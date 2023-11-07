Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Harris County Judicial District Courts

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Aaron Burdette to the 486th Judicial District Court, Lori Ann DeAngelo to the 487th Judicial District Court, and Matthew Peneguy to the 488th Judicial District Court all in Harris County for terms set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until their successors shall be duly elected and qualified.

Aaron Burdette of Houston is an attorney in private practice. Previously, he served as general counsel for U.S. LawShield and assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for 14 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Bar Foundation, and The Federalist Society. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Burdette received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah and a Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School.

Lori Ann DeAngelo of Spring is an attorney in private practice. Previously, she served as an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for over 20 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association. DeAngelo received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.

Matthew Peneguy of Houston is an assistant United States attorney, violent crime prosecutor, in the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, a position he has served in since 2019. Prior to his work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he was an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for over 13 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Houston Bar Association. Additionally, he is a volunteer coach for the United Church Athletic League. Peneguy received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.