdon, Conduct of Chapter Meetings

Jayden Simpson, Beef Production Entrepreneurship

Prairie Heights FFA

Kat Walker, Outdoor Recreation

Rossville FFA

Hannah Newbauer, Horse Evaluation

Allie Newbauer, Horse Evaluation

Bailey Schluttenhofer, Horse Evaluation

Natalee Richey, Horse Evaluation

Rushville FFA

Kelby Roberts, Parliamentary Procedure

Jenna Lawler, Parliamentary Procedure

Andi Berkemeier, Parliamentary Procedure

Cate Neuman, Parliamentary Procedure

Eliza Snow, Parliamentary Procedure

Harleigh Weber, Parliamentary Procedure

Jenna Lawler, Agriculture Power, Agriculture Power, Structure & Tech System, Division 3

Shenandoah FFA

Micha Rhoads, Agricultural Issues Forum

Ava Garrett, Agricultural Issues Forum

Montana Holman, Agricultural Issues Forum

Autumn Hensley, Agricultural Issues Forum

Madelyn Shelton, Agricultural Issues Forum

Dawson Woerner, Turfgrass Management

South Putnam FFA

Megan Arnold, Agriculture Power, Structure, and Technical Systems, Division 6

Madison Newby, Agriculture Power, Structure, and Technical Systems, Division 6

Sullivan FFA

Sarah Francis, Extemporaneous Public Speaking

Westfield FFA

Ava Lee, Agricultural Sales

Ella Carlson, Agricultural Sales

Benjamin Wiggins, Agricultural Sales

Aiden Cox, Agricultural Sales

Whitko FFA

Carle Sroufe, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Amy Brown, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Hannah Thomas, Meats Evaluation & Technology

Jordyn Leininger, Meats Evaluation & Technology

###