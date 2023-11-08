Get in the Groove Entertainment Named Official DJs of CSUN Athletics
Get in the Groove Entertainment announces partnership with CSUN Athletics department.NORTHRIDGE, CA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get your foam fingers ready, Matadors. The 2023 – 2024 men’s and women’s basketball season at CSUN kicks off with a bang! CSUN recently named Get in the Groove Entertainment (GITG) as the “Official DJs of CSUN Athletics”, providing entertainment during home games at the iconic Premier America Credit Union Arena, formerly the Matador Gymnasium but more popularly known by its former nickname, the Matadome. Before being given their official title, GITG worked with CSUN for many years.
Located in West Hills, Get in the Groove Entertainment is an all-inclusive entertainment company providing professional party MCs, DJs, and dancers to suit your event needs from social events, corporate events, and weddings. Their team is dedicated to making events memorable, focusing on their clientele’s needs. They’ve been making party magic happen since 2003 and this recent partnership with CSUN will prove to be an amazing experience for all involved.
“Partnering with CSUN is not just a collaboration; it’s a harmonious union that strikes a chord of progress. As a valley kid, I am honored that my business is now forever linked to one of our communities educational and cultural leaders, while enriching GITG’s and CSUN’s vision, creating a symphony of opportunity and growth,” shares Andrew Langsam, MC, DJ, and owner of Get In the Groove Entertainment.
GITG’s partnership with CSUN is bound to turn them into a household name for current and former Matadors, along with their family, friends, and fans. They were granted licensing rights to use the CSUN logo on all promotional material including social media and website. In addition, there will be an onsite display of the GITG logo at every game broadcasted on ESPN plus, a 30 second radio spot each week throughout the season, PA announcements at every CSUN sporting event, full page in their sports program, Live mention during softball, volleyball and baseball TV and internet broadcasts, tabling rights at every sporting event, GITG logo inclusion on www.gomatadors.com website.
In the past, Get in the Groove Entertainment has partnered with notable companies in and around Los Angeles, including The Garland, Time Warner Cable, Cedars Sinai, CBS, and Kaiser Permanente.
Andrew Langsam
Get In The Groove Entertainment
+1 818-342-4662
info@getinthegroovedjs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram