MEDIA ALERT: Uyghurs to Strengthen Independence Call at 9th Assembly; Urge Biden to Address Genocide with Xi at APEC

Opening Session of the 9th East Turkistan General Assembly - November 10, 2023

Uyghurs calls for East Turkistan independence and Biden to address Uyghur genocide at APEC Summit, convenes 9th Assembly November 10th.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Ahead of the anticipated Biden-Xi meeting at the APEC Summit, the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) and the East Turkistan Parliament-in-Exile (ETPE) will convene the 9th East Turkistan General Assembly from November 10 to 12, 2023. This pivotal gathering aims to draw the world's attention to the systematic genocide perpetrated by China against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, and to galvanize international support for East Turkistan’s quest for independence.

Who: Leaders of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, members of the East Turkistan Parliament-in-Exile, survivors and eyewitnesses of China’s concentration camps and prisons, along with renowned Sinologists, human rights and national security experts, among other esteemed speakers.

When: Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:30 AM (please arrive by 9:15 AM)

Where: Hilton Garden Inn at 2020 Richmond Highway, Arlington, VA 22202

Why: Occurring ahead of the 90th anniversary of the First East Turkistan Republic, established on November 12, 1933, and the 79th Anniversary of the Second East Turkistan Republic, established on November 12, 1944, this assembly seeks to rekindle East Turkistan’s historical quest for independence and highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in East Turkistan to the global community.

Coinciding with the APEC Summit, the assembly underscores the urgent need for President Biden to address the Uyghur Genocide in East Turkistan during his meeting with Xi Jinping. The Uyghurs' fight for their independence is posed as a permanent solution to end the Chinese occupation and colonization of East Turkistan — the root of the ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples. The election of new leadership within the ETGE during the assembly signifies a commitment to democratic ideals and the pursuit of freedom and human dignity for the people of East Turkistan.

The assembly will serve as a platform to strengthen the call for independence and give voice to those who have suffered under China's policies. The press's role in conveying these discussions is vital, and media representatives are invited to engage with key individuals and cover important sessions of the assembly.

Note: East Turkistan is the Occupied Nation which China officially refers to as the “Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

###

Established in Washington, DC, in 2004, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) is a parliamentary-based exiled government representing the Captive Nation of East Turkistan. It is dedicated to advocating for the political and human rights of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples and seeks the restoration of East Turkistan's independence. To learn more visit East-Turkistan.net.