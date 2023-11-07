Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023 after the market close.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 844-825-9789 or 412-317-5180. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at htt p s://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

An audio replay will be available through November 20, 2023, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 10184072. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com . Supporting materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

Upcoming Investor Conference

The Company also announced that management will be available to meet with investors at the Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference on December 6 and 7 in New York.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://w w w.bridgera e rospace.com .