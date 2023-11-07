Submit Release
National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2023.

Regarding the Company’s 2023 third quarter, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “New sales increased compared to the third quarter of 2022, supported by growth in our Human Understanding Program, with adoption by 91 healthcare organizations as of September 30, 2023. While building our sales pipeline, we are also highly focused on controlling costs in an inflationary environment. We have realized sequential quarterly operating margin improvement in the last two quarters and will continue to emphasize returning to our historical operating margins.”

Mr. Karas continued: “From a capital standpoint, NRC remains well-positioned to execute the entire range of capital allocation alternatives, including funding innovation and growth investments, shareholder dividends and share repurchases. At September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $20 million of net debt and $25 million available on its revolving line of credit after funding $3.7 million for innovation and growth, $27.5 million for dividend payments, and $310,000 for share repurchases during the quarter.”

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.32 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2023 third quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/533804877 November 8, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” “focus,” “will,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three months ended
September 30		     Nine months ended
September 30		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Revenue   $ 37,945     $ 37,691     $ 110,579     $ 113,424  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Direct     14,633       14,524       42,222       43,062  
Selling, general and administrative     11,802       10,762       35,552       32,159  
Depreciation and amortization     1,555       1,296       4,469       3,902  
Total operating expenses     27,990       26,582       82,243       79,123  
                                 
Operating income     9,955       11,109       28,336       34,301  
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest income     256       15       779       34  
Interest expense     (160 )     (288 )     (594 )     (923 )
Other, net     (12 )     11       (27 )     (69 )
                                 
Total other income (expense)     84       (262 )     158       (958 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     10,039       10,847       28,494       33,343  
                                 
Provision for income taxes     2,163       2,549       6,381       8,184  
                                 
Net income   $ 7,876     $ 8,298     $ 22,113     $ 25,159  
                                 
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:                                
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.90     $ 1.01  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.32     $ 0.33     $ 0.89     $ 1.00  
                                 
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:                                
Basic     24,560       24,716       24,574       25,014  
Diluted     24,695       24,847       24,715       25,147  




NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
 
    September 30,     December 31,  
2023 2022
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,828     $ 25,026  
Accounts receivable, net     14,467       14,461  
Other current assets     6,448       4,229  
Total current assets     24,743       43,716  
                 
Property and equipment, net     25,589       17,248  
Goodwill     61,614       61,614  
Other, net     8,190       7,883  
Total assets   $ 120,136     $ 130,461  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of notes payable     $ 4,665     $ 4,491  
Line of credit     5,000       --  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     6,027       5,136  
Accrued compensation     5,029       4,551  
Deferred revenue     16,238       15,198  
Dividends payable     2,947       2,956  
Other current liabilities     899       1,085  
Total current liabilities     40,805       33,417  
                 
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs     14,164       17,690  
Other non-current liabilities     7,295       7,321  
Total liabilities     62,264       58,428  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued     --       --  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,956,479 in 2023 and 30,922,181 in 2022, outstanding 24,562,068 in 2023 and 24,628,173 in 2022     31       31  
Additional paid-in capital     176,714       175,453  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (36,482 )     (25,184 )
                 
Treasury stock     (82,391 )     (78,267 )
Total shareholders’ equity     57,872       72,033  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 120,136     $ 130,461  
                   

 

Contact:  
Kevin R. Karas   
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525


