Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,734 in the last 365 days.

Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported Q3-23 revenue of $416.8 million, down 9% over the prior quarter
  • Q3-23 Adjusted EBITDA of $104.5 million, down 1% over the prior quarter
  • Q3-23 Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25.1% versus 23.2% in Q2-23
  • Q3-23 Adjusted EPS was $0.27 versus $0.30 in Q2-23
  • Gross debt was $237 million at Sep-23, down from $400 million at Jun-23 and $431 million at Sep-22
  • $100 million available from our ABL facility which remained undrawn in Q3-23
  • Total cash decreased to $166 million primarily due to the $150 million partial redemption of the 9 ¾ senior secured notes, down from $363 million at Jun-23

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquired a high-quality quartz mine in the U.S. to ensure access to this critical material, enabling Ferroglobe to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon metal by the solar and EV battery markets
  • Continue to develop strategic partnerships and alliances to enhance the company’s growth opportunities
  • Finalized an additional long-term power agreement to improve the cost competitiveness of the Spanish plants
  • Favorable U.S. policies continue to benefit Ferroglobe
  • Implementing a capital allocation policy with details to be announced in the first quarter

“The company continued to perform well in a difficult market environment,” commented Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong EBITDA of $104 million benefited from our proactive energy agreements, strong operating efficiency and effective energy management at our plants. Overall, our operations in all regions continue to perform at a high level amid the global uncertainty and tepid end markets.

“The high-quality quartz mine that we acquired in South Carolina positions us to take advantage of the shift toward increased production and adoption of solar panels and lithium-ion EV batteries in the U.S. in the coming years. Recently, there has been weakness in these end markets; however, we continue to believe the long-term growth story is intact.

“We reiterate our guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   %   %     Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   %
$,000 (unaudited)   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   Q/Q   Y/Y     September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   Y/Y
                                                 
Sales   $ 416,810     $ 456,441     $ 593,218       (9 %)     (30 %)     $ 1,274,083     $ 2,149,291     (41 %)
Raw materials and energy consumption for production   $ (195,600 )   $ (229,077 )   $ (285,210 )     (15 %)     (31 %)     $ (679,714 )   $ (995,514 )   (32 %)
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)           (23,193 )                                    
Operating profit (loss)   $ 75,419     $ 62,846     $ 154,424       20 %     (51 %)     $ 182,716     $ 630,853     (71 %)
Operating margin     18.1 %     13.8 %     26.0 %                   14.3 %     29.4 %    
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent   $ 53,721     $ 56,737     $ 118,264       (5 %)     (55 %)     $ 118,642     $ 496,737     (76 %)
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.27     $ 0.30     $ 0.64                   $ 0.63     $ 2.66      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 104,496     $ 105,674     $ 185,293       (1 %)     (44 %)     $ 254,937     $ 729,568     (65 %)
Adjusted EBITDA margin     25.1 %     23.2 %     31.2 %                   20.0 %     33.9 %    
Operating cash flow   $ (8,727 )   $ 23,572     $ 54,972       (137 %)     (116 %)     $ 149,628     $ 285,698     (48 %)
Free cash flow1   $ (27,357 )   $ 939     $ 40,141       (3.013 %)     (168 %)     $ 91,073     $ 248,033     (63 %)
                                                 
Working Capital   $ 510,064     $ 474,971     $ 717,283       7 %     (29 %)     $ 510,064     $ 717,283     (29 %)
Cash and Restricted Cash   $ 165,973     $ 363,181     $ 236,789       (54 %)     (30 %)     $ 165,973     $ 236,789     (30 %)
Adjusted Gross Debt2   $ 237,056     $ 400,066     $ 431,207       (41 %)     (45 %)     $ 237,056     $ 431,207     (45 %)
Equity   $ 859,723     $ 823,595     $ 700,340       4 %     23 %     $ 859,723     $ 700,340     23 %

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16

Sales

Ferroglobe reported third quarter net sales of $417 million, a decrease of 9% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 30% over Q3-22. The $40 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $19 million of the decrease, and silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $18 million, partially offset by silicon metal, which increased by $3 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $196 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $253 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 22%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production improved to 47% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 55% in the prior quarter. Excluding the PPA impact, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 50% of sales in the second quarter.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the third quarter, net income attributable to the parent was $41 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $32 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $104 million, down 1% over the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% in the third quarter, up from 23% in the second quarter.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $166 million as of September 30, 2023, down $197 million from $363 million as of June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily due to the $150 million partial redemption of the 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes on July 31, 2023.

During the third quarter, operating cash flow was negative $9 million, cash flow from investing activities was negative $19 million, and cash flow from financing activities was negative $170 million. The significant negative cash flow from financing activities was primarily due to the redemption of the senior secured notes in July.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $510 million at September 30, 2023 versus $475 million at June 30, 2023. The $35 million increase in working capital during the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in trade and other payables of $25 million and an increase in trade and other receivables of $11 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the quarter, we continued deleveraging our balance sheet by reducing our gross debt to $237 million, down from $400 million in the prior quarter, which was a result of redeeming $150 million of our 9 3/8% senior secured notes. This redemption saves us approximately $14 million in annual interest expenses.

“As we commented last quarter, we expect to build inventory in preparation for the gradual idling of our French operations toward the end of the fourth quarter as planned, as we optimize our energy costs. The French plants are scheduled to be idle during the first quarter,” concluded Mrs. Garcia-Cos.        

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended       Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   % Q/Q   September 30, 2022   % Y/Y   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     57,031       50,651     12.6 %     50,545     12.8 %     144,624       169,883     (14.9 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     3,481       3,855     (9.7 )%     5,220     (33.3 )%     3,834       5,489     (30.2 )%
                                           
Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)     198,525       195,260     1.7 %     263,845     (24.8 )%     554,488       932,488     (40.5 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)     80,823       82,403     (1.9 )%     113,151     (28.6 )%     194,347       439,920     (55.8 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns     40.7 %     42.2 %         42.9 %         35.0 %     47.2 %    
                                                     

Silicon metal revenue in the third quarter was $199 million, an increase of 1.7% over the prior quarter. Average realized prices declined 9.7%, driven by lower market index pricing in the U.S. and Europe. Volumes increased 12.6% over the prior quarter as a result of strong shipments in North America. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $81 million, approximately flat versus the prior quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin was 41%, down slightly from the second quarter. An improvement in costs was primarily attributable to the higher energy compensation, offsetting the price declines.

Silicon-Based Alloys

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended       Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   % Q/Q   September 30, 2022   % Y/Y   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     46,427       49,457     (6.1 )%     48,977     (5.2 )%     144,984       164,230     (11.7 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     2,475       2,697     (8.2 )%     3,655     (32.3 )%     2,645       3,819     (30.7 )%
                                           
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)     114,907       133,386     (13.9 )%     179,011     (35.8 )%     383,483       627,194     (38.9 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)     25,402       31,812     (20.1 )%     59,668     (57.4 )%     79,138       235,220     (66.4 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns     22.1 %     23.8 %         33.3 %         20.6 %     37.5 %    
                                                     

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $115 million, a decrease of 13.9% over the prior quarter. Shipments decreased by 6.1% versus the prior quarter while average realized selling prices declined by 8.2% over the same period. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $25 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 20.1% compared with $32 million in the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased slightly in the quarter, as costs were positive impacted by lower raw material prices, primarily coal.

Manganese-Based Alloys

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended       Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   % Q/Q   September 30, 2022   % Y/Y   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     56,399       62,573     (9.9 )%     61,583     (8.4 )%     165,839       233,672     (29.0 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     1,046       1,248     (16.2 )%     1,584     (34.0 )%     1,198       1,860     (35.6 )%
                                           
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)     58,993       78,091     (24.5 )%     97,547     (39.5 )%     198,675       434,630     (54.3 )%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)     11,000       1,065     932.9 %     14,681     (25.1 )%     14,107       67,923     (79.2 )%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns     18.6 %     1.4 %         15.1 %         7.1 %     15.6 %    
                                                     

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $59 million, a decrease of 24.5% over the prior quarter. Average realized selling prices decreased by 16.2% linked to continued index price declines while total shipments decreased 9.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $11 million in the third quarter versus $1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter increased as costs were positively impacted by higher energy and CO2 compensation in France and lower manganese ore prices.

Subsequent Events

Acquisition of a strategic high-quality quartz mine in the U.S.

On October 27, 2023, the company announced that it had acquired a high-quality quartz mine in the U.S. for approximately $11 million. The South Carolina mine has the capacity to produce more than 300kt of quartz per year, with more than ten years of reserve life. It is located near a rail line with a lower cost of production than Ferroglobe’s existing quartz operations in Alabama. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

This acquisition helps ensure that Ferroglobe has access to this critical material, enabling it to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon metal, while its proximity to our operations secures the long-term competitiveness of our US footprint.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on November 8, 2023. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5d42f1befd9f406fbbd89e0d59f58215
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6vdhrozz

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Sales   $ 416,810     $ 456,441     $ 593,218     $ 1,274,083     $ 2,149,291  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production     (195,600 )     (229,077 )     (285,210 )     (679,714 )     (995,514 )
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)           (23,193 )                  
Other operating income     23,546       27,689       19,711       66,049       68,942  
Staff costs     (83,582 )     (74,972 )     (75,689 )     (226,097 )     (238,379 )
Other operating expense     (65,708 )     (77,202 )     (77,954 )     (197,020 )     (292,122 )
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs     (19,000 )     (16,452 )     (19,719 )     (53,442 )     (61,012 )
Impairment (loss) gain     (1,035 )     (887 )           (1,676 )      
Other gain (loss)     (12 )     499       67       533       (353 )
Operating profit     75,419       62,846       154,424       182,716       630,853  
Net finance income (expense)     (9,165 )     (895 )     (16,630 )     (21,041 )     (41,914 )
Exchange differences     1,258       (5,367 )     (1,770 )     (2,654 )     (14,045 )
Profit before tax      67,512        56,584       136,024       159,021       574,894  
Income tax (loss)     (23,399 )     (20,520 )     (37,184 )     (53,380 )     (140,207 )
Profit for the period     44,113       36,064       98,840       105,641       434,687  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     (3,229 )     (4,156 )     (1,212 )     (11,862 )     (570 )
Profit attributable to the parent   $ 40,884     $ 31,908     $ 97,628     $ 93,779     $ 434,117  
                               
                               
EBITDA   $ 94,419     $ 79,298     $ 174,143     $ 236,158     $ 691,865  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 104,496     $ 105,674     $ 185,293     $ 254,937     $ 729,568  
                               
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding                              
Basic     187,872       187,872       187,424       187,872       187,454  
Diluted     190,531       190,174       188,850       190,242       188,804  
                               
Profit (loss) per ordinary share                              
Basic   $ 0.22     $ 0.17     $ 0.52     $ 0.50     $ 2.32  
Diluted   $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ 0.52     $ 0.49     $ 2.30  
                                         

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

    September 30,   June 30,   December 31,
    2023   2023   2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets                        
Goodwill   $ 29,702     $ 29,702     $ 29,702  
Other intangible assets     120,602       125,403       111,797  
Property, plant and equipment     494,912       500,546       486,247  
Other non-current financial assets     15,591       14,175       14,186  
Deferred tax assets     7,169       8,683       7,136  
Non-current receivables from related parties     1,589       1,630       1,600  
Other non-current assets     19,410       19,633       18,218  
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents     2,119       2,173       2,133  
Total non-current assets     691,094       701,945       671,019  
Current assets                        
Inventories     383,452       384,526       500,080  
Trade and other receivables     293,234       281,821       425,474  
Current receivables from related parties     2,657       2,726       2,675  
Current income tax assets     12,500       16,290       6,104  
Other current financial assets     359       2       3  
Other current assets     155,767       104,237       30,608  
Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale     795       1,087       1,067  
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents     2,406       2,406       2,875  
Cash and cash equivalents     161,448       358,602       317,935  
Total current assets     1,012,618       1,151,697       1,286,821  
Total assets   $ 1,703,712     $ 1,853,642     $ 1,957,840  
                         
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity   $ 859,723     $ 823,595     $ 756,813  
Non-current liabilities                        
Deferred income     49,467       77,514       3,842  
Provisions     52,515       52,664       47,670  
Bank borrowings     15,073       15,354       15,774  
Lease liabilities     11,570       11,634       12,942  
Debt instruments     150,167       302,572       330,655  
Other financial liabilities     64,592       66,558       38,279  
Other Obligations     30,363       31,763       37,502  
Other non-current liabilities     166       137       12  
Deferred tax liabilities     35,449       34,265       35,854  
Total non-current liabilities     409,362       592,461       522,530  
Current liabilities                        
Provisions     84,308       55,935       145,507  
Bank borrowings     52,071       64,793       62,059  
Lease liabilities     7,058       7,551       8,929  
Debt instruments     2,321       11,668       12,787  
Other financial liabilities     13,538       12,500       60,382  
Financial Instruments                  
Payables to related parties     3,065       2,521       1,790  
Trade and other payables     166,622       191,376       219,666  
Current income tax liabilities     11,901       3,494       53,234  
Other Obligations     11,780       13,589       9,580  
Other current liabilities     81,963       74,159       104,563  
Total current liabilities     434,627       437,586       678,497  
Total equity and liabilities   $ 1,703,712     $ 1,853,642     $ 1,957,840  
                         

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                              
Profit for the period   $ 44,113     $ 36,064     $ 98,840     $ 105,641     $ 434,687  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities:                              
Income tax (benefit) expense     23,399       20,520       37,184       53,380       140,207  
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs     19,000       16,452       19,719       53,442       61,012  
Net finance expense     9,165       895       16,630       21,041       41,914  
Exchange differences     (1,258 )     5,367       1,770       2,654       14,045  
Impairment losses     1,035       887             1,676        
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset     4       (344 )     (124 )     (365 )     (140 )
Gain on disposal of non-current assets           (161 )     142       (183 )     444  
Share-based compensation     2,773       2,041       1,118       6,719       3,895  
Other adjustments     8       6       (85 )     14       48  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                              
(Increase) decrease in inventories     (12,482 )     30,132       (129,210 )     103,925       (262,389 )
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables     (16,183 )     29,326       60,654       131,857       (87,076 )
Increase (decrease) in trade payables     (22,361 )     19,169       1,656       (77,056 )     30,770  
Other     (46,796 )     (61,617 )     (40,841 )     (152,510 )     (47,650 )
Income taxes paid     (9,144 )     (75,165 )     (12,481 )     (100,607 )     (44,069 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities     (8,727 )     23,572       54,972       149,628       285,698  
Cash flows from investing activities:                              
Interest and finance income received     739       969       1,055       2,376       1,263  
Payments due to investments:                              
Other intangible assets     (516 )     (940 )     (229 )     (1,456 )     (229 )
Property, plant and equipment     (18,853 )     (22,662 )     (15,657 )     (59,475 )     (38,705 )
Other                             6  
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities     (18,630 )     (22,633 )     (14,831 )     (58,555 )     (37,665 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                              
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs                 (693 )           (793 )
Repayment of other financial liabilities     (150,000 )                 (150,000 )      
Proceeds from debt issuance                             (4,943 )
Repayment of debt instruments           (1,742 )           (28,025 )      
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                              
Borrowings     131,063       152,210       193,502       393,035       739,026  
Payments     (129,714 )     (126,840 )     (218,593 )     (398,454 )     (748,473 )
Amounts paid due to leases     (2,956 )     (2,851 )     (2,412 )     (8,054 )     (7,207 )
Proceeds from other financing liabilities                              
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities                 (60,655 )     (17,377 )     (41,476 )
Interest paid     (19,371 )     (1,721 )     (20,078 )     (39,284 )     (57,253 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities     (170,978 )     19,056       (108,929 )     (248,159 )     (121,119 )
Total net cash flows for the period     (198,335 )     19,995       (68,788 )     (157,086 )     126,914  
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents     363,181       344,197       306,511       322,943       116,663  
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies     1,127       (1,011 )     (934 )     116       (6,788 )
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents   $ 165,973     $ 363,181     $ 236,789     $ 165,973     $ 236,789  
Cash from continuing operations     161,448       358,602       234,839       161,448       234,839  
Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents     4,525       4,579       1,950       4,525       1,950  
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position   $ 165,973     $ 363,181     $ 236,789     $ 165,973     $ 236,789  
                                         

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent   $ 40,884     $ 31,908     $ 97,628     $ 93,779     $ 434,117  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     3,229       4,156       1,212       11,862       570  
Income tax expense     23,399       20,520       37,184       53,380       140,207  
Net finance expense     9,165       895       16,630       21,041       41,914  
Exchange differences     (1,258 )     5,367       1,770       2,654       14,045  
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs     19,000       16,452       19,719       53,442       61,012  
EBITDA     94,419       79,298       174,143       236,158       691,865  
Impairment     1,035       887             1,676        
Restructuring and termination costs     5,535                   5,535       9,315  
New strategy implementation           (77 )     7,354       1,973       24,592  
Subactivity     3,507       2,373       3,796       9,595       3,796  
PPA Energy           23,193                    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 104,496     $ 105,674     $ 185,293     $ 254,937     $ 729,568  
                                         

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent   $ 40,884     $ 31,908     $ 97,628     $ 93,779     $ 434,117  
Tax rate adjustment     5,441       5,469       11,584       11,080       32,012  
Impairment     760       651             1,230        
Restructuring and termination costs     4,063                   4,063       7,562  
New strategy implementation           (57 )     5,970       1,448       19,964  
Subactivity     2,574       1,742       3,082       7,043       3,082  
PPA Energy           17,024                        
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent   $ 53,721     $ 56,737     $ 118,264     $ 118,642     $ 496,737  
                                         

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Diluted profit per ordinary share   $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ 0.52     $ 0.49     $ 2.30  
Tax rate adjustment     0.03       0.03       0.06       0.06       0.18  
Impairment     0.00       0.00             0.01        
Restructuring and termination costs     0.02             0.01       0.02       0.04  
New strategy implementation                 0.03       0.01       0.12  
Subactivity     0.01       0.01       0.02       0.04       0.02  
PPA Energy           0.09                      
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share   $ 0.27     $ 0.30     $ 0.64     $ 0.63     $ 2.66  
                                         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more