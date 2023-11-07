Solid Power Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results; Ships First A-Sample EV Cells to Enter Automotive Qualification

- Business, operational, and financial update call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and that it has shipped its first A-sample cells to enter automotive qualification.



Recent Business Highlights

Made first A-1 EV cell deliveries to BMW to formally enter automotive qualification

Ongoing BMW demo car program deliveries on track

Ramping up SP2 electrolyte volume for EV cells and phased out SP1 production



“It is a reflection of our team’s strong execution that we produced and delivered our first A Sample EV cells for BMW a little over a week ago, marking a major milestone for Solid Power,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “We are very excited to make these deliveries, begin the formal automotive qualification process, and continue on our path towards commercialization. These A-1 EV cells will also support BMW’s demo car program, which we expect will also be a major proof point for our technology.”

“On the electrolyte side, we are producing electrolyte at SP2 in greater volumes and have phased out our SP1 powder production. This puts us solidly on track to continue to increase production and demonstrate our ability to manufacture at scale for potential partners,” Van Scoter said.

“As we look ahead, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our key objectives and drive strategic growth,” Van Scoter continued. “We are operating with competitive urgency as we seek to further our leadership position in the market and deliver long-term value for our partners, employees, and shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2023 revenue was $6.4 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, as a result of continued execution under the company’s joint development agreements. Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was $15.1 million, up $7.5 million from the same period in 2022.

As expected, operating expenses were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 compared with the same periods in 2022. This increase was driven by accelerated investments in product development and the scaling of operations. Third quarter 2023 operating loss was $21.5 million and net loss was $15.1 million, or $0.08 per share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Solid Power’s liquidity position remained strong, with September 30, 2023 total liquidity totaling $422.3 million, as shown below.

($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,458 $ 50,123 Marketable securities 166,030 272,957 Long-term investments 228,806 172,974 Total liquidity $ 422,294 $ 496,054

The company’s cash, cash equivalents and investments are held at leading global banks and are invested in grade A corporate and government securities with an average maturity of 15 months.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2023 capital expenditures totaled $8.3 million and $29.5 million, respectively, primarily representing investments in the company’s new electrolyte production facility.

2023 Outlook

Solid Power’s 2023 outlook and goals remained unchanged. Through the date of this release, the following milestones have been completed:

Initiated production from Solid Power’s SP2 electrolyte production facility.

Began delivering electrolyte to potential customers for sampling and feedback, which is ongoing.

Began delivering EV cells to joint development partners.



Solid Power remains committed to delivering on the following key objectives:

Scaling electrolyte production from SP2.

Continuing to deliver EV cells to our joint development partners as we begin the automotive qualification process.

Continuing to improve key cell performance metrics, including energy density, pressure, cycle life, low temperature operations, and safety.



As Solid Power executes on its milestones, the company now expects that for 2023, cash used in operations will be slightly below the original $70 million and $80 million range, and capital expenditures will be slightly below the original $50 million to $60 million range. Development progress and efficiencies combined with prudent capital investment deferrals allowed the company to reduce its 2023 planned investments.

2023 revenue is still expected to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of present or historical fact contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Solid Power's or its management team's expectations, objectives, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future.

Solid Power, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and number of shares) September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,458 $ 50,123 Marketable securities 166,030 272,957 Contract receivables 3,243 1,521 Contract receivables from related parties 5,048 319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,207 2,888 Total current assets 204,986 327,808 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 99,241 82,761 Right-Of-Use Operating Lease Assets, net 7,300 7,725 Right-Of-Use Finance Lease Assets, net 1,011 922 Other Assets 1,057 1,148 Long-term Investments 228,806 172,974 Intangible Assets, net 1,525 1,108 Total assets $ 543,926 $ 594,446 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 6,280 11,326 Current portion of long-term debt – 7 Deferred revenue – 4,050 Accrued compensation 4,746 4,528 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 606 549 Finance lease liabilities, short-term 342 273 Total current liabilities 11,974 20,733 Warrant Liabilities 5,637 9,117 Operating Lease Liabilities, Long-Term 8,159 8,622 Finance Lease Liabilities, Long-Term 544 602 Total liabilities 26,314 39,074 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 178,417,397 and 176,007,184 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 586,347 577,603 Accumulated deficit (65,596 ) (19,090 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,157 ) (3,159 ) Total stockholders' equity 517,612 555,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 543,926 $ 594,446





Solid Power, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 6,366 $ 2,813 $ 15,063 $ 7,591 Operating Expenses Direct costs 7,183 3,544 20,354 8,561 Research and development 14,236 9,710 40,391 24,811 Selling, general and administrative 6,444 5,158 19,307 15,827 Total operating expenses 27,863 18,412 80,052 49,199 Operating Loss (21,497 ) (15,599 ) (64,989 ) (41,608 ) Nonoperating Income and Expense Interest income 5,213 3,128 15,041 4,300 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,155 – 3,480 28,183 Interest expense (13 ) (12 ) (39 ) (22 ) Total nonoperating income and expense 6,355 3,116 18,482 32,461 Pretax Loss (15,142 ) (12,483 ) (46,507 ) (9,147 ) Income tax benefit – (84 ) – (71 ) Net Loss $ (15,142 ) $ (12,399 ) $ (46,507 ) $ (9,076 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 178,388,926 175,025,984 177,800,915 173,859,649



