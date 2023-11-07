goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter

Loan Originations of $722 million, up 13% from $641 million

Loan Portfolio of $3.43 billion, up 33% from $2.59 billion

Revenue of $322 million, up 23% from $262 million

Net Charge Off Rate of 8.8%, down 50 bps from 9.3%

Diluted EPS of $3.87, up 35%; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $3.81, up 29% from $2.95

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company generated a record $722 million in loan originations, up 13% compared to $641 million produced in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 30% over the prior year, leading to record loan originations across several of the Company’s products and acquisition channels.

The increase in loan originations led to record growth in the loan portfolio of $230 million, which was up 5% from $219 million of loan book growth in the third quarter of 2022. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $3.43 billion, up 33% from $2.59 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $322 million in the quarter, up 23% from $262 million in the third quarter of last year.

During the quarter, the Company once again continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the third quarter was 8.8%, down from 9.3% in the third quarter of 2022, and at the lower end of the Company’s forecasted range of between 8.5% and 9.5%. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit and product mix of the loan portfolio and proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made since the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses reduced slightly to 7.37%, compared to 7.42% in the second quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was a record $127 million, up 39% from $91 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating margin for the third quarter was a record 39.3%, up from 34.8% in the same period last year. After adjustments, including unusual items and non-recurring expenses, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $130 million, an increase of 37% compared to $95 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating margin1 for the third quarter was a record 40.4%, up from 36.2% in the same period in 2022. The efficiency ratio1 for the third quarter of 2023 was a record 28.6%, an improvement of 400 bps from 32.6% in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in operating leverage.

Net income in the third quarter was $66.3 million, up 41% from $47.2 million in the same period of 2022, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.87, up 35% from the $2.86 reported in the third quarter of 2022. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis in both periods, adjusted net income2 was a record $65.2 million, up 34% from $48.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.81, up 29% from $2.95 in the third quarter of 2022. Return on equity during the quarter was 27.0%, compared to 24.2% in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted return on equity1 was 26.6% in the quarter, an increase of 170 bps from 24.9% in the same period of 2022.

“During the quarter we continued to execute on our strategy to build Canada’s leading provider of non-prime consumer credit, while putting everyday Canadians on the path to a better tomorrow by helping them increase their credit score and graduate to lower rates,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “Record growth and reduced credit losses contributed to record earnings, with adjusted diluted EPS increasing 29% over the same quarter last year,” Mr. Mullins continued, “With the weighted average credit score of our originations increasing for eight consecutive quarters, and this past quarter having the highest weighted average score in our history, we continue to improve the credit quality of our portfolio. Looking forward, we remain confident that we will meet, or exceed, all of our commercial forecasts. Despite higher borrowing costs, the benefits of scale are serving to produce meaningful operating leverage and protect margins, enabling us to grow earnings and produce a return on equity above 20%.”

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Record revenue of $284 million, up 26%

41% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 38%

Record volume of applications for credit, up 30%

Record new customer volume at 42,700

68% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 64%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 64% Record volume of originations in automotive financing

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to a record $5.5 million, an increase of 20%

improved to a record $5.5 million, an increase of 20% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 30.1%, down from 31.0%

on consumer loans of 30.1%, down from 31.0% Record operating income of $140 million, up 38%

Operating margin of 49.4%, up from 45.3%

easyhome

Revenue of $38.1 million, up 2%

Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $102.6 million, up 24%

Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $12.2 million, up 19%

from consumer lending increased to $12.2 million, up 19% Operating income of $9.2 million, up 19%

Operating margin of 24.2%, up from 20.9%



Overall

89 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2023 marks the 19 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 9 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and the 9 consecutive year of a dividend increase 54 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth Total customers served over 1.3 million

Acquired and organically originated over $12.1 billion in loans

Adjusted return on equity 1 of 26.6%, up from 24.9%

of 26.6%, up from 24.9% Adjusted return on tangible common equity 1 of 35.9%, down from 37.7%

of 35.9%, down from 37.7% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.2%, up from 5.3%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on September 30, 2023, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile



Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2023, the Company funded $2.00 billion in loan originations, up 15% from $1.75 billion in 2022. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $3.43 billion, up 33% from $2.59 billion as of September 30, 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023, the Company produced record revenues of $912 million, up 22% compared to $746 million in the same period of 2022. Operating income for the period was a record $339 million compared with $257 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $83 million or 32%. Adjusted operating income2 for the first nine months of 2023 was a record $351 million, 30% higher compared to $270 million in the same period of 2022. Efficiency ratio1 for the first nine months of 2023 was 30.9%, an improvement of 320 bps from 34.1% in the same period of 2022.

Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $173 million and diluted earnings per share was $10.14, compared with $112 million or $6.71 per share. Adjusted net income2 for the first nine months of 2023 was $174 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $10.19 compared with $141 million or $8.50 per share, increases of 23% and 20%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 24.7%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.9%, up from 24.3% in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.94 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 26% from $3.13 billion as of September 30, 2022, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company increased the size of its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by automotive consumer loans (the “Automotive Securitization Facility”) from $200 million to $375 million, with the addition of Wells Fargo Bank as a new lender to the syndicate, which is led by Bank of Montreal. The facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 5.43% as of November 1, 2023, the interest rate would be 7.28%. The Company will continue to utilize an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates.

During the quarter, the Company recognized net investment income of $4.1 million, due to fair value change in the Company’s minority investment in Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”).

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $134 million, up 40% from $96 million in the third quarter of 2022. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $933 million in total funding capacity as of September 30, 2023. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s weighted average cost of borrowing was 5.9%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.2%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $4.2 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 16 months.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on January 12, 2024 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,100 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.2 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com , www.easyfinancial.com , www.lendcare.ca , www.easyhome.ca .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan

Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(905) 272-2788

Notes:

1 These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.







goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash 84,062 62,654 Accounts receivable 27,474 25,697 Prepaid expenses 10,987 8,334 Income taxes recoverable - 2,323 Consumer loans receivable, net 3,236,211 2,627,357 Investments 62,723 57,304 Lease assets 43,176 48,437 Property and equipment, net 34,260 35,856 Derivative financial assets 63,532 49,444 Intangible assets, net 128,706 138,802 Right-of-use assets, net 63,915 65,758 Goodwill 180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS 3,935,969 3,302,889 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 176,700 148,646 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 67,542 51,136 Income taxes payable 16,599 - Dividends payable 15,906 14,965 Unearned revenue 28,214 28,661 Accrued interest 25,207 10,159 Deferred tax liabilities, net 20,307 24,692 Lease liabilities 72,799 74,328 Secured borrowings 131,409 105,792 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 1,194,617 805,825 Notes payable 1,174,229 1,168,997 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,923,529 2,433,201 Shareholders' equity Share capital 425,411 419,046 Contributed surplus 21,760 21,499 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,260 2,776 Retained earnings 552,009 426,367 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,012,440 869,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,935,969 3,302,889





goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Interest income 229,269 180,695 644,260 506,830 Lease revenue 24,540 25,369 75,157 78,195 Commissions earned 61,527 50,569 172,975 145,770 Charges and fees 6,396 5,583 19,565 15,215 321,732 262,216 911,957 746,010 OPERATING EXPENSES BAD DEBTS 89,539 72,551 250,069 194,636 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 49,886 44,838 151,595 130,710 Stock-based compensation 3,262 2,642 9,260 7,432 Advertising and promotion 6,476 7,234 22,715 26,127 Occupancy 6,096 6,265 19,136 18,828 Technology costs 7,244 5,274 20,992 15,974 Underwriting and collections 4,255 3,702 12,333 10,324 Other expenses 6,676 7,352 21,816 23,392 83,895 77,307 257,847 232,787 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 8,415 8,371 25,328 25,031 Amortization of intangible assets 5,656 5,249 16,447 15,377 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,323 5,071 15,840 14,911 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,341 2,289 7,145 6,742 21,735 20,980 64,760 62,061 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 195,169 170,838 572,676 489,484 OPERATING INCOME 126,563 91,378 339,281 256,526 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) 4,148 1,294 8,461 (23,050 ) FINANCE COSTS (40,875 ) (28,497 ) (112,754 ) (76,421 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 89,836 64,175 234,988 157,055 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 24,819 17,822 67,815 54,443 Deferred (1,293 ) (836 ) (6,123 ) (8,973 ) 23,526 16,986 61,692 45,470 NET INCOME 66,310 47,189 173,296 111,585 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.93 2.92 10.29 6.88 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.87 2.86 10.14 6.71





SEGMENT REPORTING (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 219,995 9,274 - 229,269 Lease revenue - 24,540 - 24,540 Commissions earned 57,991 3,536 - 61,527 Charges and fees 5,636 760 - 6,396 283,622 38,110 - 321,732 Operating expenses Bad debts 85,674 3,865 - 89,539 Other operating expenses 48,201 14,454 21,240 83,895 Depreciation and amortization 9,622 10,562 1,551 21,735 143,497 28,881 22,791 195,169 Operating income (loss) 140,125 9,229 (22,791 ) 126,563 Other income 4,148 Finance costs (40,875 ) Income before income taxes 89,836 Income taxes 23,526 Net income 66,310 Diluted earnings per share 3.87 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 173,145 7,550 - 180,695 Lease revenue - 25,369 - 25,369 Commissions earned 47,236 3,333 - 50,569 Charges and fees 4,537 1,046 - 5,583 224,918 37,298 - 262,216 Operating expenses Bad debts 69,633 2,918 - 72,551 Other operating expenses 44,658 15,970 16,679 77,307 Depreciation and amortization 8,815 10,628 1,537 20,980 123,106 29,516 18,216 170,838 Operating income (loss) 101,812 7,782 (18,216 ) 91,378 Other income 1,294 Finance costs (28,497 ) Income before income taxes 64,175 Income taxes 16,986 Net income 47,189 Diluted earnings per share 2.86 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 618,086 26,174 - 644,260 Lease revenue - 75,157 - 75,157 Commissions earned 162,348 10,627 - 172,975 Charges and fees 16,918 2,647 - 19,565 797,352 114,605 - 911,957 Operating expenses Bad debts 240,120 9,949 - 250,069 Other operating expenses 144,825 45,280 67,742 257,847 Depreciation and amortization 28,133 31,840 4,787 64,760 413,078 87,069 72,529 572,676 Operating income (loss) 384,274 27,536 (72,529 ) 339,281 Other income 8,461 Finance costs (112,754 ) Income before income taxes 234,988 Income taxes 61,692 Net income 173,296 Diluted earnings per share 10.14 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 485,434 21,396 - 506,830 Lease revenue - 78,195 - 78,195 Commissions earned 135,990 9,780 - 145,770 Charges and fees 12,218 2,997 - 15,215 633,642 112,368 - 746,010 Operating expenses Bad debts 186,773 7,863 - 194,636 Other operating expenses 133,328 46,800 52,659 232,787 Depreciation and amortization 25,822 31,814 4,425 62,061 345,923 86,477 57,084 489,484 Operating income (loss) 287,719 25,891 (57,084 ) 256,526 Other loss (23,050 ) Finance costs (76,421 ) Income before income taxes 157,055 Income taxes 45,470 Net income 111,585 Diluted earnings per share 6.71







SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, Variance Variance 2023 2022 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 321,732 262,216 59,516 22.7% Bad debts 89,539 72,551 16,988 23.4% Other operating expenses 83,895 77,307 6,588 8.5% EBITDA1 144,031 105,281 38,750 36.8% EBITDA margin1 44.8% 40.2% 460 bps 11.4% Depreciation and amortization 21,735 20,980 755 3.6% Operating income 126,563 91,378 35,185 38.5% Operating margin 39.3% 34.8% 450 bps 12.9% Other income 4,148 1,294 2,854 220.6% Finance costs 40,875 28,497 12,378 43.4% Effective income tax rate 26.2% 26.5% (30 bps) (1.1%) Net income 66,310 47,189 19,121 40.5% Diluted earnings per share 3.87 2.86 1.01 35.3% Return on assets 7.0% 6.3% 70 bps 11.1% Return on equity 27.0% 24.2% 280 bps 11.6% Return on tangible common equity1 37.8% 38.5% (70 bps) (1.8%) Adjusted Financial Results1 Other operating expenses 92,144 85,508 6,636 7.8% Efficiency ratio 28.6% 32.6% (400 bps) (12.3%) Operating income 130,004 94,823 35,181 37.1% Operating margin 40.4% 36.2% 420 bps 11.6% Net income 65,241 48,626 16,615 34.2% Diluted earnings per share 3.81 2.95 0.86 29.2% Return on assets 6.9% 6.5% 40 bps 6.2% Return on equity 26.6% 24.9% 170 bps 6.8% Return on tangible common equity 35.9% 37.7% (180 bps) (4.8%) Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 283,622 224,918 58,704 26.1% easyfinancial operating margin 49.4% 45.3% 410 bps 9.1% easyhome revenue 38,110 37,298 812 2.2% easyhome operating margin 24.2% 20.9% 330 bps 15.8% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 3,430,276 2,588,656 841,620 32.5% Growth in consumer loans receivable 230,063 218,813 11,250 5.1% Gross loan originations 721,917 640,519 81,398 12.7% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 35.3% 37.4% (210 bps) (5.6%) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.8% 9.3% (50 bps) (5.4%) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 133,575 95,588 37,987 39.7% Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,411 7,623 (212) (2.8%) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release. Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Variance Variance 2023 2022 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 911,957 746,010 165,947 22.2% Bad debts 250,069 194,636 55,433 28.5% Other operating expenses 257,847 232,787 25,060 10.8% EBITDA1 387,174 270,506 116,668 43.1% EBITDA margin1 42.5% 36.3% 620 bps 17.1% Depreciation and amortization 64,760 62,061 2,699 4.3% Operating income 339,281 256,526 82,755 32.3% Operating margin 37.2% 34.4% 280 bps 8.1% Other income (loss) 8,461 (23,050) 31,511 136.7% Finance costs 112,754 76,421 36,333 47.5% Effective income tax rate 26.3% 29.0% (270 bps) (9.3%) Net income 173,296 111,585 61,711 55.3% Diluted earnings per share 10.14 6.71 3.43 51.1% Return on assets 6.4% 5.3% 110 bps 20.8% Return on equity 24.7% 19.2% 550 bps 28.6% Return on tangible common equity1 35.6% 31.2% 440 bps 14.1% Adjusted Financial Results1 Other operating expenses 281,764 254,545 27,219 10.7% Efficiency ratio 30.9% 34.1% (320 bps) (9.4%) Operating income 350,517 269,624 80,893 30.0% Operating margin 38.4% 36.1% 230 bps 6.4% Net income 174,214 141,235 32,979 23.4% Diluted earnings per share 10.19 8.50 1.69 19.9% Return on assets 6.4% 6.7% (30 bps) (4.5%) Return on equity 24.9% 24.3% 60 bps 2.5% Return on tangible common equity 34.3% 37.1% (280 bps) (7.5%) Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 797,352 633,642 163,710 25.8% easyfinancial operating margin 48.2% 45.4% 280 bps 6.2% easyhome revenue 114,605 112,368 2,237 2.0% easyhome operating margin 24.0% 23.0% 100 bps 4.3% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 3,430,276 2,588,656 841,620 32.5% Growth in consumer loans receivable 635,582 558,317 77,265 13.8% Gross loan originations 2,004,319 1,745,251 259,068 14.8% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 35.4% 38.3% (290 bps) (7.6%) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.9% 9.1% (20 bps) (2.2%) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 292,149 192,434 99,715 51.8% Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,411 7,623 (212) (2.8%) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.





Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

($ in 000’s except earnings per share) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net income as stated 66,310 47,189 173,296 111,585 Impact of adjusting items Other operating expenses Contract exit fee1 - - 934 - Integration costs2 166 170 477 959 Corporate development costs4 - - - 2,314 Depreciation and amortization Amortization of acquired intangible assets3 3,275 3,275 9,825 9,825 Other (income) loss5 (4,148) (1,294) (8,461) 23,050 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items (707) 2,151 2,775 36,148 Income tax impact of above adjusting items (362) (714) (1,857) (6,498) After-tax impact of adjusting items (1,069) 1,437 918 29,650 Adjusted net income 65,241 48,626 174,214 141,235 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,144 16,510 17,090 16,619 Diluted earnings per share as stated 3.87 2.86 10.14 6.71 Per share impact of adjusting items (0.06) 0.09 0.05 1.79 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3.81 2.95 10.19 8.50

Adjusting item related to a contract exit fee

1 In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was unsatisfactory, and the additional investment necessary to complete the development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider for $0.9 million, reported under Other operating expenses.

Adjusting items related to the LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”) Acquisition

2 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare as a result of the integration with LendCare.

3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to the corporate development costs

4 Corporate development costs in the first quarter of 2022 were related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not pursue, including advisory, consulting and legal costs, reported under Other operating expenses.

Adjusting item related to other income (loss)

5 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, net investment income was mainly due to fair value changes on the Company’s investment. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, net investment losses were mainly due to fair value changes on the Company’s investments.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

($ in 000’s except earnings per share) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Other operating expenses as stated 83,895 77,307 257,847 232,787 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Contract exit fee - - (934) - Integration costs (166) (170) (476) (959) Corporate development costs - - (2,314) Depreciation and amortization Depreciation of lease assets 8,415 8,371 25,328 25,031 Total impact of adjusting items 8,249 8,201 23,918 21,758 Adjusted other operating expenses 92,144 85,508 281,765 254,545 Total revenue 321,732 262,216 911,957 746,010 Efficiency ratio 28.6% 32.6% 30.9% 34.1%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 140,125 140,125 101,812 101,812 Divided by revenue 283,622 283,622 224,918 224,918 easyfinancial operating margin 49.4% 49.4% 45.3% 45.3% easyhome Operating income 9,229 9,229 7,782 7,782 Divided by revenue 38,110 38,110 37,298 37,298 easyhome operating margin 24.2% 24.2% 20.9% 20.9% Total Operating income 126,563 126,563 91,378 91,378 Other operating expenses1 Integration costs - 166 - 170 Depreciation and amortization1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 126,563 130,004 91,378 94,823 Divided by revenue 321,732 321,732 262,216 262,216 Total operating margin 39.3% 40.4% 34.8% 36.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Nine Months Ended

($ in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 384,274 384,274 287,719 287,719 Divided by revenue 797,352 797,352 633,642 633,642 easyfinancial operating margin 48.2% 48.2% 45.4% 45.4% easyhome Operating income 27,536 27,536 25,891 25,891 Divided by revenue 114,605 114,605 112,368 112,368 easyhome operating margin 24.0% 24.0% 23.0% 23.0% Total Operating income 339,281 339,281 256,526 256,526 Other operating expenses1 Contract exit fee - 934 - - Integration costs - 477 - 959 Corporate development costs - - - 2,314 Depreciation and amortization1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 9,825 - 9,825 Adjusted operating income 339,281 350,517 256,526 269,624 Divided by revenue 911,957 911,957 746,010 746,010 Total operating margin 37.2% 38.4% 34.4% 36.1%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net income as stated 66,310 47,189 173,296 111,585 Finance cost 40,875 28,497 112,754 76,421 Income tax expense 23,526 16,986 61,692 45,470 Depreciation and amortization 21,735 20,980 64,760 62,061 Depreciation of lease assets (8,415) (8,371) (25,328) (25,031) EBITDA 144,031 105,281 387,174 270,506 Divided by revenue 321,732 262,216 911,957 746,010 EBITDA margin 44.8% 40.2% 42.5% 36.3%

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash used in operating activities (96,488) (123,225) (343,433) (365,883) Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 230,063 218,813 635,582 558,317 Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 133,575 95,588 292,149 192,434

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 66,310 66,310 47,189 47,189 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (1,069) - 1,437 Adjusted net income 66,310 65,241 47,189 48,626 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average total assets for the period 3,808,271 3,808,271 3,012,832 3,012,832 Return on assets 7.0% 6.9% 6.3% 6.5%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 173,296 173,296 111,585 111,585 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 918 - 29,650 Adjusted net income 173,296 174,214 111,585 141,235 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 Divided by average total assets for the period 3,603,372 3,603,372 2,827,534 2,827,534 Return on assets 6.4% 6.4% 5.3% 6.7%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 66,310 66,310 47,189 47,189 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (1,069) - 1,437 Adjusted net income 66,310 65,241 47,189 48,626 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 982,871 982,871 780,215 780,215 Return on equity 27.0% 26.6% 24.2% 24.9%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 173,296 173,296 111,585 111,585 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 918 - 29,650 Adjusted net income 173,296 174,214 111,585 141,235 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 934,383 934,383 775,414 775,414 Return on equity 24.7% 24.9% 19.2% 24.3%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 31 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 66,310 66,310 47,189 47,189 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868) (868) (868) (868) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 68,717 68,717 49,596 49,596 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Integration costs - 166 - 170 Other income - (4,148) - (1,294) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (3,982) - (1,124) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 506 - 154 After-tax impact of adjusting items - (3,476) - (970) Adjusted net income 68,717 65,241 49,596 48,626 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Average shareholders’ equity 982,871 982,871 780,215 780,215 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (100,979) (100,979) (114,079) (114,079) Average related deferred tax liabilities 26,759 26,759 30,231 30,231 Divided by average tangible common equity 727,728 727,728 515,444 515,444 Return on tangible common equity 37.8% 35.9% 38.5% 37.7%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

Nine Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

(adjusted) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 173,296 173,296 111,585 111,585 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,825 9,825 9,825 9,825 Income tax impact of the above item (2,604) (2,604) (2,604) (2,604) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 180,517 180,517 118,806 118,806 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Contract exit fee - 934 - - Integration costs - 477 - 959 Corporate development costs - - - 2,314 Other (income) loss - (8,461) - 23,050 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (7,050) - 26,323 Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 747 - (3,894) After-tax impact of adjusting items - (6,303) - 22,429 Adjusted net income 180,517 174,214 118,806 141,235 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 Average shareholders’ equity 934,383 934,383 775,414 775,414 Average goodwill (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) (180,923) Average acquired intangible assets2 (104,254) (104,254) (117,354) (117,354) Average related deferred tax liabilities 27,627 27,627 31,099 31,099 Divided by average tangible common equity 676,833 676,833 508,236 508,236 Return on tangible common equity 35.6% 34.3% 31.2% 37.1%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000’s)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Total company revenue 321,732 262,216 Less: easyfinancial revenue (283,622) (224,918) Less: leasing revenue (25,925) (27,074) easyhome financial revenue 12,185 10,224

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 21 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Total Company revenue 321,732 262,216 911,957 746,010 Less: Leasing revenue (25,925) (27,074) (79,689) (83,281) Financial revenue 295,807 235,142 832,268 662,729 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/3 X 4/3 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,354,550 2,516,122 3,135,118 2,304,371 Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 35.3% 37.4% 35.4% 38.3%

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 21 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Gross loan originations 721,917 640,519 Loan originations to new customers 358,330 298,810 Loan originations to existing customers 363,587 341,709 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (195,725) (174,746) Net advance to existing customers 167,862 166,963 Net principal written 526,192 465,773 Percentage net advances to new customers 68.1% 64.2%

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 42 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.



