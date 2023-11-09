Chris Chitsey Climbs to Number One on Three Charts Worldwide

Hit recording artist, Chris Chitsey

Clinetel/Sony recording artist, Chris Chitsey reaches the number one spot on three Hot 100 charts worldwide for his hit song, "Last Time I Saw You"

When news broke that my song had gone double number ones on the Euro and the World Indie Charts, all I could think about was how overwhelmingly honored I am to have such an amazing team in my corner!” — Chris Chitsey, Clinetel/Sony Records artist

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinetel/Sony Recording artist, Chris Chitsey, has climbed to the number one spot on the European Indie Music Chart, the MEI Indie Music Chart and the World Indie Top 100 Music Chart this week with his latest hit single, "Last Time I Saw You". Chitsey teamed up with Nashville producer, D. Scott Miller, and songwriters, Rob Martin and Frank Maroney to record this number one hit. This marks Chitsey's sixth number one single."When news broke that "Last Time I Saw You" had gone double number ones on the World and European Indie Music Charts, all I could think about was how overwhelmingly honored I am to have such an amazing team in my corner! My name and picture may be on the single, but I'm forever grateful to all the behind the scenes folks (Team Chitsey) for their hard work in getting this single out to the thousands of stations that report to these awesome charts," Chitsey said. Chitsey has received rave music reviews on this current single. Clay Burton of Independent Arts and Music Insider said, "Chris Chitsey’s latest single is another in a long line of five-star gems from this native Texan and there’s no sign that he’s slowing down. It’s the stuff that durable legacies are known for and Chitsey is likely to continue adding such memorable cuts to his discography for many years to come. It’s highly recommended for any fan of classic country." Native Texan, Chris Chitsey, made a name for himself on the competitive, Texas honky-tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level in the early 2000’s. His smooth evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Chris as one of the latest Texas exports to find national acclaim.Rooted in the smooth Texas country style, Chris began his music career, as a high schooler, on the stage of his father’s Bar-B-Q restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Austin, Texas. Raised on a steady diet of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley & Alan Jackson; Chris’ future had taken shape.After becoming the main attraction in Central Texas throughout his college years, Chris inked his first record deal two years into his college career at Southwest Texas State University. His self-titled debut album had three songs hit the national charts, including "At A Time Like This," "John Wayne Rides Again" and "With A Body Like That," which held 18 weeks on the CMT and GAC Top 10 Countdowns. Chris completed his undergraduate degree and went on to earn a master's degree, all while maintaining his focus on his music career.After many years of working the road, Chris charted his first #1 single, “Lonely In Tucson,” in February of 2015 on the New Music Weekly Country America Chart. He followed that with two more #1’s, “Superstitious Heart” & “Just Don’t Know It Yet.” This music is available for download or streaming.The radio promotion team behind this number one hit single are Stephen Wrench with Musik & Film Promotions and Alan Young.

