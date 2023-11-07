Gelatin Bone Glue Market to Hit US$ 1.87 Billion By 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rising Trend of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Healthcare Practices Fueling Demand for Gelatin Bone Glue

Rockville , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by experienced analysts at Fact.MR, the global gelatin bone glue market has reached a value of US$ 937.8 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.



Gelatin bone glue is becoming increasingly popular in the healthcare sector. Acidic pre-treatment (type a), alkali pre-treatment (type b), synthetic bone glue, and natural bone glue are predominantly used in the healthcare sector. These natural adhesives are applicable in arthroplasty, sports injury, spine surgery, trauma, and various other areas, as they meet high standards and lead to effective patient care.

Surge in the demand for gelatin bone glue is part of a larger trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly healthcare practices, which prioritize both patient well-being and environmental responsibility. Gelatin bone glue is valuable for various industries such as hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, which are set to continue to play an important role in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.87 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 128 Tables No. of Figures 107 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global gelatin bone glue market is projected to advance at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2033-end.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2022 to reach US$ 877.8 million at the end of 2022.

The spine surgery segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2033.

Hospitals account for 71.2% share of gelatin bone glue consumption in 2023.



“Spine surgery application accounts for half of gelatin bone glue used across the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

CryoLife

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Tissuemed Ltd.

Chemence Medical, Inc.

Others



Market Growth Developments

Manufacturers of gelatin bone glue are adopting several strategies to strengthen their position and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Some of these strategies include identifying the target consumer, technological advancements, focus on innovation and environmental sustainability, and efficient supply chain management. Establishing strategic partnerships with other industry stakeholders to access new markets and distribution channels is another effective strategy.

Market players are also investing in marketing and branding efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of their products and differentiate themselves from competitors. By pursuing these growth strategies, market players aim to foster sustainable growth, gain a competitive edge, and meet market demands.

Country-Wise Insights

Why is the US a major market for companies who manufacture gelatin bone glue?

"Increasing Frequency of Disorders Related to Bone"

The US market for medical-grade bone glue is expected to grow at a rate of 7.7% through 2033, from an estimated US$ 363 million in 2023. Effective adhesion solutions for bone operations and treatments are becoming more and more necessary as the ageing population in the United States experiences a higher frequency of orthopaedic injuries, fractures, and osteoporosis.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the gelatin bone glue market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (gelatin (acidic pretreatment [type a], alkali pretreatment [type b]), bone glue [synthetic bone glue, natural bone glue]), application (arthroplasty, sports injury, spine surgery, trauma, others), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

