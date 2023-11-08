VisibilityOne Expands Reach through Partnership with Call One, Inc.
Empowering Seamless Video Collaboration: VisibilityOne and Call One, Inc. Unite to Transform Enterprise Collaboration Service Management.
VisibilityOne's UI is our single source of truth for solving complex collaboration issues. We've realized a huge reduction in faults, alongside a compelling ROI.”CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne, a leader in video collaboration and conference room monitoring solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Call One, Inc., a prominent woman-owned reseller of technology products and services. This collaboration opens exciting possibilities for enterprises across the United States to access the full suite of VisibilityOne solutions. Visibility One’s offering is unmatched; our real-time insights, proactive alerts, and self-healing ensure seamless, uninterrupted communication for demanding enterprise collaboration environments.
— IT Executive of a Fortune 500 Corporation
The partnership with Call One, Inc. brings many benefits to enterprise customers, focusing on enhancing the reliability and efficiency of their video communication platforms. Enterprises can now leverage Call One, Inc.'s comprehensive portfolio of communications and collaboration devices, video conferencing products, deployment logistics, and lifecycle services.
Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "VisibilityOne is committed to delivering robust and user-friendly enterprise video communication monitoring solutions. Our collaboration with the IT and AV channel community is pivotal in achieving this goal. As a leading technology solutions provider and an esteemed leader in the communications and collaboration devices space such as video conferencing, Call One, Inc. will significantly expedite VisibilityOne's expansion efforts."
"Call One, Inc. is delighted to add VisibilityOne's groundbreaking video communication and AV monitoring offerings to our rapidly expanding solutions portfolio. This partnership underscores our commitment to continually bring innovative solution sets to our valued clientele," stated Dawn Mays, CEO of Call One, Inc.
This strategic partnership underscores VisibilityOne's dedication to enabling enterprises to reduce faults and enhance the overall performance of their video communication systems. The combined expertise of VisibilityOne and Call One, Inc. provides customers with cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled support.
About VisibilityOne:
VisibilityOne's OneUI is the nexus where video conferencing technologies converge. Our patented SaaS solution simplifies and optimizes video collaboration by unifying all the disparate elements into one streamlined, intuitive dashboard. Say goodbye to complexity. OneUI provides a holistic view of your entire video collaboration ecosystem, making it easy to manage equipment, users, devices, and multiple disparate platforms.
About Call One, Inc.:
Call One, Inc. is a leading telecommunication and collaboration device reseller specializing in technology products and services. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions, Call One, Inc. is a trusted partner to clients, helping them navigate the complexities of modern technology integration.
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn