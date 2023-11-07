Ultragenyx to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and president, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. GMT.



The live and archived webcast of the panel will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

