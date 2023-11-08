Black Friday Exclusive Offer - DYU T1 e-bike leads the way in green mobility

NETHERLANDS, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pace of Black Friday approaching, DYU company together with the concept of environmentally friendly travel, for the majority of consumers to bring unprecedented shopping feast. DYU T1 electric bicycle, as the company's star product, will be in the global attention of the shopping festival, at a special price, so that every consumer can enjoy the perfect combination of technology and environmental protection.



DYU, an electric bicycle manufacturer committed to innovation and environmental protection, has always adhered to the user's needs as the core to promote the green revolution in the way of travel. DYU T1 electric bicycle, as the company's cutting-edge product, has been widely recognized and praised worldwide.

This Black Friday, DYU is offering direct discounts of up to €200 to give consumers a more affordable price. This offer is not only a reward for loyal customers, but also an opportunity to encourage more people to experience green travel.



Product features:

Lightweight magnesium alloy material, no welding points of the body design, beautiful and strong.

Folding design, easy to carry and store.

Intelligent torque sensor for a more power-efficient riding experience.

Front and rear mechanical disc brake to ensure riding safety.

Adjustable seat to suit different rider needs.

Intelligent APP control, personalized riding experience.

Anti-theft system to ensure your property safety.

Technical specifications Highlights:

20-inch wheel size provides a stable riding experience.

The top speed can reach 25 km/h to meet the needs of daily commuting.

Maximum load 120 kg, suitable for riders of different weight.

IP54 waterproof rating for all weather conditions.

"We believe that with this Black Friday promotion, more people will choose the DYU T1 e-bike as their travel partner." This is not only a shopping offer, but also a change in life attitude. By choosing DYU T1, you are choosing a healthier and more environmentally friendly lifestyle." -- William, DYU Marketing Manager

The DYU T1 e-bike's Black Friday offer is a vote for the future of green mobility. This shopping season, let's make a contribution to the planet and upgrade our own lifestyle. Seize the opportunity, enjoy the deals, and embrace the future of green travel.