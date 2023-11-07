OraSure Reports Q3 ‘23 Revenue of $89.2 Million; Core Revenue Grows 7% Year-over-Year

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.15; Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27

Grew cash balance to $224.9 million as of September 30, 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

“We continue to make progress on our transformation journey by ‘innovating and operating with disciplined execution and accountability’. During the third quarter, we generated significant positive operating cash flow with margin expansion, driven by our enterprise-wide focus on operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver productivity gains across our organization as part of our focus on strengthening our foundation, and we remain confident that we will achieve our target of break-even in cash flow from operations for the core business by the end of 2024,” said OraSure President and CEO Carrie Eglinton Manner.

She continued, “We are focused on elevating our core growth, and we demonstrated solid progress in the third quarter with 7% core revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. We are investing in our innovation roadmap, organically and inorganically. The addition of four new offerings for international and substance abuse testing segments represents early progress in our portfolio expansion. External partnerships are a key element of our strategy to accelerate profitable growth and create shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Core Business 1 $ 38,988 $ 36,543 7 % $ 113,476 $ 110,070 3 % COVID-19 50,199 79,920 (37 ) 216,115 154,331 40 Total Net Revenue $ 89,187 $ 116,463 (23 )% $ 329,591 $ 264,401 25 %

(1) Includes diagnostics, molecular products and services, other products and services revenue, and non-product and services revenue.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net revenues $ 89,187 $ 116,463 (23 )% $ 329,591 $ 264,401 25 % Gross profit 44,340 46,514 (5 ) 136,526 98,610 38 Gross margin 49.7 % 39.9 % 41.4 % 37.3 % Non-GAAP gross profit 44,609 46,951 (5 ) 146,752 104,900 40 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.0 % 40.3 % 44.5 % 39.7 % Operating income (loss) 10,894 866 NM 28,786 (36,777 ) NM Operating margin 12.2 % 0.7 % 8.7 % (13.9 )% Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 20,568 11,694 76 59,952 3,948 NM Non-GAAP operating margin 23.1 % 10.0 % 18.2 % 1.5 % Net income (loss) 11,159 5,595 99 33,582 (32,934 ) NM Non-GAAP net income (loss) 19,947 10,000 99 61,106 (493 ) NM GAAP EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.08 88 $ 0.45 $ (0.45 ) NM Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.14 93 $ 0.82 $ (0.01 ) NM

NM – not meaningful

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 23% to $89.2 million from $116.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Core revenue (all revenue excluding COVID-19 revenue) of $39.0 million in the third quarter increased 7% year-over-year. Core revenue growth was driven by strong HIV sales in the U.S. and international markets. Molecular products revenue in the third quarter increased 17% sequentially but decreased 4% on a year-over-year basis, which was in line with our expectations.

COVID-19 revenue of $50.2 million in the third quarter decreased 37% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin percentage was 49.7% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 39.9% in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margins in the third quarter of 2023 were 50.0% compared to 40.3% in the third quarter of 2022 1 . Gross margins benefited from production efficiencies, cost reduction initiatives, lower manufacturing scrap expense, and changes to InteliSwab® packaging that were implemented during the first quarter of 2023.

. Gross margins benefited from production efficiencies, cost reduction initiatives, lower manufacturing scrap expense, and changes to InteliSwab® packaging that were implemented during the first quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2023 was $10.9 million compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments increased to $224.9 million as of September 30, 2023. The $39.0 million increase in our cash balance during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by our improved operational performance, including lower inventory levels. In addition, during the third quarter we received $6.5 million from the U.S. government related to our manufacturing expansion contract.

Recent Business Highlights

Received an award for $5.7 million for future orders of InteliSwab® Covid-19 tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). The tests are available for free to households across the United States as part of the reopening of COVIDtests.gov.

Received FDA approval in September for extension of InteliSwab® shelf-life from 18 months to 24 months.

Established new distribution agreements to expand our product offerings in international infectious disease diagnostic testing and point-of-care substance abuse testing.

Successfully completed the final milestones as part of our contract with the Department of Defense related to the installation and testing of new equipment and automation capabilities at our Opus Way facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. With this phase of the expansion completed, we expect to make further progress in consolidating our manufacturing footprint to drive operating efficiencies over the next few years.

On track to achieve operating cash flow break-even for the core business by the end of 2024.



Financial Guidance

The Company is guiding to Q4 2023 revenue of $71 to $76 million, which includes core revenue of $33 to $35 million and InteliSwab® revenue of $38 to $41 million. As part of our ongoing focus on enterprise-wide operating efficiency, the Company is on track to exceed the $15 million of annualized cost savings announced in Q1 2023.

1 For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results, see the schedules below. A description of the adjustments made to the GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the schedules.

Financial Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Results of Operations Net revenues $ 89,187 $ 116,463 $ 329,591 $ 264,401 Cost of products and services sold 44,847 69,949 193,065 165,791 Gross profit 44,340 46,514 136,526 98,610 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,516 10,088 26,737 28,185 Sales and marketing 8,736 13,474 29,413 37,875 General and administrative 10,051 15,527 44,186 52,262 Loss on impairment 6,183 6,559 7,503 17,101 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (40 ) — (99 ) (36 ) Total operating expenses 33,446 45,648 107,740 135,387 Operating income (loss) 10,894 866 28,786 (36,777 ) Other income 2,612 3,586 6,752 5,467 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,506 4,452 35,538 (31,310 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,347 (1,143 ) 1,956 1,624 Net income (loss) $ 11,159 $ 5,595 $ 33,582 $ (32,934 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.46 $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.45 $ (0.45 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 73,453 72,616 73,298 72,448 Diluted 74,349 72,785 74,197 72,448





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change COVID-19 Diagnostics $ 50,145 $ 79,559 (37 )% $ 215,876 $ 144,809 49 % Diagnostics 19,551 12,288 59 56,475 37,759 50 Molecular Products 15,238 15,829 (4 ) 41,230 51,344 (20 ) Other products and services 3,192 2,827 13 9,279 8,895 4 Molecular Services 834 1,957 (57 ) 3,567 4,895 (27 ) COVID-19 Molecular Products 54 361 (85 ) 239 9,522 (97 ) Net product and services revenues 89,014 112,821 (21 ) 326,666 257,224 27 Non-product and services revenues 173 3,642 (95 ) 2,925 7,177 (59 ) Net revenues $ 89,187 $ 116,463 (23 )% $ 329,591 $ 264,401 25 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,533 $ 83,980 Short-term investments 7,358 26,867 Accounts receivable, net 53,402 70,797 Inventories 59,264 95,704 Other current assets 18,907 47,842 Property, plant and equipment, net 48,027 59,413 Intangible assets, net 3,793 11,694 Goodwill 35,033 35,104 Other noncurrent assets 15,115 12,779 Total assets $ 458,432 $ 444,180 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 14,966 $ 38,020 Deferred revenue 1,824 2,273 Other current liabilities 24,157 28,770 Other non-current liabilities 12,600 10,692 Stockholders’ equity 404,885 364,425 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 458,432 $ 444,180

Additional Financial Data (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Capital expenditures $ 9,018 $ 66,786 Proceeds from funding under government contract(1) $ 24,290 $ 37,756 Depreciation and amortization $ 17,372 $ 11,391 Stock-based compensation $ 7,602 $ 9,100 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 100,217 $ (29,190 )

(1) Proceeds represent reimbursements for capital expenditures, engineering consulting costs, and guaranteed profit to cover project management costs.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 33,582 $ (32,934 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation 7,602 9,100 Depreciation and amortization 17,372 11,391 Loss on impairments 7,503 17,101 Other non-cash amortization 3 411 Provision for credit losses (75 ) 974 Unrealized foreign currency gain (66 ) (396 ) Interest expense on finance leases 42 74 Deferred income taxes (490 ) 542 Loss on sale of fixed assets — 729 Change in the estimated fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (99 ) (36 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (19 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 17,468 (19,152 ) Inventories 36,425 (26,240 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,530 (5,990 ) Accounts payable (25,122 ) 15,315 Deferred revenue (449 ) (312 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,990 ) 233 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 100,217 (29,190 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of short-term investments (74,652 ) (22,873 ) Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of short-term investments 94,980 47,415 Purchases of property and equipment (4,517 ) (28,081 ) Purchase of property and equipment under government contracts (4,501 ) (38,705 ) Proceeds from funding under government contract(1) 24,290 37,756 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 35,600 (4,488 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash payments for lease liabilities (835 ) (826 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 76 15 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (46 ) (208 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,863 ) (2,008 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,668 ) (3,027 ) EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 404 (4,852 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 133,553 (41,557 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 83,980 116,762 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 217,533 $ 75,205

(1) Proceeds represent reimbursements for capital expenditures, engineering consulting costs, and guaranteed profit to cover project management costs.

About InteliSwab®

OraSure has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) from the FDA for its InteliSwab® COVID-19 rapid tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has authorized the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test for Over-the-Counter (OTC) use without a prescription. The FDA has also authorized the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test Pro for professional use in point of care (POC) CLIA-waived settings, and the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx for Prescription Home Use. These remarkably simple COVID-19 lateral flow tests use samples self-collected from the lower nostrils. The InteliSwab® test’s unique design incorporates a built-in swab fully integrated into the test stick. After users swab their lower nostrils, the test stick is swirled in a pre-measured buffer solution, and the result appears right on the test stick within 30 minutes, with no instruments, batteries, smartphone or laboratory analysis needed to see the result. With less than one minute of “hands-on time,” it is as simple as “Swab, Swirl, and See.”

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved, but it has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA. The emergency use of this product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb- 3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Development of the InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract numbers 75A50120C00061 and 75A50121C00078, utilizing Health Care Enhancement Act (HCEA) funding. The DoD's Defense Assisted Acquisition (DA2) Cell led the manufacturing expansion effort for the InteliSwab® COVID-19 rapid test in coordination with the Department of the Air Force’s Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force (DAF ACT). The manufacturing effort was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to enable and support domestic industrial base expansion for critical medical resources.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information through effortless tests, collection kits and services. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services, and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, commercial entities, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with respect to products, product development and manufacturing activities, regulatory submissions and authorizations, revenue growth, expected revenue from government orders, cost savings, cash flow, increasing margins and other matters. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Known and unknown factors that could cause actual performance or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to satisfy customer demand; ability to reduce our spending rate, capitalize on manufacturing efficiencies and drive profitable growth; ability to achieve the anticipated cost savings as a result of our business restructuring; ability to market and sell products, whether through our internal, direct sales force or third parties; impact of significant customer concentration in the genomics business; failure of distributors or other customers to meet purchase forecasts, historic purchase levels or minimum purchase requirements for our products; ability to manufacture products in accordance with applicable specifications, performance standards and quality requirements; ability to obtain, and timing and cost of obtaining, necessary regulatory approvals for new products or new indications or applications for existing products; ability to comply with applicable regulatory requirements; ability to effectively resolve warning letters, audit observations and other findings or comments from the FDA or other regulators; the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on the Company's business, supply chain, labor force, ability to successfully develop new products, validate the expanded use of existing collector products, receive necessary regulatory approvals and authorizations and commercialize such products for COVID-19 testing, and demand for our COVID-19 testing products ; changes in relationships, including disputes or disagreements, with strategic partners or other parties and reliance on strategic partners for the performance of critical activities under collaborative arrangements; ability to meet increased demand for the Company’s products; impact of replacing distributors; inventory levels at distributors and other customers; ability of the Company to achieve its financial and strategic objectives and continue to increase its revenues, including the ability to expand international sales and the ability to continue to reduce costs; impact of competitors, competing products and technology changes; reduction or deferral of public funding available to customers; competition from new or better technology or lower cost products; ability to develop, commercialize and market new products; market acceptance of oral fluid or urine testing, collection or other products; market acceptance and uptake of microbiome informatics, microbial genetics technology and related analytics services; changes in market acceptance of products based on product performance or other factors, including changes in testing guidelines, algorithms or other recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other agencies; ability to fund research and development and other products and operations; ability to obtain and maintain new or existing product distribution channels; reliance on sole supply sources for critical products and components; availability of related products produced by third parties or products required for use of our products; impact of contracting with the U.S. government; impact of negative economic conditions; ability to maintain sustained profitability; ability to utilize net operating loss carry forwards or other deferred tax assets; volatility of the Company’s stock price; uncertainty relating to patent protection and potential patent infringement claims; uncertainty and costs of litigation relating to patents and other intellectual property; availability of licenses to patents or other technology; ability to enter into international manufacturing agreements; obstacles to international marketing and manufacturing of products; ability to sell products internationally, including the impact of changes in international funding sources and testing algorithms; adverse movements in foreign currency exchange rates; loss or impairment of sources of capital; ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; exposure to product liability and other types of litigation; changes in international, federal or state laws and regulations; customer consolidations and inventory practices; equipment failures and ability to obtain needed raw materials and components; cybersecurity breaches or other attacks involving our systems or those of our third-party contractors and IT service providers; the impact of terrorist attacks, civil unrest, hostilities and war; and general political, business and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and banking stability. These and other factors that could affect our results are discussed more fully in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and OraSure Technologies undertakes no duty to update these statements.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company’s financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share. Management believes that presentation of operating results using these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, while excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring core business operating results. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by OraSure’s institutional investors and the analysis community to help them analyze the health of OraSure’s business. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company’s business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the schedules below and a description of the adjustments made to the GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the schedules.

The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures, even if similarly titled, may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and therefore should not be compared.

OraSure Technologies GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($ in 000's)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 89,187 $ 116,463 $ 329,591 $ 264,401 GAAP Cost of products and services sold 44,847 69,949 193,065 165,791 GAAP Gross Margin 49.7 % 39.9 % 41.4 % 37.3 % Stock compensation 137 (114 ) 426 191 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 132 132 396 396 Reduction in workforce severance — — 369 — Transformation related expenses — 419 281 1,334 Accelerated depreciation — — 6,950 — Inventory reserve for excess levels — — 1,804 4,369 Non-GAAP Cost of Goods Sold 44,578 69,512 182,839 159,501 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.0 % 40.3 % 44.5 % 39.7 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) 10,894 866 28,786 (36,777 ) Stock compensation 2,590 2,296 7,602 6,805 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 467 468 1,399 1,470 Reduction in workforce severance — — 3,264 — Accelerated depreciation — — 6,950 — Inventory reserve for excess levels — — 1,804 4,369 Loss on impairment 6,183 6,559 7,503 17,101 Transformation related expenses 26 616 707 5,671 Executive severance expense — 558 — 3,550 Strategic alternative costs — — — 848 Government grant accounting 448 331 2,036 947 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (40 ) — (99 ) (36 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) 20,568 11,694 59,952 3,948 GAAP Net Income (Loss) 11,159 5,595 $ 33,582 (32,934 ) Stock compensation 2,590 2,296 7,602 6,805 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 467 468 1,399 1,470 Reduction in workforce severance — — 3,264 — Accelerated depreciation — — 6,950 — Inventory reserve for excess levels — — 1,804 4,369 Loss on impairment 6,183 6,559 7,503 17,101 Transformation related expenses 26 616 707 5,671 Executive severance expense — 558 — 3,550 Strategic alternative costs — — — 848 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (40 ) — (99 ) (36 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (438 ) (6,092 ) (1,606 ) (7,337 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 19,947 $ 10,000 $ 61,106 $ (493 ) GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.45 $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: $ 0.27 $ 0.14 $ 0.82 $ (0.01 ) Diluted Shares Outstanding 74,349 72,785 74,197 72,448

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:

Stock Compensation: non-cash equity-based compensation provided to OraSure employees and directors excluding accelerated stock compensation as required under former employees’ employment agreements

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets: represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets associated with our business combinations

Reduction in workforce severance: one-time termination benefits associated with the Company’s workforce reduction

Inventory reserve for excess levels: reserves recorded for inventory balances that are deemed excess based on current forecasts and expirations dates

Loss on impairment: charges related to the write down of Company’s PP&E, goodwill and intangible assets

Transformation related expenses: transitory costs such as consulting and professional fees related to transformation initiatives

Accelerated depreciation: reduction in the useful life of certain assets to fully depreciate those assets which were identified as having no future use beyond the period presented due to a manufacturing site closure

Strategic alternative costs: one-time expenses such as legal and banking fees tied to the Company’s strategic alternative process

Executive severance expenses: expenses tied to executive severance agreements including accelerated stock compensation

Government contract accounting: As required under International Accounting Standard Board IAS 20, Accounting for Government Contracts and Disclosure of Government Assistance, our operating expenses associated with the Department of Defense expansion contract are reflected in operating expenses with offsetting reimbursement reflected in other income

Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration: changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liability associated with estimate changes in reaching contingent consideration metrics

Tax impact associated with non-GAAP adjustments – tax expense/(benefit) due to non-GAAP adjustments

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can also be found at: https://orasure.gcs-web.com/gaap-non-gaap-reconciliation

