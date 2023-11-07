Ascendis Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

European Commission decision for TransCon ™ PTH expected this month; if approved, first European Union launch planned in Germany in January 2024



TransCon PTH NDA resubmission to FDA expected before mid-November

Completed enrollment in the Phase 3 ApproaCH Trial; initiated TransCon CNP infant trial in the third quarter 2023; expect to initiate combination trial of TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH in the fourth quarter 2023

SKYTROFA Q3 revenue of €47.0 million, increasing full year 2023 SKYTROFA revenue expectations to €170 – €175 million

Conference call today at 4:30 pm ET



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided business updates.

“This quarter marks an important milestone for Ascendis on our path to become a leading, sustainable biopharma company, where we began our journey to extend our SKYTROFA U.S. market value leadership globally with our first EU product launch in Germany,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Expected approval in the EU for our second product, TransCon PTH, this month demonstrates the value of following our algorithm for product innovation.”

Corporate Highlights

TransCon hGH (marketed in the U.S. and EU as SKYTROFA): Third quarter 2023 SKYTROFA revenue totaled €47.0 million, a 31% sequential increase. Increased full year 2023 SKYTROFA revenue expectations from €165 – €170 million to €170 – €175 million.









Q3-2022 Q4-2022 Q1-2023 Q2-2023 Q3-2023 SKYTROFA revenue (millions) €12.3 €17.1 €31.6 €35.9 €47.0

Announced results from enliGHten, the Company’s open-label extension trial evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of TransCon hGH for children and adolescents with growth hormone deficiency (GHD), demonstrating the long-term safety and efficacy of TransCon hGH in patients treated up to six years, with the majority of children meeting or exceeding average parental height SDS at time of treatment completion or last visit. Topline results from Phase 3 foresiGHt Trial in adult growth hormone deficiency expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, potentially opening a new label expansion opportunity.



TransCon PTH: On September 14, 2023, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) as a parathyroid hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism. Final European Commission decision is expected this month. If approved, the first launch is planned in Germany, leveraging the Company’s existing SKYTROFA commercial infrastructure, in January 2024. In the U.S., expect to resubmit NDA for TransCon PTH for adults with hypoparathyroidism to the FDA before mid-November. Presented 52-week data from Phase 3 PaTHway Trial demonstrating that skeletal dynamics of patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism trended toward a new steady state closer to age-appropriate norms with continued use of TransCon PTH. Results confirm trends previously reported in the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial. As of September 30, 2023, 145 out of 154 participants continue in the open-label extension (OLE) portions of the Phase 2 PaTH Forward, Phase 3 PaTHway, and PaTHway Japan trials.

TransCon CNP: Completed enrollment in ApproaCH, a Phase 3, global randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in children ages 2–11 years with achondroplasia. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2024. Filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment with the FDA to initiate reACHin, a Phase 2, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 100 μg/kg of TransCon CNP once-weekly for 52 weeks in infants aged 0 to < 2 years with achondroplasia. One-year follow-up data from AComplisH OLE expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects to file an IND amendment or similar for COACH, a combination trial evaluating TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH in children with achondroplasia. The Company believes that this combination therapy may provide greater annualized height velocity than CNP alone, and at the same time, address the comorbidities of achondroplasia.

TransCon IL-2 β/γ: Reported new data from ongoing Phase 1/2 IL-Believe Trial demonstrating clinical activity of TransCon IL-2 β/γ as monotherapy or in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. Of three small-cell lung cancer patients treated in the combination portion of the trial who had previously progressed on checkpoint inhibitors, a partial response (confirmed) and a complete response (unconfirmed, treatment ongoing) were observed to date. Enrollment continues in the Phase 2 portion in indication-specific cohorts; first patient dosed with TransCon IL-2 b/g and TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist in combination. Initial data from indication-specific cohorts expected in the second half of 2024.

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist: Enrollment continues in Phase 2 portion of transcendIT-101, a Phase 1/2 trial to evaluate TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab in dose escalation and dose expansion. Initial data expected in the second half of 2024.

Ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling €455.4 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was €48.0 million compared to €15.3 million during the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher SKYTROFA revenue of €47.0 million compared to €12.3 million in the same period last year.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the third quarter were €111.4 million compared to €97.4 million during the same period in 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher development costs for the Oncology and Ophthalmology programs, increasing clinical trial activities for TransCon CNP, and higher employee-related costs, and was partly offset by lower development costs for TransCon hGH.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter were €63.6 million compared to €60.7 million during the same period in 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher employee related expenses and other expenses attributable to organizational growth.

Net finance expenses were €20.4 million in the third quarter compared to €20.9 million in the same period in 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €162.2 million, or €2.88 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €169.0 million, or €3.03 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Ascendis Pharma had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling €455.4 million compared to €742.9 million as of December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Ascendis Pharma had 57,656,568 ordinary shares outstanding.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





Ascendis Pharma A/S Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (In EUR'000s, except share and per share data) Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 48,034 15,290 129,016 28,278 Cost of sales 7,388 1,693 24,938 7,025 Gross profit 40,646 13,597 104,078 21,253 Research and development costs 111,439 97,431 322,573 271,006 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,614 60,671 200,435 164,675 Operating profit / (loss) (134,407 ) (144,505 ) (418,930 ) (414,428 ) Share of profit / (loss) of associate (6,794 ) (3,696 ) (15,471 ) (9,736 ) Finance income 4,142 20,326 76,985 73,797 Finance expenses 24,519 41,247 35,640 25,381 Profit / (loss) before tax (161,578 ) (169,122 ) (393,056 ) (375,748 ) Income taxes (expenses) (645 ) 167 (1,513 ) (28 ) Net profit / (loss) for the period (162,223 ) (168,955 ) (394,569 ) (375,776 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (162,223 ) (168,955 ) (394,569 ) (375,776 ) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share € (2.88) € (3.03) € (7.02) € (6.70) Number of shares used for calculation (basic and diluted) 56,272,698 55,831,561 56,194,956 56,115,782 Net profit / (loss) for the period (162,223 ) (168,955 ) (394,569 ) (375,776 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 571 (2,207 ) (1,232 ) (2,538 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax 571 (2,207 ) (1,232 ) (2,538 ) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax (161,652 ) (171,162 ) (395,801 ) (378,314 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (161,652 ) (171,162 ) (395,801 ) (378,314 )







Ascendis Pharma A/S Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In EUR'000s) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 4,495 4,828 Property, plant and equipment 125,535 129,095 Investment in associate 8,116 22,932 Other receivables 2,142 1,920 Marketable securities - 7,492 140,288 166,267 Current assets Inventories 189,132 130,673 Trade receivables 26,794 11,910 Income tax receivables 1,644 883 Other receivables 21,595 12,833 Prepayments 38,327 31,717 Marketable securities 14,165 290,688 Cash and cash equivalents 441,268 444,767 732,925 923,471 Total assets 873,213 1,089,738 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 7,742 7,675 Distributable equity (81,175 ) 255,673 Total equity (73,433 ) 263,348 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 549,483 387,555 Lease liabilities 90,103 95,401 Derivative liabilities 93,353 157,950 Contract liabilities 949 14,213 733,888 655,119 Current liabilities Borrowings 11,824 11,630 Lease liabilities 14,433 13,791 Contract liabilities 4,030 - Trade payables and accrued expenses 121,552 101,032 Other liabilities 33,660 31,989 Income tax payables 6,478 5,490 Provisions 20,781 7,339 212,758 171,271 Total liabilities 946,646 826,390 Total equity and liabilities 873,213 1,089,738



