Parex Resources Announces Third Quarter Results, Arauca Drilling Success and Declaration of Q4 2023 Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, and the declaration of its Q4 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share.



All amounts herein are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

“With our inaugural well in Arauca, I take pride in our team’s remarkable achievement in drilling the deepest onshore well in Colombia’s history. This milestone not only serves as a testament to our operational capability, but also solidifies Parex’s leading position as an operator capable of confidently exploiting higher productivity, deeper targets. In addition to Arauca, we are seeing a series of positive developments from exploitation and near-field exploration that are driving record quarterly production, which make us optimistic for the upcoming fourth quarter and the year ahead,” commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Key Highlights



Generated Q3 2023 funds flow provided by operations (“FFO”) (1) of $158 million and FFO per share (2)(3) of $1.49.

of $158 million and FFO per share of $1.49. Drilled the inaugural well on the Arauca Block (50% W.I.), Arauca-15, to a total depth of 22,350 feet; it is the deepest onshore well in Colombia’s history and is expected to commence production following multi-zone testing.

Spud the Arauca-8 big ‘E’ exploration well in late Q3 2023, which is at roughly 17,500 feet and expected to total depth in late Q4 2023.

Reached all-time production rates of over 15,000 bbl/d (8) of heavy crude oil from the Cabrestero Block (100% W.I.), supported by successful exploration efforts and continued success from waterflood injection.

of heavy crude oil from the Cabrestero Block (100% W.I.), supported by successful exploration efforts and continued success from waterflood injection. Recently drilled a well at Cabrestero (100% W.I.) that discovered a new oil pool, which is expected to begin production imminently.

Declared a Q4 2023 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share (7) or C$1.50 per share annualized; current dividend yield is roughly 5.4% (7) .

or C$1.50 per share annualized; current dividend yield is roughly 5.4% . Repurchased 4.95 million shares YTD 2023, fulfilling approximately 5% of the public float under the Company’s current normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).

Delivering strong production growth; current rates are approximately 59,000 boe/d(8).

Q3 2023 Results

Record quarterly average oil & natural gas production was 54,573 boe/d (6) , an increase of 7% from Q3 2022, and a 1% increase from the prior quarter.

, an increase of 7% from Q3 2022, and a 1% increase from the prior quarter. Increased production per share (3)(7) by 13% compared to Q3 2022, from higher production and the reduction of outstanding shares through the current NCIB.

by 13% compared to Q3 2022, from higher production and the reduction of outstanding shares through the current NCIB. Realized net income of $120 million or $1.13 per share basic (3) .

. Generated quarterly FFO (1) of $158 million, a 24% decrease from Q3 2022, and FFO per share (2)(3) of $1.49, a 19% decrease from Q3 2022, which was primarily driven by lower crude oil pricing and increased tax, offset by higher production.

of $158 million, a 24% decrease from Q3 2022, and FFO per share of $1.49, a 19% decrease from Q3 2022, which was primarily driven by lower crude oil pricing and increased tax, offset by higher production. Increased current taxes by $14 million as the Company moved from an estimated 10% surtax to a projected 15% surtax with the appreciation of global oil prices in Q3 2023; Colombia has an income surtax, which is linked to the historical Brent oil price.

Generated an operating netback (2) of $48.97/boe and an FFO netback (2) of $31.28/boe from an average Brent price of $85.92/bbl. The FFO netback (2) was impacted by higher current taxes, and increased production costs from workovers and higher energy input costs.

of $48.97/boe and an FFO netback of $31.28/boe from an average Brent price of $85.92/bbl. The FFO netback was impacted by higher current taxes, and increased production costs from workovers and higher energy input costs. Incurred $157 million of capital expenditures (5) while participating in the drilling of 16 gross (10.95 net) wells. Capital expenditures were higher than prior quarters in 2023, primarily driven by starting activity at Arauca (50% W.I.) where Parex agreed with its joint venture partner to solely fund the initial work plan in exchange for a 50% interest in the Arauca and LLA-38 blocks. Management expects Q4 2023 capital expenditures to be lower as the Company’s costs associated with drilling at Arauca revert to a 50% working interest share per the farm-in agreement, as well as overall corporate activity being reduced with a lower rig count.

while participating in the drilling of 16 gross (10.95 net) wells. Capital expenditures were higher than prior quarters in 2023, primarily driven by starting activity at Arauca (50% W.I.) where Parex agreed with its joint venture partner to solely fund the initial work plan in exchange for a 50% interest in the Arauca and LLA-38 blocks. Management expects Q4 2023 capital expenditures to be lower as the Company’s costs associated with drilling at Arauca revert to a 50% working interest share per the farm-in agreement, as well as overall corporate activity being reduced with a lower rig count. Working capital deficit (1) was $58 million, which increased by $55 million from Q2 2023, primarily as a result of the timing of certain capital expenditures. Management expects working capital in Q4 2023 to be positive and build throughout 2024, with forecast production growth, declining capital expenditures and inventory deployment, subject to commodity prices remaining in line with Q3 2023.

was $58 million, which increased by $55 million from Q2 2023, primarily as a result of the timing of certain capital expenditures. Management expects working capital in Q4 2023 to be positive and build throughout 2024, with forecast production growth, declining capital expenditures and inventory deployment, subject to commodity prices remaining in line with Q3 2023. Paid a C$0.375 per share regular quarterly dividend and repurchased 1,239,500 shares.

(1) Capital management measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(3) Based on weighted-average basic shares for the period.

(4) See “Operational and Financial Highlights” for a breakdown of production by product type.

(5) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(6) See “Operational and Financial Highlights” for a breakdown of production by product type.

(7) Supplementary financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(8) Estimated average production for the six-day period of November 1, 2023 to November 6, 2023.

Operational and Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (unaudited) Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 Operational Average daily production Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 8,837 6,903 7,982 7,984 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 44,779 43,063 45,644 44,624 Crude Oil (bbl/d) 53,616 49,966 53,626 52,608 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 5,742 6,750 2,964 4,470 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 54,573 51,091 54,120 53,353 Operating netback ($/boe) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 85.92 97.70 77.84 81.98 Oil & natural gas sales(4) 75.98 88.13 67.26 70.96 Royalties(4) (13.72 ) (17.92 ) (11.15 ) (12.38 ) Net revenue(4) 62.26 70.21 56.11 58.58 Production expense(4) (9.73 ) (7.40 ) (9.14 ) (9.25 ) Transportation expense(4) (3.56 ) (3.35 ) (3.51 ) (3.39 ) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 48.97 59.46 43.46 45.94 Funds flow provided by operations netback ($/boe)(2) 31.28 45.07 31.86 32.44 Financial ($000s except per share amounts) Net income 119,736 65,632 101,415 325,526 Per share - basic(6) 1.13 0.59 0.95 3.05 Funds flow provided by operations(5) 157,839 206,412 154,842 474,405 Per share - basic(2)(6) 1.49 1.85 1.45 4.44 Capital expenditures(3) 156,747 127,353 121,309 391,924 Free funds flow(3) 1,092 79,059 33,533 82,481 EBITDA(3) 221,271 185,911 139,881 539,711 Other long-term asset expenditures(long-lead material & equipment inventory) (374 ) 65,725 20,903 40,296 Dividends paid 29,239 20,042 30,101 89,171 Per share - Cdn$(4) 0.375 0.25 0.375 1.125 Shares repurchased 24,273 72,363 25,474 82,615 Number of shares repurchased (000s) 1,240 4,489 1,260 4,408 Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 105,014 109,323 106,194 105,014 Weighted average basic 105,621 111,631 106,830 106,872 Diluted(8) 105,722 110,159 106,962 105,722 Working capital (deficit) surplus(5) (57,511 ) 229,763 (2,957 ) (57,511 ) Bank debt(7) — — — — Cash 34,548 353,025 133,375 34,548

(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(4) Supplementary financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(5) Capital management measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory”.

(6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares. Dividends paid per share are based on the number of common shares outstanding at each dividend record date.

(7) Syndicated bank credit facility borrowing base of $200.0 million as at September 30, 2023.

(8) Diluted shares as stated include common shares and stock options outstanding at period end; September 30, 2023 closing price was C$25.49 per share.

Operational Update



Parex’s estimated average production in October 2023 was 57,900 boe/d and November month-to-date is approximately 59,000 boe/d.

Building on strong current production, the Company is positioned to bring online three key wells over the remainder of Q4 2023: Arauca-15 (50% W.I.); Cabrestero near-field (100% W.I.); and a horizontal well at LLA-34 (55% W.I.).



Northern Llanos Update

Arauca-15 Well (50% W.I.)

Arauca-15 was drilled to a total depth of 22,350 feet, which encountered three prospective zones and is expected to commence production following testing.

Once the rig on Arauca-15 has finished completion and initial testing, it will move to an adjacent development well, Arauca-11, to begin drilling.

Arauca-8 (Big ‘E’) Well (50% W.I.)

Arauca-8 is a multi-zone, high-impact exploration prospect targeting light crude oil that was spud in late Q3 2023 and is at roughly 17,500 feet.

The well is expected to reach total depth in late Q4 2023, with preliminary results expected in early 2024.

Capachos (50% W.I.)

Following the previously announced shut-ins in H1 2023, production ramp-up has been slower than expected and remediation steps have been taken, including optimizing the workover program, in order to continue the production build up.

During Q3 2023, the facility expansion from 15,000 to 25,000 bbl/d of fluid handling capacity was completed on time and on budget.

Southern Llanos, Foothills and LLA-34 Update

Southern Llanos - Cabrestero (100% W.I.)

Supported by successful exploration efforts and continued success from the waterflood injection program, the block has reached all-time production rates of over 15,000 bbl/d of heavy crude oil.

Recently drilled a well that discovered a new pool in the Mirador formation that is expected to begin production imminently.

Continuing to ramp up total injected volume for pressure maintenance with a plan to commence a polymer flooding pilot by year-end 2023 to increase sweep efficiency.

Southern Llanos - LLA-81 (100% W.I.)

Successfully drilled a follow-up horizontal well to maximize recovery from oil discovered in the Carbonera 7 (“C7”) reservoir.

The well was brought on stream in early October 2023 and has since averaged production of roughly 2,100 bbl/d of light & medium crude oil.

Llanos Foothills - LLA-122 - Arantes (Big ‘E’) (50% W.I.)

Arantes is the first well within the Ecopetrol memorandum of understanding coverage (“MOU”), targeting gas and condensate.

This is the first well to be drilled by Parex within the high-potential Foothills trend and is expected to spud in Q4 2023.

LLA-34 (55% W.I.)

The first three horizontal wells are demonstrating strong performance and in aggregate are currently producing approximately 4,800 bbl/d of heavy crude oil (gross).

The fourth horizontal well initiated testing in early November 2023 and is currently producing approximately 2,500 bbl/d of heavy crude oil (gross).

The fifth horizontal well is drilling and expected to commence production in Q4 2023.

Corporate Guidance

Parex’s 2023 average production guidance of 54,000 to 57,000 boe/d and capital expenditure guidance of $450 to $475 million remain unchanged. Building on strong current production, Parex expects its Q4 2023 average production to exceed 60,000 boe/d.

The Company expects to release its 2024 formal guidance in January 2024, alongside an updated three-year outlook.

Return of Capital Update

Q4 2023 Dividend



Parex’s Board of Directors has approved a Q4 2023 regular quarterly dividend of C$0.375 per share to be paid on December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023. The Company first initiated a regular quarterly dividend at C$0.125 per share in 2021.

This quarterly dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).



Active Share Buyback Program Under Current Normal Course Issuer Bids

As at November 6, 2023, Parex has repurchased 4.95 million shares year-to-date under its current NCIB at an average price of C$25.00 per share, for total consideration of roughly C$124 million.

From Q4 2017 to Q3 2023, the Company has reduced the fully diluted outstanding shares by 36%.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory

This press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. Such measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Parex’s performance.

These measures facilitate management’s comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Company’s performance. Further, management believes that such financial measures are useful supplemental information to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities.

Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures used in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company uses to describe its capital costs associated with oil and gas expenditures. The measure considers both property, plant and equipment expenditures and exploration and evaluation asset expenditures which are items in the Company’s statement of cash flows for the period.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Property, plant and equipment expenditures $ 93,957 $ 101,253 $ 82,999 $ 260,180 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 62,790 26,100 38,310 131,744 Capital expenditures $ 156,747 $ 127,353 $ 121,309 $ 391,924

Free funds flow, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by funds flow provided by operations less capital expenditures. The Company considers free funds flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex’s ability to fund return of capital, such as the NCIB and dividends, without accessing outside funds and is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 87,568 $ 250,643 $ (36,612 ) $ 182,229 Net change in non-cash working capital 70,271 (44,231 ) 191,454 292,176 Funds flow provided by operations 157,839 206,412 154,842 474,405 Capital expenditures 156,747 127,353 121,309 391,924 Free funds flow $ 1,092 $ 79,059 $ 33,533 $ 82,481

EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income adjusted for interest, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex’ profitability before interest, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA is as follows:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30,

($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Net income $ 119,736 $ 65,632 $ 101,415 $ 325,526 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Finance income (2,496 ) (2,235 ) (5,106 ) (12,246 ) Finance expense 5,219 931 4,253 13,176 Income tax expense (recovery) 49,995 85,413 (6,308 ) 76,859 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 48,817 36,170 45,627 136,396 EBITDA $ 221,271 $ 185,911 $ 139,881 $ 539,711

Non-GAAP Ratios

Operating netback per boe, is a non-GAAP ratio that the Company considers to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex’ profitability relative to current commodity prices. Parex calculates operating netback per boe as operating netback (calculated as oil and natural gas sales from production, less royalties, operating, and transportation expense) divided by the total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes for oil and natural gas sales price and transportation expense per boe and by the total equivalent sales volume excluding purchased oil volumes for royalties and operating expense per boe.

Funds flow provided by operations netback or FFO netback, is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes. The Company considers funds flow provided by operations netback per boe to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex’s profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices.

Basic funds flow provided by operations per share or FFO per share, is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing funds flow provided by operations by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents basic funds flow provided by operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. The Company considers basic and diluted funds flow provided by operations per share or FFO per share to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex’ profitability after all cash costs relative to the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Capital Management Measures

Funds flow provided by operations, is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital. The Company considers funds flow provided by operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex’s profitability after all cash costs. A reconciliation from cash provided by (used in) operating activities to funds flow provided by operations is as follows:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 87,568 $ 250,643 $ (36,612 ) $ 182,229 Net change in non-cash working capital 70,271 (44,231 ) 191,454 292,176 Funds flow provided by operations $ 157,839 $ 206,412 $ 154,842 $ 474,405

Working capital (deficit) surplus, is a capital management measure which the Company uses to describe its liquidity position and ability to meet its short-term liabilities. Working capital (deficit) surplus is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



For the three months ended For the nine months ended

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30,

($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Current assets $ 240,559 $ 613,900 $ 322,146 $ 240,559 Current liabilities 298,070 384,137 325,103 298,070 Working capital (deficit) surplus $ (57,511 ) $ 229,763 $ (2,957 ) $ (57,511 )

Supplementary Financial Measures



“Oil and natural gas sales per boe” is determined by sales revenue excluding risk management contracts, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes.

“Royalties per boe” is comprised of royalties, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

“Net revenue per boe” is comprised of net revenue, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

“Production expense per boe” is comprised of production expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

“Transportation expense per boe” is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volumes including purchased oil volumes.

“Dividends paid per share” is comprised of dividends declared, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the number of shares outstanding at the dividend record date.

“Dividend yield” is defined as annualized dividends per share dividend by Parex’s share price.

“Production per share growth” is comprised of the Company’s total oil and natural gas production volumes divided by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents production per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. Growth is determined in comparison to the comparative year.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term “Boe” means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil (“bbl”). Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf: 1Bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including, operating netbacks and FFO netbacks. These oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare the Company’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl one barrel bbls barrels bbl/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas; one barrel of oil or natural gas liquids for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day W.I. working interest

