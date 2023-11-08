Camposol appoints Ricardo Naranjo Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer

Camposol Holding PLC announced the appointment of Ricardo Naranjo Fernandez as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 6 of the current year.

Mr. Naranjo brings extensive experience in business management, having led the administrative and financial departments in various multinational companies and business groups in Chile and Colombia. He has primarily worked in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, agro-commerce, service companies, logistics, and port operations.

Prior to joining Camposol, Mr. Naranjo made significant contributions to the growth of Holding San José Farms, both in Chile and internationally, and played a key role in implementing a joint venture with a Canadian pension fund.

His responsibilities will include strengthening Camposol's financial structure to effectively execute the long-term strategy and provide necessary support to operations, consistently striving for efficiency and excellence.

"We are thrilled about Ricardo's appointment as Camposol's CFO. We are confident that his extensive experience will bring substantial benefits to the company, helping us to continue our journey towards establishing ourselves as a global provider of fresh and healthy food for families around the world" commented José Antonio Gómez Bazán, CEO of Camposol.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. Our operations span across Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

