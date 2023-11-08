PERDUE® Enters the Snack Category with Chix Mix

New limited-edition snack food is inspired by the wholesome, antibiotics-free ingredients like corn, edamame and puffed wheat that all Perdue chickens eat

Salisbury, MD, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, PERDUE®, the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., announced the launch of Chix Mix, a limited-edition snack food inspired by the high-quality, all-vegetarian diet that the company feeds its chickens. Featuring a delicious mix of corn, wheat and edamame, Chix Mix is made from most of the same ingredients that go into the company’s chicken feed. Plus, we added a dash of tasty BBQ spices just for humans.

In recent years, consumers have become increasingly interested in the health and quality of the foods they eat, as 63% of consumers like to know where their food comes from, according to the Power of Meat report from the North American Meat Institute and FMI. Perdue feels the same way about the feed it provides its chickens. That’s why the company has committed to using only the highest quality vegetarian diet with no animal by-products or antibiotics ever. When combined with the company’s best-in-class animal care practices, the result is healthier birds – and better tasting chicken.

“Over the last 20 years, Perdue has worked diligently to achieve No Antibiotics Ever raised chickens,” said Dr. Bruce Stewart-Brown, senior vice president of technical services and innovation at Perdue Farms. “To be successful, we improved our approach to animal care and the way we feed our chickens. We removed animal by-products and antibiotics and put in products that promote good gut health such as oregano and thyme.”

A fourth-generation family-owned company, Perdue Farms cares deeply about its consumers’ wants and needs and based on just that, announced its plans to remove all antibiotics from its products in 2002. In 2014, Perdue became the first major chicken company to completely eliminate the routine use of all human antibiotics from every production step, proving that producers did not need to rely on antibiotics to raise healthy chickens. In addition to an all-vegetarian diet, Perdue chickens are active, live in clean environments, have places to perch and plenty of room to move, all of which contribute to them staying healthy.

“Perdue is proud to highlight our gold-standard animal care practices and all-natural bird feed in this one-of-a-kind, chicken-feed-inspired snack,” said David Zucker, executive vice president of marketing at Perdue Farms. “We believe you are what you eat, and at a critical point in time when competitors are going back to using preventative antibiotics, we want to reinforce our commitment to feeding our chickens, and your family, clean food.”

Starting at 12pm EST on Friday, November 17, consumers can order a free bag of Chix Mix at PerdueChixMix.com. Chix Mix will be available on a first come, first served, giveaway basis while supplies last.

About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

