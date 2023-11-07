Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q3 2023 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 13, 2023

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 before market open on Monday, November 13, 2023. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.



The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-833-366-1126 in North America, or 1-412-317-0703 from other locations, and requesting the “Hamilton Thorne Conference Call.” The Company’s updated investor presentation and a recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic, Gynetics and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO Francesco Fragasso, CFO Glen Akselrod Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Bristol Investor Relations 978-921-2050 978-921-2050 905-326-1888 ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd glen@bristolir.com



