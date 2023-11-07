Submit Release
Ready Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

-   GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.25   -
-   DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.28   -
-   DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 8.0%   -

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial (“SBC”) loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our broad suite of origination channels allows Ready Capital to remain a consistent source of capital for our customers despite a challenging macro environment,” stated Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect the short-term earnings pressure from the Broadmark acquisition to abate in the upcoming quarters and our well positioned balance sheet, strong liquidity and origination platform to drive earnings growth into the new year.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total investments of $984 million, including $464 million of SBC originations, $391 million of residential mortgage loans, and $129 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans
  • Repaid $115 million of 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes that matured on August 15, 2023
  • Declared and paid dividend of $0.36 per share in cash
  • Net book value of $14.42 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2023
  • On October 25th, introduced the Small Balance Construction and Residential Finance program, providing loans ranging from $5 million to $20 million to expand the Company’s construction lending platform

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

     
(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net Income $ 47,179  
Reconciling items:    
Unrealized gain on MSR   (2,563 )
Decrease in CECL reserve   (12,151 )
Non-cash compensation   2,275  
Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses   2,536  
Loss on bargain purchase   14,862  
Total reconciling items $ 4,959  
Income tax adjustments   26  
Distributable earnings $ 52,164  
Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests   1,566  
Less: Income attributable to participating shares   2,334  
Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 48,264  
Distributable earnings per common share - basic $ 0.28  
Distributable earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.28  


U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792
International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin #: 13740194

The playback can be accessed through November 22, 2023.        

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com



READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
             
(in thousands)   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 181,913     $ 163,041  
Restricted cash     36,576       55,927  
Loans, net (including $9,221 and $9,786 held at fair value)     4,151,923       3,576,310  
Loans, held for sale, at fair value     184,989       258,377  
Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $168 and $576 held at fair value)     58,145       186,985  
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value     33,339       32,041  
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae     72,401       66,193  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,547 and $8,094 held at fair value)     136,113       118,641  
Derivative instruments     8,620       12,963  
Servicing rights (including $207,495 and $192,203 held at fair value)     307,779       279,320  
Real estate owned, held for sale     281,941       117,098  
Other assets     265,428       201,321  
Assets of consolidated VIEs     7,080,266       6,552,760  
Total Assets   $ 12,799,433     $ 11,620,977  
Liabilities            
Secured borrowings     2,385,070       2,846,293  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings     76,333       201,011  
Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net     5,264,037       4,903,350  
Convertible notes, net           114,397  
Senior secured notes, net     344,684       343,355  
Corporate debt, net     763,828       662,665  
Guaranteed loan financing     886,916       264,889  
Contingent consideration     13,408       28,500  
Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae     72,401       66,193  
Derivative instruments           1,586  
Dividends payable     64,777       47,177  
Loan participations sold     57,465       54,641  
Due to third parties     2,436       11,805  
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities     168,298       176,520  
Total Liabilities   $ 10,099,653     $ 9,722,382  
Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share     8,361       8,361  
             
Commitments & contingencies            
             
Stockholders’ Equity            
Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share     111,378       111,378  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 172,023,871 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     17       11  
Additional paid-in capital     2,318,109       1,684,074  
Retained earnings     168,539       4,994  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,928 )     (9,369 )
Total Ready Capital Corporation equity     2,592,115       1,791,088  
Non-controlling interests     99,304       99,146  
Total Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,691,419     $ 1,890,234  
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 12,799,433     $ 11,620,977  



 
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(in thousands, except share data)      2023
 		     2022
 		     2023
 		     2022
Interest income   $ 250,590     $ 186,026     $ 701,047     $ 464,102  
Interest expense     (191,612 )     (115,495 )     (524,540 )     (257,339 )
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses   $ 58,978     $ 70,531     $ 176,507     $ 206,763  
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses     12,151       (3,431 )     (542 )     (583 )
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses   $ 71,129     $ 67,100     $ 175,965     $ 206,180  
Non-interest income                        
Residential mortgage banking activities     7,059       12,053       26,112       23,424  
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned     14,402       21,117       49,855       50,238  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments     17,684       16,460       13,363       58,522  
Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $324 and $4,495 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $4,123 and $13,128 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively     16,033       12,189       44,468       37,282  
Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) credit losses of $2,658 and $6,890 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $(941) and $(1,381) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively     904       1,162       1,530       5,490  
Gain (loss) on bargain purchase     (14,862 )           215,032        
Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures     56       (603 )     745       11,160  
Other income     18,315       16,150       56,767       30,985  
Total non-interest income   $ 59,591     $ 78,528     $ 407,872     $ 217,101  
Non-interest expense                        
Employee compensation and benefits     (24,868 )     (25,941 )     (77,716 )     (79,998 )
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party     (3,001 )     (1,745 )     (7,827 )     (6,549 )
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities     (4,091 )     (9,061 )     (16,150 )     (5,508 )
Professional fees     (7,810 )     (3,865 )     (19,183 )     (12,842 )
Management fees – related party     (7,229 )     (5,410 )     (18,070 )     (14,071 )
Incentive fees – related party           (949 )     (1,791 )     (949 )
Loan servicing expense     (15,818 )     (10,697 )     (38,896 )     (29,913 )
Transaction related expenses     (2,329 )     (1,535 )     (17,188 )     (8,606 )
Other operating expenses     (14,368 )     (15,396 )     (39,927 )     (42,421 )
Total non-interest expense   $ (79,514 )   $ (74,599 )   $ (236,748 )   $ (200,857 )
Income before provision for income taxes     51,206       71,029       347,089       222,424  
Income tax provision     (4,027 )     (4,776 )     (9,559 )     (32,943 )
Net income   $ 47,179     $ 66,253     $ 337,530     $ 189,481  
Less: Dividends on preferred stock     1,999       1,999       5,998       5,997  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     1,517       3,023       7,842       6,672  
Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation   $ 43,663     $ 61,231     $ 323,690     $ 176,812  
                         
Earnings per common share - basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.53     $ 2.33     $ 1.66  
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.50     $ 2.30     $ 1.56  
                         
Weighted-average shares outstanding                        
Basic     171,973,933       114,371,160       138,323,878       105,576,826  
Diluted     174,440,869       125,666,609       140,628,545       116,865,770  
                         
Dividends declared per share of common stock   $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 1.16     $ 1.26  



 
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
 
          Small   Residential            
    SBC Lending   Business   Mortgage   Corporate-    
(in thousands)   and Acquisitions   Lending   Banking   Other   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 219,414     $ 29,297     $ 1,879     $     $ 250,590  
Interest expense     (169,008 )     (20,769 )     (1,835 )           (191,612 )
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses   $ 50,406     $ 8,528     $ 44     $     $ 58,978  
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses     14,465       (2,314 )                 12,151  
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses   $ 64,871     $ 6,214     $ 44     $     $ 71,129  
Non-interest income                              
Residential mortgage banking activities   $     $     $ 7,059     $     $ 7,059  
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned     7,053       7,349                   14,402  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments     14,515       606       2,563             17,684  
Servicing income, net     1,198       5,669       9,166             16,033  
Income on purchased future receivables, net           904                   904  
Loss on bargain purchase                       (14,862 )     (14,862 )
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures     56                         56  
Other income     8,570       8,863       43       839       18,315  
Total non-interest income (loss)   $ 31,392     $ 23,391     $ 18,831     $ (14,023 )   $ 59,591  
Non-interest expense                              
Employee compensation and benefits   $ (10,224 )   $ (8,507 )   $ (4,890 )   $ (1,247 )   $ (24,868 )
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party     (99 )                 (2,902 )     (3,001 )
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities                 (4,091 )           (4,091 )
Professional fees     (1,264 )     (3,456 )     (144 )     (2,946 )     (7,810 )
Management fees – related party                       (7,229 )     (7,229 )
Loan servicing expense     (12,204 )     (337 )     (3,277 )           (15,818 )
Transaction related expenses                       (2,329 )     (2,329 )
Other operating expenses     (5,890 )     (5,222 )     (1,608 )     (1,648 )     (14,368 )
Total non-interest expense   $ (29,681 )   $ (17,522 )   $ (14,010 )   $ (18,301 )   $ (79,514 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   $ 66,582     $ 12,083     $ 4,865     $ (32,324 )   $ 51,206  
Total assets   $ 10,595,201     $ 1,409,761     $ 396,073     $ 398,398     $ 12,799,433  



 
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
 
          Small   Residential            
    SBC Lending   Business   Mortgage   Corporate-    
(in thousands)   and Acquisitions   Lending   Banking   Other   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 629,686     $ 65,997     $ 5,364     $     $ 701,047  
Interest expense     (479,006 )     (39,861 )     (5,673 )           (524,540 )
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses   $ 150,680     $ 26,136     $ (309 )   $     $ 176,507  
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses     5,179       (5,721 )                 (542 )
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses   $ 155,859     $ 20,415     $ (309 )   $     $ 175,965  
Non-interest income                              
Residential mortgage banking activities   $     $     $ 26,112     $     $ 26,112  
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned     27,234       22,621                   49,855  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments     7,727       348       5,288             13,363  
Servicing income, net     4,181       12,367       27,920             44,468  
Income on purchased future receivables, net           1,530                   1,530  
Gain on bargain purchase                       215,032       215,032  
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures     745                         745  
Other income     25,829       29,390       98       1,450       56,767  
Total non-interest income   $ 65,716     $ 66,256     $ 59,418     $ 216,482     $ 407,872  
Non-interest expense                              
Employee compensation and benefits   $ (25,153 )   $ (31,396 )   $ (15,598 )   $ (5,569 )   $ (77,716 )
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party     (581 )                 (7,246 )     (7,827 )
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities                 (16,150 )           (16,150 )
Professional fees     (3,380 )     (7,863 )     (441 )     (7,499 )     (19,183 )
Management fees – related party                       (18,070 )     (18,070 )
Incentive fees – related party                       (1,791 )     (1,791 )
Loan servicing expense     (31,008 )     (582 )     (7,306 )           (38,896 )
Transaction related expenses                       (17,188 )     (17,188 )
Other operating expenses     (16,221 )     (14,003 )     (5,001 )     (4,702 )     (39,927 )
Total non-interest expense   $ (76,343 )   $ (53,844 )   $ (44,496 )   $ (62,065 )   $ (236,748 )
Income before provision for income taxes   $ 145,232     $ 32,827     $ 14,613     $ 154,417     $ 347,089  
Total assets   $ 10,595,201     $ 1,409,761     $ 396,073     $ 398,398     $ 12,799,433  

Ready Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

