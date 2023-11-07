Weatherford Hosts FWRD Digital Conference Introducing Cutting-Edge Technology

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) began its 19th annual FWRD Digital Conference today, convening figures from across the energy sector, technology partners, and technical experts from Weatherford. The conference aims to exchange insights on the industry's direction and the transformative impact of digitalization on the energy sector, and showcase digitally enhanced, comprehensive life-of-well solutions.



The 2023 conference highlights important subjects related to integrated workflows and implementing advanced control systems, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency, exploring ways for customers to reduce carbon emissions through digitalization, and demonstrates how Weatherford's unique product offerings contribute to tackling these issues through the introduction of new technologies.

Workflow Integration + Advanced Control

ForeSite ® Autonomous Control on the Enterprise – The only Production ecosystem to have customizable autonomous control available on the edge, cloud, and on-premises for rod lift, gas lift, ESP and plunger lift systems.

Autonomous Control on the Enterprise – The only Production ecosystem to have customizable autonomous control available on the edge, cloud, and on-premises for rod lift, gas lift, ESP and plunger lift systems. CygNetTM Thin Web Client – Offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to manage operations from any device, anywhere while improving cost efficiency.



AI for Operational Efficiency

CygNetTM GenAI – The first generative AI application available in a SCADA system designed to significantly reduce reporting timelines and drive operational insights.



Decarbonization through Digitalization

Foresite® Regenerative Power Management System – The first and only regenerative variable-speed drive for rod lift systems, featuring seamlessly integrated power-management technology with a unique ability to recycle energy back to the rod lift system to store and optimize power.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “With an end-to-end asset digitalization mindset, we are focused on driving leading-edge technology innovations that delivers value to our customers throughout the well life cycle. The technology advancements announced today further evidence the spirit of innovation that lives within Weatherford as we continue to deliver a differentiated portfolio that moves the industry forward.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 335 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.