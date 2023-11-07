Enovix Batteries Demonstrate Highest Energy Density Among Cells Evaluated According to Polaris Battery Labs

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its IoT & Wearable cell exceeded the requirements of a global wearable apparel company and outperformed all competitive cells, including other advanced silicon batteries tested by Polaris Battery Labs, an established testing lab based in Beaverton, Oregon.



“Polaris Labs was engaged recently by a Tier-1 wearable company to assess advanced performing cell options for their next generation product,” said Doug Morris, President of Polaris Battery Labs. “The Enovix cells met the customer’s performance specifications, including cycle life and storage testing, and have shown the highest energy density among the cells evaluated.”

“Separate from this project, Mr. Morris continued, “Polaris states that the Enovix cells perform better than the other silicon products we’ve assessed in our lab. We are impressed by the performance of the cell and the commercial availability of their products for a variety of OEM applications.”

“Receiving successful third-party validation of our battery performance from both Polaris Labs and their customer is further evidence of our superior technology advantage,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “We’re pleased to share these results, which underscore the market demand for our next-generation battery.”

Enovix’s unique, material-agnostic cell architecture enables the use of high performing materials such as silicon. Due to its novel mechanical structure and silicon anode, Enovix cells have exceptional energy density, capacity, thermal performance and abuse tolerance and are designed to enable the world’s most innovative companies to achieve new frontiers in technology performance, capability and longevity.

For more information on Polaris Battery Labs, visit www.polarisbatterylabs.com. For details on Enovix batteries, please contact Enovix customer support at customersupport@enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

