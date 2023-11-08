Political Polarization: Bridging Political Gaps for a Better Tomorrow in Silicon Valley

Bridging Political Gaps for a Better Tomorrow in Silicon Valley Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" launches today! Tune in for weekly inspiration. Olivia Chiang - Founder & President of ‘Let’s Talk Unite’ of Silicon Valley

This episode features Olivia Chiang discussing the founding of Let's Talk Unite, its mission against political polarization, and her inspiration.

You can't always be right, and we must forgive our opponents when they make mistakes.” — Olivia Chiang

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where every headline has weight, trust shapes our reality. A striking Gallup poll shows a deep partisan split: 73% of Democrats vs. 10% of Republicans trust the media. It's a divide that ripples through our democracy. Political weariness is real, with 65% of Americans overwhelmed by division. Meanwhile, a Pew survey reveals a similar partisan split in trust towards medical scientists during COVID-19. Now is the moment to come together, find common ground, and strengthen our collective trust. United, we stand resilient.Silicon Valley's Financial Independence Problems:- Trust in Media: Gallup polls revealed 73% of Democrats trust the media, compared to 10% of Republicans- Political Polarization and Exhaustion: 65% of Americans feel exhausted by politics due to the country's deep partisan divisions- Distrust in Science: A Pew survey showed 43% of Republicans versus 70% of Democrats trust medical scientists during COVID-19About Olivia Chiang:Olivia Chiang is a junior at The Nueva School. Struck by the severe polarization plaguing our political system, she founded the nonprofit Let’s Talk Unite in 2021. With her team, Olivia leads local workshops on identifying bias, designs open-source conversation guides, and hosts a podcast featuring leading researchers concerning polarization and corporate interests, vaccine hesitancy, and religious identity. In the long term, Olivia aspires to conduct transformative research that disrupts our echo chambers and reshapes our political dialogue.Show Notes:- The origin story of Let's Talk Unite and its mission to address political polarization- Olivia Chiang shares her journey from witnessing the contentious 2020 presidential election to founding Let's Talk Unite in 2021- How Let's Talk Unite hosts local workshops on bias recognition, creates open-source conversation guides, and offers engaging podcast interviews with leading researchers- Insights into a groundbreaking research approach shared by Olivia and inspired by a TED Talk on depolarization through conversation- It was an impactful event where over 1200 community members discussed discriminatory experiences and prejudices based on race- Find out about the Let's Talk Polarization podcast and its monthly dialogues with global scholars exploring the intersections of polarization with various aspects of society- How scholars like Dr. Joanna Bryson and the associate dean of social sciences from UC San Diego share their insights on polarization-related topics- Olivia's commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices leads to a thought-provoking episode with religious leaders from diverse backgrounds- Why fostering pluralism and empathy for diverse political ideologies is crucial to Let's Talk Unite's mission- How mentors and debate experiences sparked Olivia’s passion for politics- Learn Olivia’s vision for the organization in the next three years, including expanding youth involvement, increasing organizational funding, and enhancing the website- Olivia offers valuable advice to the community, emphasizing the importance of empathy, tolerance, and open conversations in addressing political polarization“Conversations can be a way to address our personal biases.” - Sharad Gupta, Host of Non-Profit Stories “Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The episode featuring Let’s Talk Unite can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information about Let’s Talk Unite, please visit https://letstalkunite.org/ "Non-Profit Stories: Outreach for assistance in Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome.com powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

