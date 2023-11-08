According to a new press release, Sumo Logic has introduced its HELM Chart V4 feature, designed to fully unify data collection, as part of its commitment to OpenTelemetry (OTel). With this new feature, organizations can easily package, configure, and deploy applications and services on Kubernetes clusters, using OpenTelemetry as the default collection method. This approach […]

The post Sumo Logic Announces Fully Unified Data Collection on Kubernetes Clusters appeared first on DATAVERSITY.