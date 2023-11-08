DYU T1 Electric Bike - Black Friday deals, open a new era of smart mobility

NETHERLANDS, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the arrival of Black Friday, the climax of the year-end shopping season, DYU has exciting news for the majority of e-bike enthusiasts. Its star product DYU T1 electric bicycle will launch a series of preferential activities, allowing consumers to experience the fun of intelligent riding at a more favorable price.

DYU, as a leading brand in the global electric bicycle industry, has always been at the forefront of scientific and technological innovation. Adhering to the concept of "intelligent travel, green life", the company is committed to providing users with high-quality, environmentally friendly and intelligent travel solutions.

During this global shopping festival, DYU has prepared a special offer for the T1 e-bike. Consumers will enjoy a direct reduction of up to €200, as well as free shipping across the board. This limited time offer gives every cycling enthusiast the opportunity to own this high-performance electric bicycle at a more affordable price.

Product highlights:

Lightweight magnesium alloy material: The use of high-quality magnesium alloy material, the overall no welding points, the appearance is more streamlined.

Torque sensor technology: Intelligent torque sensors accurately measure pedal torque, pedal frequency and speed, and automatically adjust motor output according to terrain and riding behavior.

Portable folding design: Perfect folding mode, easy to carry and store, suitable for various scenes of urban life.

Front and rear mechanical disc brakes: ensure safe riding, day or night.

Comfortable riding experience: Adjustable seats and shock absorption system provide the ultimate comfort for riders.

Technical specifications:

Maximum speed: 25 km/h

Auxiliary mode range: up to 55 km

Battery: 18650 lithium-ion battery, supporting 300 charge cycles

Waterproof class: IP54

Since its launch, the DYU T1 electric bike has been well received by countless users. They appreciate the T1's effortless riding experience and high-quality manufacturing, as well as its excellent performance in urban travel.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique shopping experience to our customers on Black Friday. DYU T1 represents not only our commitment to the concept of smart mobility in the future, but also our exploration and practice of an environmentally friendly lifestyle. We believe that this promotion will enable more people to enjoy the convenience and fun of smart e-bikes." Adolfo Pezzuti Gallucci, Chief Marketing Officer, DYU

DYU T1 e-Bike's Black Friday promotion is not only a shopping feast, but also a smart lifestyle experience. Choose DYU T1 to make your city travel smarter, more convenient and more comfortable.