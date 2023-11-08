NIX Named Finalist for Best Use of Security in DevOps
We are thrilled to announce that NIX has been selected as a finalist in the DevOps Awards 2023 in the category of "Best Use of Security in a DevOps Project."ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX is thrilled to announce its recent triumph at the DevOps Awards 2023. NIX has been named the winner in the coveted category of "Best Use of Security in a DevOps Project," a remarkable recognition of the company's exceptional dedication to excellence in the field of DevOps.
NIX's enduring commitment to harmonizing rapid software delivery with unwavering security across the entire Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) has earned the company this prestigious accolade. Competing with some of the industry's top players, including Infosys, Tata, TCS, and Accenture, NIX's support for a client's project not only secured its place as a finalist but also established the company as a true industry leader.
In a digital age where the ever-present threat of cyber attacks looms large, NIX embraced cutting-edge technologies to bolster its security measures. Kubernetes was adopted for orchestration, Terraform for defining Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Docker for containerization. These technological foundations underpinned NIX's strategy, leading to a remarkable 25% decrease in security-related incidents, a 40% reduction in deployment times, and streamlined processes for recovering from failures. This achievement not only reaffirms NIX's commitment to security but also ensures that projects entrusted to the company are safeguarded to the highest standards.
The crowning moment took place at the illustrious DevOps Awards 2023, held during a spectacular Awards Ceremony in London. NIX's victory is a testament to the extraordinary dedication of its team and the unwavering support it has received.
The team extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of this remarkable journey and looks forward to continually pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the world of DevOps and security.
About NIX:
NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we've empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We've already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
