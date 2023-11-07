HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $20.1 million

Third Quarter Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.34

Year-to-date Diluted EPS of $4.16

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $20.1 million and net income of $15.7 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $51.5 million, or $5.66 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.5 million, or $1.41 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net loss of $51.2 million, or $5.62 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“HCI delivered another quarter of strong earnings as the company benefited from an improved operating environment in Florida, and rising interest rates on our interest-bearing investments,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We believe we are seeing the impact of insurance reforms recently enacted by the Florida Legislature. Our loss ratios, for example, are improving to profitable and sustainable levels. Ultimately, as a result of these reforms, we expect Florida consumers will benefit from a stabilized homeowners insurance market with greater choice and more competition. With a more favorable operating environment, we are currently expanding our Florida insurance businesses, which includes the assumption of policies from Citizens.”

Third Quarter 2023 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned in the third quarter increased to $188.3 million from $181.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average premiums per policy offset in part by attrition in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the third quarter decreased to $66.2 million from $74.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 35.1% of gross premiums earned in the third quarter of 2023 compared with 36.5% in the prior quarter and 41.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Net investment income for the third quarter was $9.4 million compared with $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Results for the third quarter of 2022 included a $13.4 million gain from the sale of real estate investment property. Excluding the real estate gain in the prior year quarter, net investment income increased to $9.4 million from $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter decreased to $66.7 million from $139.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2023 included $6.5 million of loss expense related to Hurricane Idalia and the third quarter of 2022 included $64.6 million of loss expense related to Hurricane Ian. After adjusting for these events, the gross loss ratio declined to 32% in the third quarter of 2023 from 41% in the third quarter of 2022 reflecting the continued improvement in claims experience in Florida driven by lower claims frequency as well as lower litigation.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the third quarter decreased to $22.8 million from $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and declined to 12.1% of gross premiums earned from 13.6%, reflecting lower commissions and the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the third quarter decreased to $13.9 million from $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date 2023 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $4.16 diluted earnings per share, compared with a net loss of $57.3 million, or $6.26 loss per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the nine-month period was $48.1 million, or $4.13 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net loss of $49.1 million, or $5.42 loss per share, in the same period of 2022. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the nine months of 2023 of $550.3 million increased from $541.8 million in the first nine months of 2022.The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset in part by attrition in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the nine months of 2023 of $203.1 million increased from $184.1 million in the first nine months of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 36.9% and 34.0% of gross premiums earned in the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income for the nine months of 2023 increased to $35.9 million from $25.1 million in the first nine months of 2022. Results for the first nine months of 2023 included a $8.9 million gain from the sale of two real estate investment properties and results for the first nine months of 2022 included a $13.4 million gain from the sale of real estate investment property. Excluding real estate gains, net investment income increased to $27.0 million for the first nine months of 2023 from $11.7 million for the first nine months of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months of 2023 decreased to $189.2 million from $299.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. The nine months of 2023 included $6.5 million of loss expense related to Hurricane Idalia and the nine months of 2022 included $64.6 million of loss expense related to Hurricane Ian. After adjusting for these events, the gross loss ratio declined to 33% for the nine months of 2023 from 43% for the nine months of 2022 reflecting the continued improvement in claims experience in Florida driven by lower claims frequency as well as lower litigation.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the nine months of 2023 decreased to $68.1 million from $80.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 and declined to 12.4% of gross premiums earned from 14.9%, reflecting lower commissions and the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months of 2023 decreased to $41.6 million from $45.2 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, November 7, 2023, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through November 7, 2024.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

- Tables to follow -





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 FY 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 127,334 $ 119,400 $ 377,860 TypTap Insurance Company 70,931 71,781 348,159 Total Gross Written Premiums 198,265 191,181 726,019 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 102,075 98,985 426,502 TypTap Insurance Company 86,233 82,728 298,214 Total Gross Premiums Earned 188,308 181,713 724,716 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 35.4 % 76.9 % 51.3 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.34 $ (5.66 ) $ (6.24 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.41 $ (5.62 ) $ (5.48 ) Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 23.27 $ 19.52 $ 18.91 Shares outstanding at the end of period 8,590,824 8,926,845 8,598,682







HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $427,063 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 418,676 $ 483,901 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $41,244 and $36,272, respectively) 39,940 34,583 Limited partnership investments 23,174 25,702 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity — 18 Real estate investments 45,269 71,388 Total investments 527,059 615,592 Cash and cash equivalents 324,019 234,863 Restricted cash 2,987 2,900 Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities 53,000 — Accrued interest and dividends receivable 3,891 1,952 Income taxes receivable 4,375 2,807 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,581 and $5,362, respectively) 42,121 34,998 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 97,225 66,627 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 29,425 71,594 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $319 and $454, respectively) 462,539 616,765 Deferred policy acquisition costs 45,032 45,522 Property and equipment, net 28,768 17,910 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,460 777 Intangible assets, net 8,272 10,578 Funds withheld for assumed business 44,761 48,772 Other assets 48,698 31,671 Total assets $ 1,723,632 $ 1,803,328 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 709,089 $ 863,765 Unearned premiums 395,827 368,047 Advance premiums 32,250 18,587 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,043 8,606 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 3 17,646 Accrued expenses 25,934 14,534 Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses — 19,863 Deferred income taxes, net 4,945 1,704 Long-term debt 208,331 211,687 Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,457 721 Other liabilities 43,895 23,361 Total liabilities 1,428,774 1,548,521 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 93,801 93,553 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,590,824 and 8,598,682

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 2,171 — Retained income 203,766 172,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (5,997 ) (9,886 ) Total stockholders' equity 199,940 162,596 Noncontrolling interests 1,117 (1,342 ) Total equity 201,057 161,254 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,723,632 $ 1,803,328









HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 188,308 $ 181,713 $ 550,322 $ 541,762 Premiums ceded (66,152 ) (74,741 ) (203,051 ) (184,108 ) Net premiums earned 122,156 106,972 347,271 357,654 Net investment income 9,384 18,530 35,893 25,082 Net realized investment losses (207 ) (884 ) (1,586 ) (1,204 ) Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (1,041 ) (347 ) 385 (8,157 ) Policy fee income 1,092 1,071 3,651 3,180 Other 260 1,312 2,386 3,065 Total revenue 131,644 126,654 388,000 379,620 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 66,726 139,794 189,181 299,328 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 22,768 24,678 68,106 80,949 General and administrative personnel expenses 13,864 15,848 41,638 45,183 Interest expense 2,827 2,813 8,295 4,929 Other operating expenses 5,371 7,123 17,290 20,392 Total expenses 111,556 190,256 324,510 450,781 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,088 (63,602 ) 63,490 (71,161 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,419 (12,099 ) 15,146 (13,907 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,669 $ (51,503 ) $ 48,344 $ (57,254 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,349 ) (2,285 ) (7,010 ) (6,801 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (163 ) 2,829 (396 ) 4,018 Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $ 13,157 $ (50,959 ) $ 40,938 $ (60,037 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.53 $ (5.66 ) $ 4.76 $ (6.26 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.34 $ (5.66 ) $ 4.16 $ (6.26 ) Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20









HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 15,669 $ 48,344 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,349 ) (7,010 ) Less: TypTap Group's net (income) attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (163 ) (396 ) Net income attributable to HCI 13,157 40,938 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (411 ) (1,395 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 12,746 8,317 $ 1.53 39,543 8,299 $ 4.76 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 88 — 68 Convertible senior notes 1,927 2,538 5,771 2,538 Warrants — 32 — — Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 14,673 10,975 $ 1.34 $ 45,314 10,905 $ 4.16 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 GAAP Net income $ 15,669 $ 48,344 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ 1,041 $ (385 ) Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ (264 ) $ 98 Net adjustment to Net income $ 777 $ (287 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 16,446 $ 48,057









HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Income Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,446 $ 48,057 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,349 ) $ (7,010 ) Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities (166 ) (393 ) Net income attributable to HCI 13,931 40,654 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (437 ) (1,385 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 13,494 8,317 $ 1.62 39,269 8,299 $ 4.73 Effect of Dilutive Securities: * Stock options — 88 — 68 Convertible senior notes 1,927 2,538 5,771 2,538 Warrants — 32 — — Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 15,421 $ 10,975 $ 1.41 $ 45,040 $ 10,905 $ 4.13 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.





Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS