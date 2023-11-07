Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2023.



“During the quarter, we continued to focus on positioning ourselves for the future by making thoughtful investments in our business. We believe this positions us well to capture pent-up demand when the industry inevitably recovers,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “I remain excited about the future of Open Lending as we have a substantial total addressable market, a unique business model, strong value proposition and significant growth opportunities. In addition, we have a strong balance sheet, no near-term debt maturities and generate positive cash flow, all of which afford us the resilience to navigate current challenging market conditions.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights

The Company facilitated 29,959 certified loans during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 42,186 certified loans in the third quarter of 2022.

Total revenue was $26.0 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $50.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2023 was impacted by an $8.1 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $1.7 million increase for the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $20.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook

Based on trends into fourth quarter of 2023, the Company is issuing guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 22,000 - 26,000 Total Revenue $25 - $29 million Adjusted EBITDA $11 - $14 million

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471; the conference ID is 13741179. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending

Investors

openlending@icrinc.com

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,608 $ 204,450 Restricted cash 5,803 4,069 Accounts receivable, net 5,266 5,721 Current contract assets, net 37,850 54,429 Income tax receivable 9,192 9,714 Other current assets 3,137 2,361 Total current assets 293,856 280,744 Property and equipment, net 3,713 2,573 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 4,149 4,610 Contract assets 11,381 21,001 Deferred tax asset, net 64,742 65,128 Other assets 5,539 5,575 Total assets $ 383,380 $ 379,631 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 221 $ 288 Accrued expenses 9,302 6,388 Current portion of debt 3,750 3,750 Third-party claims administration liability 5,804 4,055 Other current liabilities 896 626 Total current liabilities 19,973 15,107 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 141,139 143,683 Operating lease liabilities 3,617 4,082 Other liabilities 3,926 3,935 Total liabilities 168,655 166,807 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,499,504 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 503,981 499,625 Accumulated deficit (188,907 ) (215,819 ) Treasury stock at cost, 8,698,681 shares at September 30, 2023 and 4,552,126 at December 31, 2022 (101,631 ) (72,264 ) Total stockholders’ equity 214,725 212,824 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 383,380 $ 379,631





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Profit share $ 8,022 $ 26,523 $ 44,433 $ 83,990 Program fees 15,416 21,845 50,610 62,302 Claims administration and other service fees 2,568 2,293 7,478 6,481 Total revenue 26,006 50,661 102,521 152,773 Cost of services 5,369 5,199 16,917 15,072 Gross profit 20,637 45,462 85,604 137,701 Operating expenses General and administrative 9,875 9,335 31,041 24,785 Selling and marketing 4,509 5,981 13,136 13,708 Research and development 1,717 2,355 4,075 6,366 Total operating expenses 16,101 17,671 48,252 44,859 Operating income 4,536 27,791 37,352 92,842 Interest expense (2,799 ) (1,608 ) (7,841 ) (3,535 ) Interest income 2,801 321 7,317 368 Other expense, net (3 ) (239 ) (9 ) (239 ) Income before income taxes 4,535 26,265 36,819 89,436 Income tax expense 1,532 1,736 9,907 18,627 Net income $ 3,003 $ 24,529 $ 26,912 $ 70,809 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 120,217,857 126,228,723 121,318,872 126,222,084 Diluted 121,298,880 126,228,723 122,065,718 126,222,415





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 26,912 $ 70,809 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 6,826 3,564 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 824 680 Amortization of debt issuance costs 319 265 Non-cash operating lease cost 461 431 Deferred income taxes 386 (7,860 ) Other 10 — Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 455 (129 ) Contract assets, net 26,199 13,016 Other current and non-current assets (789 ) 1,331 Accounts payable (67 ) (1,101 ) Accrued expenses 2,299 4,849 Income tax receivable, net 513 (984 ) Operating lease liabilities (412 ) (363 ) Third-party claims administration liability 1,749 308 Other current and non-current liabilities 218 181 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,903 84,997 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (103 ) (222 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,485 ) (415 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,588 ) (637 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans — 150,000 Payments on term loans (2,813 ) (122,656 ) Payments on revolving facility — (25,000 ) Payment of deferred financing cost — (976 ) Shares repurchased (31,322 ) — Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (288 ) (81 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (34,423 ) 1,287 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,892 85,647 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 208,519 119,509 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 238,411 $ 205,156 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 7,593 $ 2,859 Income tax paid, net $ 9,008 $ 27,471 Non-cash investing and financing: Property and equipment accrued but not paid $ 2 $ 5 Share-based compensation for capitalized software development $ 63 $ — Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid $ 230 $ — Accrued excise tax associated with share repurchases $ 290 $ —





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,003 $ 24,529 $ 26,912 $ 70,809 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 2,799 1,608 7,841 3,535 Income tax expense 1,532 1,736 9,907 18,627 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 328 233 824 680 Share-based compensation 2,663 1,295 6,826 3,564 Total adjustments 7,322 4,872 25,398 26,406 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,325 $ 29,401 $ 52,310 $ 97,215 Total revenue $ 26,006 $ 50,661 $ 102,521 $ 152,773 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40 % 58 % 51 % 64 % Adjusted operating cash flows (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,325 $ 29,401 $ 52,310 $ 97,215 CAPEX (745 ) (273 ) (1,588 ) (637 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 10,424 6,808 26,199 13,016 Adjusted operating cash flows $ 20,004 $ 35,936 $ 76,921 $ 109,594

(1) Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.