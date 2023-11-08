Barry Field Joins Skyhawk Security as CRO to Accelerate Growth

Former CEO for Appgate and CRO for Cyxtera brings track record for growing cybersecurity and IT companies to the role

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the originator of cloud threat detection and response, today announces the appointment of Barry Field as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Field has over 30 years of experience driving growth and long-term success for cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies. Field is joining Skyhawk’s leadership organization with a strategic focus on scaling teams as well as shaping the company’s go-to-market strategy to accelerate global growth.



Before joining Skyhawk Security, Field served as the CEO of Appgate, joining as CRO and transitioning to the leadership role within five months. There he led the successful spinout of Appgate into a standalone company, building out an executive leadership team, growing annual recurring revenue by 350 percent and establishing Appgate as a recognized leader in Zero Trust Security. Previously, Field was CRO for colocation provider Cyxtera, parent company of Appgate and itself a spinout, where he directed all revenue and P&L activities for the data center and cybersecurity business units.

“With his proven experience at building strong, successful teams, we’ve brought Barry into our leadership group to scale our revenue-generating organizations and foster collaboration,” said Chen Burshan, Skyhawk’s CEO. “That said, Barry’s considerable skills at growing companies and his established presence in the U.S. are vital to expanding our global leadership presence.”

“There is nothing like Skyhawk Security’s technology and dedication to innovation in the cloud security marketplace today,” said Field. “Skyhawk is the first cloud threat detection and response platform monitoring threats, correlating them into an attack storyline and offering remediation recommendations and automation that enable its customers to take action before a full-blown breach occurs. They are providing tremendous value to the market and I look forward to tapping into that to grow the business.”

Field and other members of the Skyhawk Security team will be at the AWS re:Invent 2023 conference from November 27 – December 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can meet Field and learn more about Skyhawk Security’s technology and mission at Booth #1353.

For a closer look at Skyhawk Security’s product offering, visit https://skyhawk.security/. For continuing updates follow Skyhawk Security on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), helping hundreds of users map and remediate sophisticated threats to cloud infrastructure in minutes. Led by a team of cybersecurity and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk Security evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis. Instead, using advanced generative AI and ML sequencing of context-based behaviors, Skyhawk provides CDR within a ‘Runtime Hub’ to quickly detect and remediate malicious activities across multiple cloud platforms as they happen. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

