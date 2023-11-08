TSplus Announces Groundbreaking MacOS Compatibility for Remote Support

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, renowned provider of remote desktop and support solutions, is thrilled to unveil a significant milestone in its journey. After months of rigorous development, TSplus is proud to introduce the TSplus Remote Support client for MacOS, available for free to all users.



Remote Support for Windows and Mac OS: Transforming Remote Connections

TSplus Remote Support, the robust alternative to TeamViewer for remote desktop control and screen sharing, offers a multitude of features and benefits that redefine the support experience:

Simplified Access: No installation required, a lightweight client, and session sharing through a unique ID and password ensure an uncomplicated experience.

Comprehensive SaaS Solution: Managed back-end infrastructure with global server coverage and end-to-end TLS encryption delivers top-tier security.

Versatile Features: From unattended access and a chat box to file transfers, screenshots, and multi-agent support, TSplus Remote Support encompasses a wide range of functionalities.

Cost-Effective: Starting at just 8€/month for one concurrent session, it supports an unlimited number of users and devices.

MacOS Compatibility: A Game-Changer for Remote Support

TSplus’s recent announcement regarding the General Availability of the TSplus Remote Support client for MacOS is poised to make a significant impact. What does this mean for users? It means users can now effortlessly connect to their Mac from anywhere, enhancing remote support capabilities and convenience.

Cross-Platform Support: Connect to clients or provide remote assistance from a Mac just as easily as you would from a Windows device.

User-Friendly Experience: TSplus macOS integration is designed for a user-friendly experience, ensuring that agents can provide top-notch support effortlessly.

Secure and Reliable: The remote support sessions on macOS are as secure and reliable as ever. Data and connections remain protected.



For an in-depth exploration of the necessity and relevance of a MacOS client for Remote Support, refer to TSplus’s recent article here. The MacOS client offers a familiar interface, closely resembling the Windows version, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal learning curve. Below is a preview:

As the MacOS client undergoes further refinement, users shall rest assured that all features available in the Windows version will be progressively integrated, including:

Remote command prompt access

Unattended access

Lite mode

Customization

Reporting

Administration view

Computer information configuration view



In contrast to other providers, this Mac compatibility is an inclusive standard feature, devoid of additional charges or hidden fees.

The MacOS client for Remote Support can be downloaded and experienced for free directly from the website.

Simply click on the top banner “BREAKING NEWS! TSplus Remote Support is now compatible with macOS! →” or utilize the Download button, selecting the Apple icon in the drop-down menu.

Visit the website

For further insights on the best practices in using Remote Support software, users and resellers can explore the Remote Support course available via the TSplus Academy e-learning program.

Additionally, TSplus Support team is available to assist with any questions or issues.

About TSplus

Since 2007, TSplus has become a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions. With a strong focus on security, usability, and scalability, TSplus empowers organizations of all sizes to connect to their digital assets from anywhere, securely and with ease. Over 500,000 companies rely on TSplus products to safely and securely manage their daily operations. To learn more, visit https://tsplus.net/ .

Media Contact:

Floriane Mer

Marketing Manager

TSplus

Floriane.mer@tsplus.net

