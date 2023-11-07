Submit Release
Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

  • Sales of $100.1 million compared to $115.7 million.
  • Gross margin improved 140 basis points to 35.5% compared to 34.1%.
  • Net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income before non‐cash items of $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9% compared to $15.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0%.

Management Commentary

"Our brands largely experienced another challenging quarter given persistent macroeconomic headwinds that have constrained consumer demand, as well as the continued inventory overhang at retail and distributors," said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “However, we made significant strides in the strategic review of our brands, developing compelling long-term growth plans, rebuilding our teams, and taking steps to recalibrate each business to operate more efficiently in the post-COVID era.

“We also made progress on our inventory reduction initiatives. This includes improving the aging of our inventory at Outdoor while prioritizing the investment in new products underlying potentially compelling new business opportunities. We accomplished this all while reducing total debt in the third quarter.

“Looking towards the fourth quarter, our priorities remain set on seeking the stabilization of sales and margins, additional organizational reshaping and cost reductions, and resetting our brands to a new baseline as we enter 2024. We are confident in our belief that this strategy is grounded in seeking the maximization of shareholder value creation.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales in the third quarter were $100.1 million compared to $115.7 million in the same year‐ago quarter. Foreign currency exchange was unfavorable to sales by $0.4 million in the third quarter as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against the Australian dollar but weakened compared to the Euro.

Sales in the Adventure segment increased 9% to $20.2 million, or $20.9 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $18.6 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting increased demand in Australia and continuing stabilization in North America. Sales in the Outdoor segment were $61.1 million, or $60.8 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $62.9 million in the year ago quarter. The 3% decrease at the Outdoor segment was due to declines in the Company’s North American and European sales region, partially offset by strength in the direct-to-consumer channels and the PIEPS brand. Precision Sport sales were $18.8 million compared to $34.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the Precision Sport segment were down 45% compared to the year-ago quarter due to the market for bullets and ammunition significantly slowing as a result of heightened inventory levels at retail and at key distributors, lower consumer demand given the promotional pricing environment earlier in the year, and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Gross margin in the third quarter increased 140 basis points to 35.5% compared to 34.1% in the year‐ago quarter, primarily driven by easing freight costs positively impacting gross margin by 90 basis points, along with positive channel and product mix of 80 basis points. This was somewhat offset by a 30-basis point unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter declined 2% to $31.8 million compared to $32.3 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline was driven by expense reduction initiatives, lower non-cash stock-based compensation expense for performance awards at corporate, lower sales commissions because of the lower revenue, and lower intangible amortization expense. These decreases were partially offset by higher legal costs of $0.4 million at corporate due to the litigation related to the Short Swing Profit trading situation from the third quarter of 2022 and investment in e-commerce initiatives at the Outdoor segment.

Net loss in the third quarter was $1.3 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the prior year’s third quarter. Net loss in the third quarter included a $1.1 million restructuring charge related to cost reductions, as well as $0.8 million of transaction costs associated with the TRED® acquisition and the costs associated with the process related to the Company’s evaluation and exploration of possible strategic alternatives in response to the non-binding indication of interest received from Mr. Kanders, the Company’s Executive Chairman, to acquire the Company’s Precision Sport segment.

Adjusted net income before non-cash items in the third quarter, which excludes non‐cash items, restructuring charges and transaction costs, was $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $9.9 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9%, compared to $15.1 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0%, in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower sales volumes, and a $0.4 million consolidated foreign currency exchange headwind due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against the Australian Dollar. These impacts were partially offset by improvements in SG&A in the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $0.1 million compared to $(11.5) million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 improved to $(1.1) million compared to $(13.6) million in the prior year quarter, mainly driven by reductions to inventory.

Liquidity at September 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.0 million compared to $12.1 million.
  • Total debt of $122.6 million compared to $139.0 million.
  • The Company’s credit facility matures in April of 2027 and bears interest at a variable rate that was approximately 7.7% at September 30, 2023.
  • Remaining access to approximately $17.3 million on the Company’s revolving line of credit.
  • Net debt leverage ratio of 3.3x compared to 2.0x

TRED Outdoors Acquisition

On October 9, 2023, Clarus acquired Australian-based TRED Outdoors®, a fast-growing, outdoor adventure brand producing best-in-class, innovative products that expands the Company’s recovery board solutions, for a combination of cash, stock, and future consideration. TRED will continue to operate independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Clarus and will be part of the Company’s Adventure reporting segment, which also includes Rhino-Rack and MAXTRAX.

2023 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2023 sales of $364 million to $368 million and adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $35 million. In addition, capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $6 million and free cash flow is now expected to range between $20 and $22 million for the full year 2023.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available net operating loss (the “NOLs”) carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $18.9 million, which includes $3.1 million of U.S. federal NOL carryforwards that expire on December 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008, that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the Company will be able fully utilize the NOLs to offset current and future earnings or that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2023 results.

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6ecc612fe7a34c66b78ea1e3769c1790

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 7, 2024.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, PIEPS®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.tredoutdoors.com, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, or www.pieps.com.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period- over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contacts:

Michael J. Yates
Chief Financial Officer
Tel 1‐801-993‐1304
mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1‐949‐574‐3860
CLAR@gateway-grp.com



CLARUS CORPORATION  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited)  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)  
         
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash $ 8,024     $ 12,061    
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,576 and $1,211   72,601       66,553    
Inventories   140,460       147,072    
Prepaid and other current assets   7,155       9,899    
Income tax receivable   2,444       3,034    
Total current assets   230,684       238,619    
             
Property and equipment, net   41,131       43,010    
Other intangible assets, net   44,305       55,255    
Indefinite-lived intangible assets   80,936       82,901    
Goodwill   61,895       62,993    
Deferred income taxes   20,333       17,912    
Other long-term assets   17,942       17,455    
Total assets $ 497,226     $ 518,145    
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable $ 28,864     $ 27,052    
Accrued liabilities   22,435       25,170    
Income tax payable   -       421    
Current portion of long-term debt   12,566       11,952    
Total current liabilities   63,865       64,595    
             
Long-term debt, net   110,077       127,082    
Deferred income taxes   17,534       18,506    
Other long-term liabilities   14,480       15,854    
Total liabilities   205,956       226,037    
             
Stockholders’ Equity            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued   -       -    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 42,582 and 41,637 issued and 37,970 and 37,048 outstanding, respectively   4       4    
Additional paid in capital   688,878       679,339    
Accumulated deficit   (341,396 )     (336,843 )  
Treasury stock, at cost   (32,929 )     (32,707 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (23,287 )     (17,685 )  
Total stockholders’ equity   291,270       292,108    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 497,226     $ 518,145    
             



CLARUS CORPORATION  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)  
             
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
             
Sales            
Domestic sales $ 44,152     $ 55,540    
International sales   55,923       60,175    
Total sales   100,075       115,715    
             
Cost of goods sold   64,527       76,291    
Gross profit   35,548       39,424    
             
Operating expenses            
Selling, general and administrative   31,790       32,340    
Restructuring charges   1,099       -    
Transaction costs   842       858    
Contingent consideration expense   -       104    
             
Total operating expenses   33,731       33,302    
             
Operating income   1,817       6,122    
             
Other expense            
Interest expense, net   (2,842 )     (2,216 )  
Other, net   (443 )     (1,238 )  
             
Total other expense, net   (3,285 )     (3,454 )  
             
(Loss) income before income tax   (1,468 )     2,668    
Income tax benefit   (204 )     (83 )  
Net (loss) income $ (1,264 )   $ 2,751    
             
Net (loss) income per share:            
Basic $ (0.03 )   $ 0.07    
Diluted   (0.03 )     0.07    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic   37,470       37,369    
Diluted   37,470       39,580    
             



CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 135,724     $ 181,920  
International sales   145,463       162,004  
Total sales   281,187       343,924  
           
Cost of goods sold   178,864       216,566  
Gross profit   102,323       127,358  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   94,809       101,959  
Restructuring charges   1,835       -  
Transaction costs   975       2,880  
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     493  
           
Total operating expenses   96,054       105,332  
           
Operating income   6,269       22,026  
           
Other expense          
Interest expense, net   (8,445 )     (5,060 )
Other, net   (134 )     (2,648 )
           
Total other expense, net   (8,579 )     (7,708 )
           
(Loss) income before income tax   (2,310 )     14,318  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (553 )     2,494  
Net (loss) income $ (1,757 )   $ 11,824  
           
Net (loss) income per share:          
Basic $ (0.05 )   $ 0.32  
Diluted   (0.05 )     0.30  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   37,267       37,256  
Diluted   37,267       39,694  
           



CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT  
AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN  
                   
THREE MONTHS ENDED  
         
    September 30, 2023       September 30, 2022  
                   
Gross profit as reported   $ 35,548     Gross profit as reported $   39,424    
                   
Gross margin as reported     35.5 %   Gross margin as reported     34.1 %  
                   
NINE MONTHS ENDED  
                   
    September 30, 2023       September 30, 2022  
                   
Gross profit as reported   $ 102,323     Gross profit as reported   $ 127,358    
Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment     -     Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment     269    
Adjusted gross profit   $ 102,323     Adjusted gross profit   $ 127,627    
                   
Gross margin as reported     36.4 %   Gross margin as reported     37.0 %  
                   
Adjusted gross margin     36.4 %   Adjusted gross margin     37.1 %  
                   



CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED  
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended  
        Per Diluted         Per Diluted  
  September 30, 2023   Share   September 30, 2022   Share  
                         
                         
Net (loss) income $ (1,264 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 2,751     $ 0.07    
                         
Amortization of intangibles   3,061       0.08       3,683       0.09    
Depreciation   1,943       0.05       2,091       0.05    
Amortization of debt issuance costs   232       0.01       232       0.01    
Stock-based compensation   1,168       0.03       2,220       0.06    
Income tax benefit   (204 )     (0.01 )     (83 )     (0.00 )  
Cash paid for income taxes   (821 )     (0.02 )     (1,663 )     (0.04 )  
                         
Net income before non-cash items $ 4,115     $ 0.11     $ 9,231     $ 0.23    
                         
Restructuring charges   1,099       0.03       -       -    
Transaction costs   842       0.02       858       0.02    
Contingent consideration expense   -       -       104       0.00    
State cash taxes on adjustments   (36 )     (0.00 )     (21 )     (0.00 )  
                         
Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 6,020     $ 0.16     $ 10,172     $ 0.26    
                         



CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED  
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)  
                         
                         
  Nine Months Ended  
        Per Diluted         Per Diluted  
  September 30, 2023   Share   September 30, 2022   Share  
                         
                         
Net (loss) income $ (1,757 )   $ (0.05 )   $ 11,824     $ 0.30    
                         
Amortization of intangibles   9,560       0.26       11,740       0.30    
Depreciation   5,675       0.15       5,800       0.15    
Amortization of debt issuance costs   696       0.02       593       0.01    
Stock-based compensation   4,037       0.11       9,142       0.23    
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       -       269       0.01    
Income tax (benefit) expense   (553 )     (0.01 )     2,494       0.06    
Cash paid for income taxes   (1,831 )     (0.05 )     (7,155 )     (0.18 )  
                         
Net income before non-cash items $ 15,827     $ 0.42     $ 34,707     $ 0.87    
                         
Restructuring charges   1,835       0.05       -       -    
Transaction costs   975       0.03       2,880       0.07    
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     (0.04 )     493       0.01    
State cash taxes on adjustments   (23 )     (0.00 )     (74 )     (0.00 )  
                         
Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 17,049     $ 0.46     $ 38,006     $ 0.96    
                         



CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  
 
(In thousands)  
             
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
             
             
Net (loss) income $ (1,264 )   $ 2,751    
             
Income tax benefit   (204 )     (83 )  
Other, net   443       1,238    
Interest expense, net   2,842       2,216    
             
Operating income   1,817       6,122    
             
Depreciation   1,943       2,091    
Amortization of intangibles   3,061       3,683    
             
EBITDA   6,821       11,896    
             
Restructuring charges   1,099       -    
Transaction costs   842       858    
Contingent consideration expense   -       104    
Stock-based compensation   1,168       2,220    
             
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,930     $ 15,078    
             
Sales $ 100,075     $ 115,715    
             
EBITDA margin   6.8 %     10.3 %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   9.9 %     13.0 %  
             



CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  
 
(In thousands)  
             
  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
             
             
Net (loss) income $ (1,757 )   $ 11,824    
             
Income tax (benefit) expense   (553 )     2,494    
Other, net   134       2,648    
Interest expense, net   8,445       5,060    
             
Operating income   6,269       22,026    
             
Depreciation   5,675       5,800    
Amortization of intangibles   9,560       11,740    
             
EBITDA   21,504       39,566    
             
Restructuring charges   1,835       -    
Transaction costs   975       2,880    
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense   (1,565 )     493    
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       269    
Stock-based compensation   4,037       9,142    
             
Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,786     $ 52,350    
             
Sales $ 281,187     $ 343,924    
             
EBITDA margin   7.6 %     11.5 %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   9.5 %     15.2 %  
             



