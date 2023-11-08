Klean Industries Partners with WOIMA Finland for the Delivery of Modular Waste to Energy to Hydrogen Plants
We are thrilled to be working with like-minded technology partners like the Team at WOIMA to deploy innovative energy from waste solutions that produce green hydrogen for the global marketplace.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer and project developer with know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has enlarged its partnership agreement with WOIMA Finland Oy (“WOIMA”) to deliver and use their waste-to-energy plants to power its hydrogen production facilities around the globe.
Hydrogen is today enjoying unprecedented momentum. Hydrogen can help tackle various critical energy challenges. It offers ways to decarbonize a range of sectors – including long-haul transport, chemicals, and iron and steel – where it is proving difficult to meaningfully reduce emissions. It can also help improve air quality and strengthen local and global energy security. Hydrogen is one of the leading options for storing energy from renewables and looks promising to be the lowest-cost option for storing electricity over days, weeks, or even months. With a global energy sector in flux, the versatility of hydrogen is attracting stronger interest from a diverse group of governments and companies. Investments in hydrogen are expected to foster significant new technological and industrial development in economies around the world, creating new training and job opportunities.
Today, hydrogen is used almost exclusively in the industrial sector, where low-carbon hydrogen is considered essential for decarbonizing industrial feedstock and replacing fossil fuel-based hydrogen in current processes, like ammonia production in the chemical industry. Currently, the role of hydrogen in power generation is negligible, but by 2050, hydrogen could provide up to 25% of final energy consumption. The key to the fast transition to a hydrogen economy is the availability of low-cost base-load power, which is WOIMA’s core competence.
WOIMA is focusing on standardized modular waste-to-energy and waste-to-value solutions. Our wasteWOIMA® power plant is a unique solution to address the challenges of growing global waste generation, environmental issues associated with landfilling, and lack of affordable energy. The plant utilizes robust grate combustion technology to safely treat a wide range of solid waste fuels while complying with the most stringent environmental standards. The wasteWOIMA® solution is scalable in 5 MWe intervals and it is designed for fast deployment.
The standardized pre-engineered and pre-fabricated WOIMA solutions enable fast project turnaround time and short on-site construction time ensuring on-time, in-budget, and high-quality deliveries. Advanced plant automation and standardized maintenance ensure high plant reliability and reduce operating costs.
Klean is specialized in the design, manufacture, and installation of advanced thermal treatment facilities and hydrogen production solutions. Through its vast partner network, they are providing best-in-class integrated design and engineering for modular and containerized green hydrogen electrolysis production plants that are expandable and scalable at any time. In combination with WOIMA’s technology, it creates a unique offering for a decentralized, self-sufficient, integrated system that enables the creation of a green energy supply chain that can be used worldwide.
Together Klean and WOIMA have the ability to develop and deliver sustainable hydrogen projects across the globe. Klean’s access to project sites, waste feedstocks, and hydrogen off-takers, along with their construction expertise and existing partner networks will help expedite the project development processes and ensure successful project deliveries. The eventual target of the cooperation will be to co-locate Klean / WOIMA facilities and build regional ecoparks that feature resource recovery combined with hydrogen hubs to enable hydrogen logistics to flourish.
“Developing clean energy projects in partnership with leading technology providers such as WOIMA supports Klean’s strategic focus and enables our companies to create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, while simultaneously creating a circular low carbon economy. It is partnerships like this that illustrate the demand and opportunity throughout various industries for green hydrogen worldwide. By combining technologies and applications, this partnership offers integrated solutions that address both climate protection and decentralized energy generation. ”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean.
“As virgin natural resources dwindle, waste is becoming an essential asset in the global economy. Utilizing waste will enable lowering energy costs and simultaneously decarbonizing power generation. WOIMA is partnering with leading global operators, such as Klean, for waste-to-value project deliveries to help ensure that all waste fractions are used to their fullest potential”, said Henri Kinnunen, CEO of WOIMA.
About WOIMA Corporation
WOIMA Corporation is a Finnish supplier of best-in-class waste-to-value products, projects, and services worldwide. They have developed solutions that enable them, and the customer, to transform and recycle virtually any waste stream into raw materials and energy. WOIMA combines Finnish engineering know-how in waste management with power generation design expertise. These solutions are used in Finland every day. They support the circular economy ideology and ensure that less than 1% of Finland’s waste ends up in landfills.
Their mission is to improve the quality of life both locally and globally, as well as empower people to utilize waste as a commodity. Decades of international project management experience ensures an on-time, in-budget, and high-quality WOIMA solution delivery across the globe.
For more information, visit www.woimacorporation.com.
About Klean Industries
Klean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. By creating a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
For more information, visit www.kleanindustries.com.
