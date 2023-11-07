Hillman Appoints Daniel O’Leary as Lead Independent Director

CINCINNATI, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has created the position of Lead Independent Director and the Company’s independent directors have unanimously elected Daniel (“Dan”) O’Leary to the newly created position. Mr. O’Leary’s appointment is the latest step in a series of corporate governance enhancements underway to further evolve Hillman’s corporate governance practices.



Mr. O’Leary was elected as Lead Independent Director in recognition of his leadership experience, in-depth knowledge of Hillman and its business, and independent judgment, integrity and commitment required of the role. Having served as a director of Hillman since 2021, he has broad experience in leadership positions in manufacturing and distribution. As Lead Independent Director, Mr. O’Leary will serve as the lead voice between the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other independent directors.

Mr. O’Leary will continue to serve on the Board’s Nominating and ESG Committee and Audit Committee.

Doug Cahill, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Hillman, commented: “Dan has brought qualified experience and thoughtful insights to our Board’s discussions of corporate strategy, operations, risk management and governance. Our management team and our shareholders will benefit further from his leadership and active engagement, as he assumes the important role of Lead Independent Director. This appointment within our strong bench of eight independent directors reinforces Hillman’s ongoing commitment to sound corporate governance and creating shareholder value.”

“It’s my privilege to be selected by my fellow independent directors of the Board as Lead Independent Director,” said Mr. O’Leary. “I look forward to partnering with Doug, the management team, and the rest of the Board to continue advancing our growth strategy and helping Hillman to drive significant, profitable growth in the years ahead.”

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

