Anaptys Named a BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work Winner

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been named a BioSpace 2024 Best Place to Work in the small employer category.



“This award acknowledges the commitment we’ve made to ensuring Anaptys provides our employees with an exceptional experience throughout their careers,” said Beth Mueller, senior vice president, People Resources. “While we have continued to grow this year, our commitment to transforming the lives of patients and our employees has not changed. We want to create an environment where people can do their best work, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

BioSpace, the leading source for life sciences news and careers, includes 60 U.S. operating employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community.

This is BioSpace’s third Best Places to Work list. The list demonstrates a company’s desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members. BioSpace considers each organization’s merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership and innovation.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June, 2023. Voting was conducted in August, 2023. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by more than 2,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes, including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

