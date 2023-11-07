Pennant Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 am MT

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.15 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter (1).



Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter was $140.2 million, an increase of $21.8 million or 18.5% over the prior year quarter;

Net income for the third quarter was $4.4 million and adjusted net income for the third quarter was $6.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 44.4% over the prior year quarter;

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the third quarter was $20.6 million, an increase of $3.7 million or 21.7% over the prior year quarter; adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $10.9 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 37.8% over the prior year quarter;

Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $101.5 million, an increase of $15.7 million or 18.3% over the prior year quarter;

Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the third quarter was $17.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 12.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the third quarter was $15.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 11.9% over the prior year quarter;

Total home health admissions for the third quarter were 10,829, an increase of 677 or 6.7% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the third quarter were 4,640, an increase of 3 or 0.1% over the prior year quarter;

Hospice average daily census for the third quarter was 2,698, an increase of 405 or 17.7% compared to the prior year quarter;

Senior Living Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $38.7 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 18.9% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the third quarter was 78.9%, an increase of 240 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the third quarter was $3,991 an increase of $431 or 12.1% over the prior year quarter;

Same store (2) Senior Living Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $37.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 15.5% over the prior year quarter; same store senior living average occupancy for the third quarter was 80.1%, an increase of 250 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the third quarter was $3,973 an increase of 416 or 11.7% over the prior year quarter;

Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the third quarter was $11.5 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 22.4% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from Operations for the third quarter was $3.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 109.6% over the prior year quarter.

(1 ) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.” (2 ) “Same store Senior Living Services” is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.

Operating Results

“We are pleased to report continued positive momentum in the third quarter,” said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “With solid census gains, robust top line growth, and improved margin and earnings, we are poised to execute through the remainder of 2023 and beyond. In addition, we continue to invest in leaders who are eager and prepared to step into operations. We see attractive growth opportunities in the current market and are well-positioned to take advantage of an increasingly favorable acquisition environment.”

Lynette Walbom, Pennant’s Chief Financial Officer, commented on the Company’s balance sheet and strong cash flow: “Our operations produced $27.9 million of cash through the third quarter, which will enable us to execute on our short and long term growth plans.” She noted that the Company had $3.4 million of cash on hand and $90.8 million available on its revolving line of credit, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.30x and a lease-adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR ratio of 4.74x.

A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

2023 Guidance

Management is updating its annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $526.0 million and $531.0 million; full year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $0.69 and $0.75; and full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $39.4 million and $42.6 million.

The Company’s 2023 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 30.2 million and a 26.0% effective tax rate. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and loss on disposition of assets and impairments.

Ms. Walbom stated, “We believe providing annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful in understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on solid performance through the third quarter.”

2024 guidance will be provided in the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings release.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 103 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 140,192 $ 118,350 $ 398,937 $ 348,576 Expense Cost of services 112,384 94,680 321,162 277,658 Rent—cost of services 10,006 9,391 29,439 28,520 General and administrative expense 9,417 5,879 26,913 25,653 Depreciation and amortization 1,323 1,251 3,817 3,677 Loss on asset dispositions and impairment, net 1 5 4 6,713 Total expenses 133,131 111,206 381,335 342,221 Income from operations 7,061 7,144 17,602 6,355 Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income (37 ) (18 ) 28 (50 ) Interest expense, net (1,496 ) (1,058 ) (4,355 ) (2,508 ) Other expense, net (1,533 ) (1,076 ) (4,327 ) (2,558 ) Income before provision for income taxes 5,528 6,068 13,275 3,797 Provision for income taxes 1,066 1,074 3,894 241 Net income 4,462 4,994 9,381 3,556 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 79 163 351 387 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 4,383 $ 4,831 $ 9,030 $ 3,169 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,912 29,335 29,825 28,840 Diluted 30,206 30,172 30,178 30,182





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,383 $ 2,079 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $931 and $592, respectively 59,353 53,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,460 18,323 Total current assets 72,196 73,822 Property and equipment, net 27,983 26,621 Right-of-use assets 262,987 260,868 Deferred tax assets, net 126 2,149 Restricted and other assets 7,983 10,545 Goodwill 86,132 79,497 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 62,908 58,617 Total assets $ 520,315 $ 512,119 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,182 $ 13,647 Accrued wages and related liabilities 24,660 23,283 Operating lease liabilities—current 16,341 16,633 Other accrued liabilities 15,577 16,684 Total current liabilities 68,760 70,247 Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion 249,574 247,042 Other long-term liabilities 8,679 6,281 Long-term debt, net 53,783 62,892 Total liabilities 380,796 386,462 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,266 and 29,919 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2023; and 30,149 and 29,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 104,245 99,764 Retained earnings 30,314 21,284 Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at September 30, 2023 and 2022 (65 ) (65 ) Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 134,523 121,012 Noncontrolling interest 4,996 4,645 Total equity 139,519 125,657 Total liabilities and equity $ 520,315 $ 512,119





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the periods presented: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,910 $ 12,974 Net cash used in investing activities (17,576 ) (20,176 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,030 ) 4,967 Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,304 (2,235 ) Cash beginning of period 2,079 5,190 Cash end of period $ 3,383 $ 2,955





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 44,921 32.0 % $ 39,873 33.8 % Hospice 50,371 35.9 40,522 34.2 Home care and other(a) 6,182 4.4 5,384 4.5 Total home health and hospice services 101,474 72.3 85,779 72.5 Senior living services 38,718 27.7 32,571 27.5 Total revenue $ 140,192 100.0 % $ 118,350 100.0 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 129,112 32.4 % $ 117,962 33.8 % Hospice 140,222 35.1 117,704 33.8 Home care and other(a) 18,239 4.6 15,932 4.6 Total home health and hospice services 287,573 72.1 251,598 72.2 Senior living services 111,364 27.9 96,978 27.8 Total revenue $ 398,937 100.0 % $ 348,576 100.0 %

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 101,474 $ 85,779 15,695 18.3 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 10,829 10,152 677 6.7 % Total Medicare home health admissions 4,640 4,637 3 0.1 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,585 $ 3,553 $ 32 0.9 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,433 2,392 41 1.7 % Average daily census 2,698 2,293 405 17.7 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 183 $ 176 $ 7 4.0 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Same agency(b)results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 95,054 $ 84,640 $ 10,414 12.3 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 10,202 10,078 124 1.2 % Total Medicare home health admissions 4,263 4,588 (325 ) (7.1 )% Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,607 $ 3,555 $ 52 1.5 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,198 2,193 5 0.2 % Average daily census 2,532 2,279 253 11.1 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 185 $ 177 $ 8 4.5 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 287,573 $ 251,598 $ 35,975 14.3 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 32,180 30,389 1,791 5.9 % Total Medicare home health admissions 14,437 13,952 485 3.5 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,536 $ 3,543 $ (7 ) (0.2 )% Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 7,206 6,920 286 4.1 % Average daily census 2,544 2,270 274 12.1 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 184 $ 177 $ 7 4.0 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change Same agency(b)results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 274,874 $ 250,305 $ 24,569 9.8 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 30,556 30,249 307 1.0 % Total Medicare home health admissions 13,373 13,860 (487 ) (3.5 )% Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,559 $ 3,544 $ 15 0.4 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 6,767 6,721 46 0.7 % Average daily census 2,438 2,265 173 7.6 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 184 $ 178 $ 6 3.4 %





(a) The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods. (b) Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2022.





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 38,718 $ 32,571 $ 111,364 $ 96,978 Occupancy 78.9 % 76.5 % 78.4 % 75.1 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,991 $ 3,560 $ 3,927 $ 3,465





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Same store senior living(a)results: Senior living revenue $ 37,170 $ 32,182 $ 107,743 $ 93,252 Occupancy 80.1 % 77.6 % 79.6 % 76.8 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,973 $ 3,557 $ 3,918 $ 3,575





(a) Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 67,925 48.5 % $ 58,407 49.4 % Medicaid 19,893 14.2 15,343 13.0 Subtotal 87,818 62.7 73,750 62.4 Managed Care 19,158 13.6 15,656 13.2 Private and Other(a) 33,216 23.7 28,944 24.4 Total revenue $ 140,192 100.0 % $ 118,350 100.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 192,895 48.3 % $ 171,183 49.1 % Medicaid 56,455 14.2 46,080 13.2 Subtotal 249,350 62.5 217,263 62.3 Managed Care 53,538 13.4 45,105 13.0 Private and Other(a) 96,049 24.1 86,208 24.7 Total revenue $ 398,937 100.0 % $ 348,576 100.0 %





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 4,383 $ 4,831 $ 9,030 $ 3,169 Non-GAAP adjustments Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) — — — 224 Costs at start-up operations(b) 59 749 1,060 1,335 Share-based compensation expense(c) 1,391 (2,501 ) 4,164 2,319 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 71 1,000 175 1,014 Costs associated with transitioning operations(e) 90 144 759 7,026 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 1,009 293 1,633 370 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g) (1,031 ) (379 ) (1,562 ) (3,820 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,972 $ 4,137 $ 15,259 $ 11,637 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.10 Average number of shares outstanding 30,206 30,172 30,178 30,182 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.20 $ 0.14 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 Average number of shares outstanding 30,206 30,172 30,178 30,182





(a) Effective the three months ended September 30, 2022 we updated our definition of non-GAAP net income to exclude an adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ (2,928 ) $ (1,852 ) $ (8,821 ) $ (3,441 ) Cost of services 2,820 2,282 8,981 4,379 Rent 162 315 885 386 Depreciation 5 4 15 11 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 59 $ 749 $ 1,060 $ 1,335 (c) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of services $ 819 $ 674 $ 2,288 $ 1,795 General and administrative 572 (3,175 ) 1,876 524 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 1,391 $ (2,501 ) $ 4,164 $ 2,319 (d) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.





(e) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ (4 ) $ (39 ) $ (4 ) $ (3,375 ) Cost of services 14 179 599 2,735 Rent 77 — 156 948 Depreciation 3 — 8 — Loss on asset dispositions and impairment — 4 — 6,718 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 90 $ 144 $ 759 $ 7,026 (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. The amounts reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include certain costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for services provided by Ensign under the Transition Services Agreement, and were included in general and administrative expense. (g) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.9% and 25.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of shared-based payment awards.





The tables below reconcile Consolidated net income to the consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 4,462 $ 4,994 $ 9,381 $ 3,556 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 79 163 351 387 Add: Provision for income taxes (benefit) 1,066 1,074 3,894 241 Net interest expense 1,496 1,058 4,355 2,508 Depreciation and amortization 1,323 1,251 3,817 3,677 Consolidated EBITDA 8,268 8,214 21,096 9,595 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Costs at start-up operations(a) (108 ) 430 160 938 Share-based compensation expense(b) 1,391 (2,501 ) 4,164 2,319 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c) 71 1,000 175 1,014 Costs associated with transitioning operations(d) 10 144 595 6,078 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 1,009 293 1,633 370 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 239 315 1,041 1,334 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 10,880 7,895 28,864 21,648 Rent—cost of services 10,006 9,391 29,439 28,520 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above (239 ) (315 ) (1,041 ) (1,334 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 9,767 9,076 28,398 27,186 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 20,647 $ 57,262





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. The amounts reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include certain costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for services provided by Ensign under the Transition Services Agreement, and were included in general and administrative expense. (f) This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.





The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments and are included in “All Other”:





Three Months Ended September 30, Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 101,474 $ 38,718 $ — $ 140,192 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 17,271 $ 11,473 $ (8,097 ) $ 20,647 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 85,779 $ 32,571 $ — $ 118,350 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,380 $ 9,370 $ (7,779 ) $ 16,971





Nine Months Ended September 30, Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 287,573 $ 111,364 $ — $ 398,937 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 47,364 $ 33,394 $ (23,496 ) $ 57,262 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 251,598 $ 96,978 $ — $ 348,576 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 45,056 $ 27,573 $ (23,795 ) $ 48,834





The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to Condensed Consolidated Income from Operations:





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 20,647 $ 16,971 $ 57,262 $ 48,834 Less: Depreciation and amortization 1,323 1,251 3,817 3,677 Rent—cost of services 10,006 9,391 29,439 28,520 Other Income (37 ) (18 ) 28 (50 ) Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Costs at start-up operations(b) (108 ) 430 160 938 Share-based compensation expense(c) 1,391 (2,501 ) 4,164 2,319 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 71 1,000 175 1,014 Costs associated with transitioning operations(e) 10 144 595 6,078 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 1,009 293 1,633 370 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 79 163 351 387 Consolidated Income from Operations $ 7,061 $ 7,144 $ 17,602 $ 6,355





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (e) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. The amounts reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include certain costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for services provided by Ensign under the Transition Services Agreement, and were included in general and administrative expense.





The table below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:





Three Months Ended September 30, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 17,271 $ 15,380 $ 11,473 $ 9,370 Less: Rent—cost of services 1,439 1,262 8,567 8,129 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (72 ) (90 ) (167 ) (225 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 15,904 $ 14,208 $ 3,073 $ 1,466





Nine Months Ended September 30, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 47,364 $ 45,056 $ 33,394 $ 27,573 Less: Rent—cost of services 4,136 3,765 25,303 24,755 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (248 ) (161 ) (793 ) (1,173 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 43,476 $ 41,452 $ 8,884 $ 3,991



Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (d) share-based compensation expense, (e) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (f) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (g) usual or non-recurring charges and (h) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and and credit allowances, (h) redundant or non-recurring transition services costs, (i) costs associated with transitioning operations, (j) usual or non-recurring charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.