Dr. Robert Krug Endorses the Mandell Jewish Community Center's "BrainSavers" Program
Dr. Robert Krug supports brain health through advocacy of "BrainSavers" initiative.WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants is excited to announce its contribution to the Mandell JCC's "BrainSavers" program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to promote holistic health and wellness. BrainSavers offers a unique blend of physical and cognitive exercises, prioritizing participants' well-being.
BrainSavers is an intensive three-month program featuring two one-hour sessions per week. Rooted in contemporary brain health research, it combines physical workouts and cognitive challenges to create an engaging and effective experience. Participants also have the option to continue their involvement for up to two years, with fresh content introduced weekly to maintain engagement.
The BrainSavers program is led by dedicated personal trainers and health coaches who are committed to guiding and supporting participants on their journey to better health.
As President of Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants, Dr. Robert Krug recognizes the transformative potential of the BrainSavers program. "In the realm of rehabilitation and holistic health, it's essential to focus not just on the physical but also the cognitive," says Dr. Krug. "The BrainSavers program, with its comprehensive approach, aligns perfectly with this philosophy. I wholeheartedly endorse this initiative, seeing it as a beacon of innovation in promoting cognitive and physical health together."
Dr. Robert Krug graduated from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine in 1992 with his Doctor of Medicine. He continued his education at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he studied Internal Medicine before completing his residency at Harvard Medical School, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and the Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Krug is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
