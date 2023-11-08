Tempesta Media Earns Further Recognition as A Leader in Martech
The Content Marketing Association named Tempesta Media an Industry Awards finalist.MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, US, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media is thrilled to be named a finalist for two distinguished Content Marketing Association Industry Awards.
“Our team is exhilarated to be acknowledged by the Content Marketing Association, adding to our series of accolades this year,” says Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO. “The nomination for both Content Management System of the Year and Best Use of Technology showcases our dedication to providing a comprehensive managed solution that simplifies complex marketing challenges and amplifies ROI.”
Tempesta Media’s commitment to advancing the digital marketing industry with practical, revenue-driving solutions is evident in its continued recognition. These latest nominations not only highlight their excellence in technology but also reinforce their position as a leader in content marketing.
This recognition underscores Tempesta Media’s innovative approach to content marketing, mainly through its Coreform™ content management system and groundbreaking Employee Advocacy Program (EAP).
This honor comes on the heels of winning the coveted 2023 Sammy Award for their Bullseye Effect™ digital marketing solution, further cementing their reputation as an industry innovator.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Tempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drive revenue and ROI. Their targeted approach to digital marketing, the Bullseye Effect™, efficiently maximizes results, helping businesses become leaders in their industry segment.
For more information about Tempesta Media’s awards and services, please visit www.tempestamedia.com.
