Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November.



Details on the conferences can be found below:

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:20 – 10:50 AM ET

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:10 – 12:30 PM ET

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:25 – 3:45 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" and archived for 90 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

