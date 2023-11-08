Aloft Hotel® at Fort Lauderdale Airport Appoints James Lalanne as General Manager
Award-winning industry veteran brings 20+ years' experience to new 138-room, 14-floor hotel adjacent to Port Everglades cruise terminals and airportFORT LAUERDALE, FL, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Park Management, one of Florida’s leading hotel management and hospitality companies, has named James Lalanne General Manager of its new Aloft Hotels® by Marriott at Fort Lauderdale Airport property. The 138-room, 14-floor hotel is set to open in early November 2023, and is located at 501 S.E. 24th Street, Fort Lauderdale, situated between the airport and Port Everglades cruise terminals.
Lalanne brings more than 20 years of experience in hotel and property management. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Physical Chemistry, Lalanne began to pursue his two passions of hospitality and science, working at several prestigious management companies, including Remington Hotels and Hilton Hotels Worldwide. Most recently, Lalanne served as Area General Manager at McNeill Hotel Company, managing five hotels throughout Florida and Georgia.
Lalanne has been recognized numerous times for his achievements in the hospitality industry. He is a three-time recipient of the Conrad Hilton Award, a six-time recipient of the Lighthouse Award, a six-time recipient of the Circle of Excellence, and the #1 Hilton Team Engagement Award recipient.
Lalanne will oversee all operational aspects of the new Aloft Fort Lauderdale Airport hotel, as well as expansion initiatives currently being pursued by Green Park Management, to include hotel properties in Martin, Palm Beach, and Broward counties.
Outside of his professional life, Lalanne has a keen interest in scientific domains like biology, chemistry, and astrophysics and enjoys playing strategic games such as billiards.
About Green Park Management
Founded on the principles of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, Green Park Management infuses these values into every aspect of their portfolio. Each property is a testament to our dedication to creating dynamic environments where guests can connect, unwind, and create lasting memories. With a portfolio of exceptional properties across diverse destinations, Green Park Management continues to set new benchmarks in the world of hospitality.
