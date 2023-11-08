Survey Finds Americans are Removing a Plus-One From Their Holiday Wish List
DatingAdvice.com annual holiday survey finds that 7 in 10 consumers happily accept a NYE party invite without a plus-one.
While it may be tempting to lock in a date for the holidays no matter what, our dating experts encourage singles to make sure they’re committing for the right reasons”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatingAdvice.com, a website that serves as an expert guide and resource to consumers for all things dating, today released the results of its 2023 holiday survey. In addition to revealing surprising holiday dating and gifting trends, the survey found that 50% of Americans will spend on average $200 for a holiday gift no matter how long they have been dating.
— Amber Brooks, editor-in-chief at DatingAdvice.com
No ring, no bring
Additional survey findings show the popular phrase of “no ring, no bring” may no longer apply to couples, especially around the holiday season. Over a quarter of Americans (26%) admit they will always show up to a holiday dinner with a date — no matter how long they have been dating.
Additionally, half of Americans will give their date a holiday gift no matter how long they’ve been together, but 23% need at least a month into a relationship before buying holiday gifts.
Holiday love language redefined
Dating in the digital age requires a unique form of communication. With top dating terms used to describe the relationship status, including cuffing, beige flags and breadcrumbing, many daters are also turning to emojis to communicate, especially over the holiday season.
Keeping it brief and keeping it real. Breaking up by text is real and even more so with emojis, with 22% of Americans having received a breakup text with all emojis.
The bright side is that 31% of Americans have gotten “lucky” from a creative emoji text. Most used emojis include the red heart (50%) and kiss emoji (47%). The least favorite emojis used include the peach (12%) and black heart (12%).
Unstable work force and student loan debt may hinder holiday dating
Money may be the driving force behind love, with nearly 70% of Americans refusing to date someone with student loans — a harsh reality that may leave some heartbroken.
The good news comes from knowing that over 50% will date someone who is out of work. Love lifts you, and nearly 40% of Americans don't put a time limit on their partner finding a job. A sweet sentiment during the holiday season.
“The holiday season can put a lot of pressure on singles and exacerbate their feelings of loneliness or dissatisfaction with their relationship status,” says Amber Brooks, editor-in-chief at DatingAdvice.com. “While it may be tempting to lock in a date for the holidays no matter what, our dating experts encourage singles to make sure they’re committing for the right reasons. Otherwise they may find themselves single once again come Valentine’s Day.”
Methodology: A national online survey of 1,036 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and older, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of CardRates.com in October 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
About DatingAdvice: Featuring daily articles from renowned experts, Q&A sessions and research studies, DatingAdvice.com is the authority on all things dating. The site welcomes more than 2.4 million monthly visitors with more than 3.4 million pageviews a month, making it the leading resource site for online dating and relationships.
