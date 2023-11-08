Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,465 in the last 365 days.

TSplus Announces Groundbreaking MacOS Compatibility for Remote Support

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, renowned provider of remote desktop and support solutions, is thrilled to unveil a significant milestone in its journey. After months of rigorous development, TSplus is proud to introduce the TSplus Remote Support client for MacOS, available for free to all users.

Remote Support for Windows and Mac OS: Transforming Remote Connections

TSplus Remote Support, the robust alternative to TeamViewer for remote desktop control and screen sharing, offers a multitude of features and benefits that redefine the support experience:

  • Simplified Access: No installation required, a lightweight client, and session sharing through a unique ID and password ensure an uncomplicated experience.
  • Comprehensive SaaS Solution: Managed back-end infrastructure with global server coverage and end-to-end TLS encryption delivers top-tier security.
  • Versatile Features: From unattended access and a chat box to file transfers, screenshots, and multi-agent support, TSplus Remote Support encompasses a wide range of functionalities.
  • Cost-Effective: Starting at just 8€/month for one concurrent session, it supports an unlimited number of users and devices.

MacOS Compatibility: A Game-Changer for Remote Support

TSplus’s recent announcement regarding the General Availability of the TSplus Remote Support client for MacOS is poised to make a significant impact. What does this mean for users? It means users can now effortlessly connect to their Mac from anywhere, enhancing remote support capabilities and convenience.

  • Cross-Platform Support: Connect to clients or provide remote assistance from a Mac just as easily as you would from a Windows device.
  • User-Friendly Experience: TSplus macOS integration is designed for a user-friendly experience, ensuring that agents can provide top-notch support effortlessly.
  • Secure and Reliable: The remote support sessions on macOS are as secure and reliable as ever. Data and connections remain protected.

For an in-depth exploration of the necessity and relevance of a MacOS client for Remote Support, refer to TSplus’s recent article here. The MacOS client offers a familiar interface, closely resembling the Windows version, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal learning curve. Below is a preview:

TSplus-Remote-Support-Mac-interface-768x367

As the MacOS client undergoes further refinement, users shall rest assured that all features available in the Windows version will be progressively integrated, including:

  • Remote command prompt access
  • Unattended access
  • Lite mode
  • Customization
  • Reporting
  • Administration view
  • Computer information configuration view

In contrast to other providers, this Mac compatibility is an inclusive standard feature, devoid of additional charges or hidden fees.

The MacOS client for Remote Support can be downloaded and experienced for free directly from the website. 
Simply click on the top banner “BREAKING NEWS! TSplus Remote Support is now compatible with macOS! →” or utilize the Download button, selecting the Apple icon in the drop-down menu.

Screenshot TSplus Remote Support website

Visit the website

For further insights on the best practices in using Remote Support software, users and resellers can explore the Remote Support course available via the TSplus Academy e-learning program.

Additionally, TSplus Support team is available to assist with any questions or issues.

About TSplus

Since 2007, TSplus has become a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions. With a strong focus on security, usability, and scalability, TSplus empowers organizations of all sizes to connect to their digital assets from anywhere, securely and with ease. Over 500,000 companies rely on TSplus products to safely and securely manage their daily operations. To learn more, visit https://tsplus.net/.

Media Contact:

Floriane Mer
Marketing Manager
TSplus
Floriane.mer@tsplus.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/228c686d-cb8e-4092-b25a-8924f5f37fe5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27d577bc-d89d-486d-b844-204c13701471
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5041709-1a85-4962-802a-414043e2e6b6


Primary Logo

TSplus Remote Support Now Available with Mac OS Devices

TSplus announces the General Availability of the Remote Support client for MacOS
TSplus Remote Support for Mac OS

Screenshot of the main interface of TSplus Remote Support client for MacOS.
Download TSplus Remote Support Mac OS client

TSplus Remote Support Mac OS client can be downloaded for free directly from the website

You just read:

TSplus Announces Groundbreaking MacOS Compatibility for Remote Support

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more