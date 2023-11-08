Flipper Zero Launches Education Discounts for Students and Schools

LONDON , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flipper Devices , the company behind Flipper Zero , an open-source multi-tool for geeks, cybersecurity professionals, and electronics enthusiasts, announces the launch of its Education Program to provide discounts and support to schools, universities and students.





Educators throughout the world have already been using Flipper Zero to engage students and teach computer science and cybersecurity. Inspired by their approach and dedication, Flipper Devices have worked closely with a selected group to establish its official Educational Program and provide schools and universities with hardware devices, materials, and counsel. Under this program, the company will also provide a 30% discount for partner university students.





“Flipper Zero opens the hood of the wireless world for those eager to learn technology every day – essentially showing what is inside of technologies they use daily, like NFC and radio-controlled devices. That's why people love it and why we think it's an excellent tool for educators”, – says Pavel Zhovner, Co-Founder and CEO of Flipper Devices.





Subsidies for devices for specific academic courses

Universities can apply for subsidies to acquire Flipper Zero devices for academic courses in embedded development, electronics engineering, cybersecurity, and radio/RFID technologies. These subsidies aim to make cutting-edge technology more accessible to students, empowering them with the tools they need to master these fields. Additionally, universities are able to purchase devices for general university needs with discounts, providing opportunities for interdisciplinary exploration and experimentation.





30% discount for partner university students

Flipper Devices also offers a 30% discount on Flipper Zero devices for students from partner Universities. This discount, verified through student ID and university email, encourages students to take advantage of this tool for their academic and personal development.





Media support and help in the course implementation by the Flipper Zero team

Flipper Devices is committed to supporting educational teams with resources, software, and guidance in integrating Flipper Zero into their curricula. The team of hardware and software engineers, scientists, designers, and cybersecurity professionals is dedicated to assisting educators in creating engaging and insightful courses that utilize the Flipper Zero device.





Baffour Osei, a US-based educator and Head of Learning and Development at The MakersPlace in Accra, Ghana, and STEAM Education Implementer at DeyGana:

“Flipper Zero is a valuable tool to teach students about mechatronics, communication, and cybersecurity during our outreach programs, engineering classes, and community impact projects. The Flipper team has provided our education, research, and innovation teams at the MakersPlace and DeyGana with enough devices and accessories to ensure each student and facilitator gets a hands-on experience during lessons, lesson planning, and project development sessions.

With this significant contribution not only in hardware but also in access to the Flipper team for troubleshooting and other curriculum consulting needs, we can successfully deploy Flipper Zero in more than 20 schools in Accra, Ghana, where we educate 1000+ students in STEAM topics, including but not limited to software development, robotics, CAD and manufacturing, mechatronics, and metacognition for problem-solving.



In collaboration with DeyGana, we have also built and are continuing to build multiple STEAM Labs and makerspaces where Flipper Zeros will contribute to us delivering STEAM education effectively to build not only technical proficiency but also impact and service alignment. We truly appreciate the Flipper Team for their innovation in creating such a wonderful education tool and their generosity in sharing it with educators and STEAM implementers like us”.







Universities and schools can become a partner by sending a request to edu@flipperdevices.com









About Flipper Devices

Flipper Devices was founded in 2020 with the mission of inspiring interest in technology, cybersecurity, and electronics. The company raised over $4.8M through its successful Kickstarter campaign and expects $80M in sales in 2023 alone. Over 400,000 customers use Flipper Zero to interact with wireless devices, such as IoT sensors, TVs, and ACs, and access control systems like garage doors, boom barriers, remote keyless systems, and RFID card systems. The device is fully open-source and customisable so that users can extend the functionality with almost a hundred apps from third-party developers.





Iurii Molodtsov PR Representative pr at flipperdevices.com