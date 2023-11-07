Submit Release
Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2023.

“During the quarter, we continued to focus on positioning ourselves for the future by making thoughtful investments in our business. We believe this positions us well to capture pent-up demand when the industry inevitably recovers,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “I remain excited about the future of Open Lending as we have a substantial total addressable market, a unique business model, strong value proposition and significant growth opportunities. In addition, we have a strong balance sheet, no near-term debt maturities and generate positive cash flow, all of which afford us the resilience to navigate current challenging market conditions.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 29,959 certified loans during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 42,186 certified loans in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total revenue was $26.0 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $50.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2023 was impacted by an $8.1 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $1.7 million increase for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Gross profit was $20.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income was $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook
Based on trends into fourth quarter of 2023, the Company is issuing guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 22,000 - 26,000
Total Revenue $25 - $29 million
Adjusted EBITDA $11 - $14 million

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call
Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471; the conference ID is 13741179. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:
ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com

 
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
 
    September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 232,608     $ 204,450  
Restricted cash     5,803       4,069  
Accounts receivable, net     5,266       5,721  
Current contract assets, net     37,850       54,429  
Income tax receivable     9,192       9,714  
Other current assets     3,137       2,361  
Total current assets     293,856       280,744  
Property and equipment, net     3,713       2,573  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     4,149       4,610  
Contract assets     11,381       21,001  
Deferred tax asset, net     64,742       65,128  
Other assets     5,539       5,575  
Total assets   $ 383,380     $ 379,631  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 221     $ 288  
Accrued expenses     9,302       6,388  
Current portion of debt     3,750       3,750  
Third-party claims administration liability     5,804       4,055  
Other current liabilities     896       626  
Total current liabilities     19,973       15,107  
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     141,139       143,683  
Operating lease liabilities     3,617       4,082  
Other liabilities     3,926       3,935  
Total liabilities     168,655       166,807  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,499,504 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022     1,282       1,282  
Additional paid-in capital     503,981       499,625  
Accumulated deficit     (188,907 )     (215,819 )
Treasury stock at cost, 8,698,681 shares at September 30, 2023 and 4,552,126 at December 31, 2022     (101,631 )     (72,264 )
Total stockholders’ equity     214,725       212,824  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 383,380     $ 379,631  


 
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue              
Profit share $ 8,022     $ 26,523     $ 44,433     $ 83,990  
Program fees   15,416       21,845       50,610       62,302  
Claims administration and other service fees   2,568       2,293       7,478       6,481  
Total revenue   26,006       50,661       102,521       152,773  
Cost of services   5,369       5,199       16,917       15,072  
Gross profit   20,637       45,462       85,604       137,701  
Operating expenses              
General and administrative   9,875       9,335       31,041       24,785  
Selling and marketing   4,509       5,981       13,136       13,708  
Research and development   1,717       2,355       4,075       6,366  
Total operating expenses   16,101       17,671       48,252       44,859  
Operating income   4,536       27,791       37,352       92,842  
Interest expense   (2,799 )     (1,608 )     (7,841 )     (3,535 )
Interest income   2,801       321       7,317       368  
Other expense, net   (3 )     (239 )     (9 )     (239 )
Income before income taxes   4,535       26,265       36,819       89,436  
Income tax expense   1,532       1,736       9,907       18,627  
Net income $ 3,003     $ 24,529     $ 26,912     $ 70,809  
Net income per common share              
Basic $ 0.02     $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.56  
Diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.56  
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   120,217,857       126,228,723       121,318,872       126,222,084  
Diluted   121,298,880       126,228,723       122,065,718       126,222,415  


 
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income   $ 26,912     $ 70,809  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Share-based compensation     6,826       3,564  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment     824       680  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     319       265  
Non-cash operating lease cost     461       431  
Deferred income taxes     386       (7,860 )
Other     10        
Changes in assets & liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     455       (129 )
Contract assets, net     26,199       13,016  
Other current and non-current assets     (789 )     1,331  
Accounts payable     (67 )     (1,101 )
Accrued expenses     2,299       4,849  
Income tax receivable, net     513       (984 )
Operating lease liabilities     (412 )     (363 )
Third-party claims administration liability     1,749       308  
Other current and non-current liabilities     218       181  
Net cash provided by operating activities     65,903       84,997  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (103 )     (222 )
Capitalized software development costs     (1,485 )     (415 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,588 )     (637 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from term loans           150,000  
Payments on term loans     (2,813 )     (122,656 )
Payments on revolving facility           (25,000 )
Payment of deferred financing cost           (976 )
Shares repurchased     (31,322 )      
Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units     (288 )     (81 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (34,423 )     1,287  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     29,892       85,647  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     208,519       119,509  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 238,411     $ 205,156  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Interest paid   $ 7,593     $ 2,859  
Income tax paid, net   $ 9,008     $ 27,471  
Non-cash investing and financing:        
Property and equipment accrued but not paid   $ 2     $ 5  
Share-based compensation for capitalized software development   $ 63     $  
Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid   $ 230     $  
Accrued excise tax associated with share repurchases   $ 290     $  


 
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 3,003     $ 24,529     $ 26,912     $ 70,809  
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Interest expense   2,799       1,608       7,841       3,535  
Income tax expense   1,532       1,736       9,907       18,627  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   328       233       824       680  
Share-based compensation   2,663       1,295       6,826       3,564  
Total adjustments   7,322       4,872       25,398       26,406  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,325     $ 29,401     $ 52,310     $ 97,215  
Total revenue $ 26,006     $ 50,661     $ 102,521     $ 152,773  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   40 %     58 %     51 %     64 %
               
Adjusted operating cash flows(1)              
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,325     $ 29,401     $ 52,310     $ 97,215  
CAPEX   (745 )     (273 )     (1,588 )     (637 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net   10,424       6,808       26,199       13,016  
Adjusted operating cash flows $ 20,004     $ 35,936     $ 76,921     $ 109,594  

(1) Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.


