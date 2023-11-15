Luminary Cloud Chooses Siemens’ Open Parasolid Modeling Kernel to Optimize CAE Workflows
CFD on NASA Tiltwing
Parasolid offers Luminary Cloud end-users 100 percent 3D model compatibility across 350+ Parasolid-based software applicationsREDWOOD CITY, CA, U.S.A, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Cloud, the new cloud-native Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) platform has licensed Siemens’ Parasolid® software for integration with Luminary Cloud, the company’s new simulation platform-in-the-cloud to enable its Realtime Engineering.
Developed by Siemens Digital Industries Software, the Parasolid geometric modeling kernel is embedded in leading CAD applications, including Siemens’ own NX™ software, Solid Edge® software and Zel-X™ solution. Furthermore, Siemens’ openness policy has established Parasolid as the de facto standard for 3D geometric modeling across more than 200 software vendors.
Embedding Parasolid will enable Luminary Cloud to seamlessly access and manipulate native CAD models from the largest 3D data ecosystem, providing a reliable path to optimizing the customer’s design.
“We’re pleased to adopt the leading open 3D modeling technology from one of the giants of this industry,” said Srini Arunajatesan, Luminary Cloud Director of Engineering. “Siemens’ Parasolid enhances our platform and makes it that much more attractive to our mutual customers. We’re all about accuracy, speed and interoperability, and Siemens’ openly shared modeling technology helps us get there.”
Luminary Cloud pioneered Realtime Engineering to deliver faster engineering cycles and quicker insights. From its initial concept, Luminary Cloud’s design principles have called for the highest functioning CAD and meshing, and native geometry support is the key to those capabilities. In this collaboration, Luminary provides users with the flexibility to integrate CAD and meshing for the most highly articulated product.
Parasolid is at the core of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio’s open and flexible ecosystem and as the most widely adopted geometric modeling kernel, offers Luminary Cloud end-users 100 percent 3D model compatibility across 350+ Parasolid-based software applications.
“Luminary Cloud is an exciting new player in CAE and we’re committed to Parasolid enacting interoperability for their end-users. Siemens Digital Industries Software is focused on connecting the real and digital worlds to enhance productivity, profit, and sustainability for manufacturers. While we deliver end-to-end solutions, we acknowledge that third parties are sometimes integral to the customer’s requirements,” said Bob Haubrock, Senior Vice President, Product Engineering Software, Siemens Digital Industries Software, “sharing Parasolid underpins our philosophy of openness that satisfies the need of customers for truly integrated solutions, while setting us apart from other software vendors who claim to be open yet lock their customers into specific platforms / solutions.”
