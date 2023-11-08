Navigating an Unpredictable Cold and Flu Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- This cold and flu season could be severe, and doctors are advising people to be prepared and proactive in managing their health.
And as the season approaches, the prevention, treatment, and management of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), common colds and the flu, is vital.
And because access to affordable healthcare options like cold medications, antivirals, and seasonal vaccines should be available to all regardless of health insurance status, Dr. Preeti Parikh, Executive Medical Director at GoodRx and is a board-certified practicing pediatrician in New York City, shares resources available to help individuals make informed healthcare decisions and find healthcare savings.
For more information, please visit http://www.goodrx.com/cold-flu.
GoodRx
